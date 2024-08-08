JinkoSolar has begun converting its production to n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) products to stay competitive, says Frank Niendorf, the company's general manager for Europe. He predicts that several market players in the value chain will exit the market soon. from pv magazine Germany The installation market for private PV rooftop systems in Germany is currently undergoing consolidation, with a global market shakeout driven by looming overcapacity. Frank Niendorf, general manager Europe at JinkoSolar, said this shakeout will affect the solar industry, particularly second-tier ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...