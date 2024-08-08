SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Navigating New Norms: Retailer Requirements for Biodiversity and Pest Management

Date: August 15, 2024 | Time: 12:30 - 1:30 PM EDT

Navigating New Norms: Retailer Requirements for Biodiversity and Pest Management

August 15, 2024 | 12:30 PM ET/9:30 AM PT

Join SCS Global Services and Measure to Improve for an insightful webinar on the evolving retailer requirements for fresh produce and floral supply chains. This webinar will explore:

Understanding new requirements such as biodiversity and Integrated Pest Management (IPM)

Key retailers driving these changes

Specific food safety and sustainability requirements

Implementation timelines

Real-world examples of farm adaptations

Learn how to align your practices with emerging retail expectations and get prepared for the future of retail compliance. Ideal for growers, suppliers, brands and industry professionals seeking to understand and meet the latest sustainability and food safety demands.

Shyama Devarajan

Senior Marketing Manager, SCS Global Services

sdevarajan@scsglobalservices.com

