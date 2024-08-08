Wirex Pay's Public Node Sale Begins, Following $5M Whitelist Success

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex Pay, a leading decentralized payment network incubated by Wirex, has announced the start of its highly anticipated public node sale, set to begin on August 8th at 12:00 PM (UTC).

Following the successful whitelist sale that began on August 5th, the public sale offers a unique opportunity for broader participation.

The whitelist phase saw an overwhelming response, with over 18,000 nodes sold, reaching a value of $5 million USD, highlighting the significant demand for this event.

Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex, said, "The successful completion of our whitelist sale shows the trust and excitement our community has in Wirex Pay. We're excited to see the continued growth and adoption of decentralized financial solutions as we launch our public node sale."

Participants in the whitelist phase secured nodes at the lowest possible prices, setting the stage for an exciting public sale event.

The Wirex Pay node sale features 100,000 nodes organized into 40 tiers, with prices increasing as each tier fills.

Why Buy a Wirex Pay Node

Owning a Wirex Pay Node is an investment in the future of decentralized financial systems. Node owners will benefit from:

Earning 20% of the $WPAY token supply allocated exclusively to node operators.

Sharing 40% of the transaction revenue generated across the network.

Potential additional perks and rewards announced in future phases.

The Wirex Pay Node Sale represents a pioneering step in the evolving landscape of blockchain technology. The integration of Wirex Pay introduces a streamlined and efficient purchasing experience that sets this event apart. This innovative approach underscores Wirex's commitment to driving forward-thinking solutions and creating accessible opportunities for investors and blockchain enthusiasts alike.

Don't miss the chance to participate in the sale and acquire nodes at competitive prices.

Follow the link to buy a Wirex Pay node.

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

| wirexapp.com |

About Wirex Pay

Wirex Pay is a pioneering modular payment chain, incubated by Wirex and powered by Polygon's advanced Zero Knowledge (ZK) technology. This innovative platform seamlessly integrates traditional finance with blockchain, providing a decentralized, gasless, and on-chain payment infrastructure. Wirex Pay enables users to make instant, secure payments using a wide range of cryptocurrencies, all while maintaining full control over their assets.

| wirexpaychain.com |

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2478198/Public_Node_Sale.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2478238/Pay_Node_Sale_Tiers.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286023/4850802/Wirex_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wirex-pays-public-node-sale-begins-following-5m-whitelist-success-302217861.html