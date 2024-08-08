GeniusIQ - the next-generation sports data and AI platform will deliver groundbreaking solutions across performance analysis, fan engagement, advertising and sports betting.

- the next-generation sports data and AI platform will deliver groundbreaking solutions across performance analysis, fan engagement, advertising and sports betting. The platform builds on Genius Sports' track record of data-led innovation across the world's biggest sporting formats, including the Premier League, NFL, NBA, and WNBA.

Genius Sports Limited ("Genius Sports") (NYSE:GENI) today announced the launch of GeniusIQ, the next-generation data and artificial intelligence platform that will accelerate the revolution of how sport is understood and consumed by sports fans across the world.

By applying powerful machine learning and generative AI to large-scale data, GeniusIQ provides the foundations for an unmatched level of game analysis, ultra-immersive experiences, and infinite ways to reach and engage sports fans.

A data-agnostic tech layer, GeniusIQ ingests and computes datasets ranging from rich tracking and play-by-play data, to audience and behavioral data, to enable applications across:

The digitalization of sports

AI-powered decision-making

Immersive and personalised viewing

Automated storytelling and content creation

Powering the new era of intelligent sports

GeniusIQ builds on Genius Sports' proven track record of technology and data-driven innovation, automation and fan engagement across the global sports ecosystem.

GeniusIQ in action

The more data GeniusIQ processes, the smarter its insights and predictive analytics become. This enables the platform to power a full range of applications, from optimizing on-field performance to elevating fan experiences:

1. Driving WNBA performance, powered by GeniusIQ

As the league enjoys meteoric growth both on and off the court, GeniusIQ is unearthing rich performance insights for WNBA teams and players.

Genius Sports' optical tracking technology captures 3D player pose and ball tracking data, powering new metrics such as a player's shot quality, shooter impact, paint touches, contest quality and much more. For example, Caitlin Clark's average 3-point shot distance is 27 feet and 51.2% of her 3-point attempts have been self-created.

2. GeniusIQ enhancing how fans watch the Premier League

GeniusIQ technology is already powering Premier League Data Zone, a pioneering collaboration between Premier League Productions, the Premier League, Football DataCo, and Genius Sports.

The Data Zone viewing mode integrates rich statistics and tracking metrics into live broadcasts, enhancing fan engagement with detailed data on player performance and match dynamics. Data Zone is used by major broadcasters including NBC Sports, Sky Sports, Optus Australia, ESPN Brazil, and Canal+ France.

3. Bringing together sports wagering, data insights and real-time augmentations

GeniusIQ's integration of sports data and deep learning also powers Genius Sports BetVision, the world's first immersive sports wagering platform. BetVision integrates live NFL streams with interactive bet slips, statistical insights, and real-time augmentations. It features data-driven insights, graphic overlays, and visualisations tailored to user preferences.

A milestone for Genius Sports and the global sports ecosystem

Today's announcement signifies the complete integration of Second Spectrum into Genius Sports, culminating in the launch of GeniusIQ as a unique data and AI platform bringing together machine learning, computer vision technology and big data.

"From immersive broadcasts to automated officiating, data-driven performance analysis and much more, AI is central to the global Genius Sports operation," said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. "The launch of GeniusIQ is a major milestone for the business, unifying our incredible range of AI-powered products and ushering in a new era for the global sports industry with infinite new ways to reach and engage fans."

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology, and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting, and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations, such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA, and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale, and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240808054635/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer

+1 (202) 766-4430

chris.dougan@geniussports.com

Investors:

Brandon Bukstel, Investor Relations Manager

+1 (954)-554-7932

brandon.bukstel@geniussports.com