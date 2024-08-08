Anzeige
08.08.2024 14:26 Uhr
SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Navigating New Norms: Retailer Requirements for Biodiversity and Pest Management

Date: August 15, 2024 | Time: 12:30 - 1:30 PM EDT

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / SCS Global Services

Complimentary Webinar
Navigating New Norms: Retailer Requirements for Biodiversity and Pest Management
August 15, 2024 | 12:30 PM ET/9:30 AM PT

REGISTER

Join SCS Global Services and Measure to Improve for an insightful webinar on the evolving retailer requirements for fresh produce and floral supply chains. This webinar will explore:

  • Understanding new requirements such as biodiversity and Integrated Pest Management (IPM)

  • Key retailers driving these changes

  • Specific food safety and sustainability requirements

  • Implementation timelines

  • Real-world examples of farm adaptations

Learn how to align your practices with emerging retail expectations and get prepared for the future of retail compliance. Ideal for growers, suppliers, brands and industry professionals seeking to understand and meet the latest sustainability and food safety demands.

Secure your spot and register today!

REGISTER HERE FOR THE WEBINAR

By registering, you will get access to the webinar recording.

For inquiries, contact:

Shyama Devarajan
Senior Marketing Manager, SCS Global Services
sdevarajan@scsglobalservices.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on accesswire.com

