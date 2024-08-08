Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Total revenues increased 9% to $136.5 million



Net loss available to stockholders increased $0.3 million



Adjusted EBITDA increased $4.2 million to $10.4 million



Lindblad segment Available Guest Nights increased 4%



Net Yield per Available Guest Night increased 6% to $1,094 and Occupancy was 78%



Bookings to date for future travel increased 17% vs the same period in 2023 and in-year bookings expanded to 6% over the same point in 2023 and over 29% excluding carryover bookings



Announced an agreement for the acquisition of two vessels to expand core Galápagos market



Further expanded land-based portfolio with the closing of the acquisition of Wineland-Thompson Adventures

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company" or "Lindblad"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Sven Lindblad, Chief Executive Officer, said "We continued our growth trajectory this quarter with a 9% increase in revenue, demonstrating that more and more people are keen to explore the less traveled destinations and appreciate our dedication to providing our guests unique and valuable travel experiences.

We are focused on maximizing the value of our fleet, by continually increasing occupancy and yield, while also implementing initial phases of efficiency improvement in our operations across the company. We continue to be disciplined in our capital allocation as we seek to reduce our leverage. To further our continued growth efforts, we expanded our portfolio of successful land companies with the acquisition of Thomson Safaris, and a commitment to acquire two more ships in our core Galapagos market. This was a rare opportunity to expand our fleet in the limited license Galapagos environment while at the same time eliminating two ships that competed with us."

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Tour Revenues

Second quarter tour revenues of $136.5 million increased $11.7 million, or 9%, as compared to the same period in 2023. The increase was driven by a $5.6 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $6.1 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment tour revenues of $93.1 million increased $5.6 million, or 6%, compared to the second quarter a year ago. The increase was driven by a 4% increase in available guest nights due to greater fleet utilization, a 6% increase in net yield per available guest night to $1,094 due to higher pricing and an increase in occupancy to 78% from 74% as compared to the second quarter a year ago.

Land Experiences tour revenues of $43.4 million increased $6.1 million, or 16%, compared to the second quarter a year ago primarily due to an increase in guests traveled and higher pricing.

Net Income

Net loss available to stockholders for the second quarter was $25.8 million, $0.48 per diluted share, as compared with net loss available to stockholders of $25.6 million, $0.48 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. The $0.3 million decrease is due to the $3.9 million write off in deferred financing fees in the second quarter a year ago due to refinancing the Company's export credit facilities which was more than offset by $4.4 million increase in tax expense.

Adjusted EBITDA

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $10.4 million increased $4.2 million as compared to the same period in 2023 driven by a $3.9 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $0.3 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 million increased $3.9 million as compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to increased tour revenues, partially offset by higher general and administrative costs primarily due to increased personnel costs and increased royalties associated with the expanded National Geographic agreement.

Land Experiences segment Adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million increased $0.3 million as compared to the same period in 2023, as increased tour revenues were offset by increased operating and personnel costs, higher marketing spend to drive future growth, credit card fees and commission expense.





For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,

(In thousands)

2024



2023



Change



%



2024



2023



Change



%

Tour revenues:































































Lindblad

$ 93,053



$ 87,412



$ 5,641





6 %



$ 211,356



$ 202,910



$ 8,446





4 %

Land Experiences



43,446





37,386





6,060





16 %





78,757





65,284





13,473





21 %

Total tour revenues

$ 136,499



$ 124,798



$ 11,701





9 %



$ 290,113



$ 268,194



$ 21,919





8 %

Operating (loss) income:































































Lindblad

$ (9,372)



$ (11,043)



$ 1,671





15 %



$ (1,589)



$ 1,076



$ (2,665)





(248 %)

Land Experiences



1,164





2,543





(1,379)





(54 %)





1,232





2,892





(1,660)





(57 %)

Operating (loss) income

$ (8,208)



$ (8,500)



$ 292





3 %



$ (357)



$ 3,968



$ (4,325)





(109 %)

Adjusted EBITDA:































































Lindblad

$ 6,541



$ 2,685



$ 3,856





144 %



$ 27,013



$ 28,769



$ (1,756)





(6 %)

Land Experiences



3,843





3,536





307





9 %





4,977





4,640





337





7 %

Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 10,384



$ 6,221



$ 4,163





67 %



$ 31,990



$ 33,409



$ (1,419)





(4 %)



Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company's cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were $217.7 million as of June 30, 2024, as compared with $187.3 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase primarily reflects $62.6 million in cash from operations due primarily to increased bookings for future travel, which was partially offset by $16.7 million in cash used in the acquisition of additional ownership in Natural Habitat and DuVine, as well as, $13.9 used in purchasing property and equipment.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had a total debt position of $635.1 million and was in compliance with all of its applicable debt covenants.

Strategic Growth Initiatives

The Company announced that it has added two purpose-built Galápagos expedition vessels to join the Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic fleet. The first of the two new ships, the National Geographic Gemini, is a 48-guest configuration featuring two unique dining venues and 24 outward-facing cabins, including 13 balcony suites. Even more intimate, the second vessel, the National Geographic Delfina, is a 16-guest, eight-cabin catamaran perfect for family vacations, affinity groups, and private charters. Following the expected closing of the transaction in January 2025, the ships will undergo revitalizations. Once complete, the ships will embody the spirit of adventure and extreme comfort, both synonymous with Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic, and will celebrate the Company's deep connection to the islands, Ecuador, and its people. The vessels will embark on their inaugural voyages on February 14, 2025, and March 14, 2025, respectively.

The Company continues to expand its land-based experiential travel offerings and increase the addressable market. On July 31, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition Wineland-Thomson Adventures, Inc., an adventure travel group that primarily operates African safaris. The aggregate purchase price was $30 million and was financed through $24.0 million and $6.0 million in Lindblad stock. During April 2024, the Company increased its ownership of Natural Habitat to 90.1% for $15.2 million, as Mr. Bressler, Founder and CEO of Natural Habitat Adventures, exercised a portion of his put option, and we exercised a portion of our call option on DuVine, increasing our ownership to 75% for $1.5 million.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

The Company's current expectations for the full year 2024 are as follows:

Tour revenues of $610 - $630 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $88 - $98 million

STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN

The Company currently has a $35.0 million stock repurchase plan in place. As of August 5, 2024, the Company had repurchased 875,218 shares and 6.0 million warrants under the plan for a total of $23.0 million and had $12.0 million remaining under the plan. As of August 5, 2024, there were 53.3 million shares common stock outstanding.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Occupancy, Net Yields and Net Cruise Costs, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The Company utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes that they are the most relevant measures of performance. Some of these measures are commonly used in the cruise and tourism industry to evaluate performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight to assess revenue and cost performance, in addition to the standard GAAP-based financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for determining non-GAAP measures, and as such, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies within the industry.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP are included in the supplemental financial schedules.

About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company that focuses on ship-based voyages through its Lindblad Expeditions brand and land-based travel through its subsidiaries, Natural Habitat, Inc. ("Natural Habitat"), Off the Beaten Path LLC ("Off the Beaten Path"), DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co. ("DuVine"), and Classic Journeys, LLC ("Classic Journeys").

Lindblad Expeditions works in partnership with National Geographic to inspire people to explore and care about the planet. The organizations work in tandem to produce innovative marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism around the world. The partnership's educationally oriented voyages allow guests to interact with and learn from leading scientists, naturalists and researchers while discovering stunning natural environments, above and below the sea, through state-of-the-art exploration tools.

Natural Habitat's adventures include polar bear tours in Churchill, Canada, Alaskan grizzly bear adventures and African safaris.

Classic Journeys is a luxury cultural walking tour company that operates a portfolio of curated tours centered around cinematic walks led by expert local guides. Classic Journeys offers active small-group and private custom journeys in over 50 countries around the world.

DuVine designs and leads luxury bike tours in the world's most amazing destinations, from Italy's sun-bleached villages and the medieval towns of Provence to Portugal's Douro Valley and the vineyards of Napa, California. Guests bike, eat, drink, and sleep their way through these regions and many more while sampling the finest cuisine, hotels, and wine.

Off the Beaten Path is an outdoor, active travel company offering guided small group adventures and private custom journeys that connect travelers with the wild nature and authentic culture of their destinations. Off the Beaten Path's trips extend across the globe, with a focus on exceptional national park experiences in the Rocky Mountains, Desert Southwest, and Alaska.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the Company's financial projections and may also generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's financial guidance or future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected. Many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by, and will continue to be amplified by, or in the future may be amplified by, the COVID-19 outbreak. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following:(i) adverse general economic factors, such as fluctuating or increasing levels of interest rates, taxes, inflation, unemployment and perceptions of these and similar conditions that decrease the level of disposable income of consumers or consumer confidence that negatively impact the ability or desire of people to travel; (ii) suspended operations, cancelling or rescheduling of voyages and other potential disruptions to our business and operations related to the COVID-19 virus or other health pandemic, the civil unrest in Ecuador, the Israel-Hamas war, the Russia - Ukraine conflict, political unrest, terrorism, war, the impact of the November 2024 U.S. Presidential election, the denial and/or unavailability of ports of call, or another unexpected event in destinations we visit; (iii) events and conditions around the world, including war and other military actions, such as the civil unrest in Ecuador, the Israel-Hamas war, the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, inflation, higher fuel prices, higher interest rates and other general concerns about the state of the economy or other events impacting the ability or desire of people to travel; (iv) increases in fuel prices, changes in fuels consumed and availability of fuel supply in the geographies in which we operate or in general; (v) the loss of key employees, our inability to recruit or retain qualified shoreside and shipboard employees and increased labor costs; (vi) the impact of delays or cost overruns with respect to anticipated or unanticipated drydock, maintenance, modifications or other required construction related to any of our vessels; (vii) unscheduled disruptions in our business due to civil unrest, travel restrictions, weather events, mechanical failures, pandemics or other events; (viii) changes adversely affecting the business in which we are engaged; (ix) management of our growth and our ability to execute on our planned growth, including our ability to successfully close merger and acquisition transactions and integrate acquisitions; (x) our business strategy and plans; (xi) our ability to maintain our relationships with National Geographic and/or World Wildlife Fund; (xii) compliance with new and existing laws and regulations, including environmental regulations and travel advisories and restrictions; (xiii) our substantial indebtedness and our ability to remain in compliance with the financial and/or operating covenants in such arrangements; (xiv) the impact of severe or unusual weather conditions, including climate change, on our business; (xv) adverse publicity regarding the travel and cruise industry in general; (xvi) loss of business due to competition; (xvii) the inability to meet or achieve our sustainability related goals, aspirations, initiatives, and our public statements and disclosures regarding them; (xviii) the result of future financing efforts; (xix) our common stock ranks junior to our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock with respect to dividends and amounts payable in the event of our liquidation, dissolution or winding-up of our affairs; and(xx) those risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect the Company's performance may be found in its filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.expeditions.com in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data)

















As of

June 30, 2024



As of

December 31,

2023





(unaudited)









ASSETS















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 168,123



$ 156,845

Restricted cash



49,537





30,499

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



65,902





57,158

Total current assets



283,562





244,502



















Property and equipment, net



515,870





526,002

Goodwill



42,017





42,017

Intangibles, net



8,508





9,412

Other long-term assets



8,380





9,364

Total assets

$ 858,337



$ 831,297



















LIABILITIES















Current Liabilities:















Unearned passenger revenues

$ 319,655



$ 252,199

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



61,222





65,055

Long-term debt - current



46





47

Lease liabilities - current



1,591





1,923

Total current liabilities



382,514





319,224



















Long-term debt, less current portion



623,585





621,778

Deferred tax liabilities



6,306





2,118

Other long-term liabilities



1,386





1,943

Total liabilities



1,013,791





945,063



















Commitments and contingencies



-





-

Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, 165,000 shares authorized; 62,000 shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



75,800





73,514

Redeemable noncontrolling interests



24,233





37,784







100,033





111,298



















STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT















Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 62,000 Series A shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



-





-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 53,564,680 and

53,390,082 issued, 53,506,748 and 53,332,150 outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December

31, 2023, respectively



6





5

Additional paid-in capital



99,351





97,139

Accumulated deficit



(354,844)





(322,208)

Total stockholders' deficit



(255,487)





(225,064)

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' deficit

$ 858,337



$ 831,297



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)

















For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023



































Tour revenues

$ 136,499



$ 124,798



$ 290,113



$ 268,194



































Operating expenses:































Cost of tours



78,641





77,654





157,943





149,703

General and administrative



34,148





29,155





66,535





55,574

Selling and marketing



18,281





15,158





41,038





35,810

Depreciation and amortization



13,637





11,331





24,954





23,139

Total operating expenses



144,707





133,298





290,470





264,226



































Operating (loss) income



(8,208)





(8,500)





(357)





3,968



































Other (expense) income:































Interest expense, net



(11,321)





(11,645)





(22,906)





(22,112)

(Loss) gain on foreign currency



(12)





348





(251)





500

Other income (expense)



-





(3,867)





8





(3,696)

Total other expense



(11,333)





(15,164)





(23,149)





(25,308)



































Loss before income taxes



(19,541)





(23,664)





(23,506)





(21,340)

Income tax expense



4,453





41





4,697





1,584



































Net loss



(23,994)





(23,705)





(28,203)





(22,924)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



673





765





442





922

Net loss attributable to Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.



(24,667)





(24,470)





(28,645)





(23,846)

Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividend



1,150





1,083





2,287





2,155



































Net loss available to stockholders

$ (25,817)



$ (25,553)



$ (30,932)



$ (26,001)



































Weighted average shares outstanding































Basic



53,500,084





53,245,491





53,436,128





53,186,796

Diluted



53,500,084





53,245,491





53,436,128





53,186,796



































Undistributed loss per share available to stockholders:































Basic

$ (0.48)



$ (0.48)



$ (0.58)



$ (0.49)

Diluted

$ (0.48)



$ (0.48)



$ (0.58)



$ (0.49)



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (unaudited)











For the six months ended

June 30,





2024



2023

Cash Flows From Operating Activities















Net loss

$ (28,203)



$ (22,924)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



24,954





23,139

Amortization of deferred financing costs and other, net



1,847





1,509

Amortization of right-to-use lease assets



839





711

Stock-based compensation



4,833





6,292

Deferred income taxes



4,188





1,501

Loss (gain) on foreign currency



251





(500)

Write-off of unamortized issuance costs related to debt refinancing



-





3,860

Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(8,744)





(7,740)

Unearned passenger revenues



67,456





27,824

Other long-term assets



120





(1,046)

Other long-term liabilities



-





(3)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(4,088)





(12,395)

Operating lease liabilities



(887)





(724)

Net cash provided by operating activities



62,566





19,504



















Cash Flows From Investing Activities















Purchases of property and equipment



(13,893)





(14,718)

Sale of securities



-





15,163

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(13,893)





445



















Cash Flows From Financing Activities















Additional acquisition of redeemable noncontrolling interest



(16,720)





-

Proceeds from long-term debt



-





275,000

Repayments of long-term debt



(24)





(205,693)

Payment of deferred financing costs



(17)





(7,043)

Repurchase under stock-based compensation plans and related tax impacts



(1,596)





(796)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(18,357)





61,468

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



30,316





81,417

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



187,344





116,024



















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 217,660



$ 197,441



















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:















Cash paid during the period:















Interest

$ 24,785



$ 18,232

Income taxes



201





206

Non-cash investing and financing activities:















Non-cash preferred stock dividend



2,287





2,155



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Schedules

(In thousands)

(unaudited)













Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Consolidated

For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net loss

$ (23,994)



$ (23,705)



$ (28,203)



$ (22,924)

Interest expense, net



11,321





11,645





22,906





22,112

Income tax expense



4,453





41





4,697





1,584

Depreciation and amortization



13,637





11,331





24,954





23,139

Loss (gain) on foreign currency



12





(348)





251





(500)

Other expense (income)



-





3,867





(8)





3,696

Stock-based compensation



2,718





3,390





4,833





6,292

Transaction-related costs



1,866





-





2,189





-

Reorganization costs



371





-





371





-

Other



-





-





-





10

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 10,384



$ 6,221



$ 31,990



$ 33,409



Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA













Lindblad Segment

For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Operating (loss) income

$ (9,372)



$ (11,043)



$ (1,589)



$ 1,076

Depreciation and amortization



12,749





10,338





23,231





21,490

Stock-based compensation



2,541





3,390





4,656





6,193

Transaction-related costs



252





-





344





-

Reorganization costs



371





-





371





-

Other



-





-





-





10

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6,541



$ 2,685



$ 27,013



$ 28,769



Land Experiences Segment

For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Operating income

$ 1,164



$ 2,543



$ 1,232



$ 2,892

Depreciation and amortization



888





993





1,723





1,649

Stock-based compensation



177





-





177





99

Transaction-related costs



1,614





-





1,845





-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 3,843



$ 3,536



$ 4,977



$ 4,640



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Schedules

(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights,

Gross Yield, Net Yield and guest metrics)

(unaudited)







Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

For the six months ended

June 30,





2024



2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 62,566



$ 19,504

Less: purchases of property and equipment



(13,893)





(14,718)

Free Cash Flow

$ 48,673



$ 4,786







For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Available Guest Nights



77,404





74,186





163,358





157,370

Guest Nights Sold



60,174





55,092





125,137





122,149

Occupancy



78 %





74 %





77 %





78 %

Maximum Guests



9,562





9,510





19,276





18,500

Number of Guests



7,773





7,384





15,281





14,738

Voyages



121





117





243





230



Calculation of Gross and Net Yield per Available Guest Night

For the three months ended

June 30,

For the six months ended

June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Guest ticket revenues

$ 83,570

$ 76,289

$ 186,587

$ 178,903 Other tour revenue

9,483

11,123

24,769

24,007 Tour Revenues

93,053

87,412

211,356

202,910 Less: Commissions

(3,205)

(5,448)

(8,579)

(13,265) Less: Other tour expenses

(5,206)

(5,269)

(13,358)

(12,727) Net Yield

$ 84,642

$ 76,695

$ 189,419

$ 176,918 Available Guest Nights

77,404

74,186

163,358

157,370 Gross Yield per Available Guest Night

$ 1,202

$ 1,178

$ 1,294

$ 1,289 Net Yield per Available Guest Night

1,094

1,034

1,160

1,124





For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Operating (loss) income

$ (9,372)



$ (11,043)



$ (1,589)



$ 1,076

Cost of tours



53,161





55,276





111,843





112,371

General and administrative



22,335





20,687





44,801





39,252

Selling and marketing



14,180





12,154





33,070





28,721

Depreciation and amortization



12,749





10,338





23,231





21,490

Less: Commissions



(3,205)





(5,448)





(8,579)





(13,265)

Less: Other tour expenses



(5,206)





(5,269)





(13,358)





(12,727)

Net Yield

$ 84,642



$ 76,695



$ 189,419



$ 176,918



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Schedules

(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights,

Gross and Net Cruise cost Per Available Guest Night and guest metrics)

(unaudited)













Calculation of Gross and Net Cruise Cost

For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Cost of tours

$ 53,161



$ 55,276



$ 111,843



$ 112,371

Plus: Selling and marketing



14,180





12,154





33,070





28,721

Plus: General and administrative



22,335





20,687





44,801





39,252

Gross Cruise Cost



89,676





88,117





189,714





180,344

Less: Commissions



(3,205)





(5,448)





(8,579)





(13,265)

Less: Other tour expenses



(5,206)





(5,269)





(13,358)





(12,727)

Net Cruise Cost



81,265





77,400





167,777





154,352

Less: Fuel Expense



(5,684)





(6,153)





(14,435)





(14,504)

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel



75,581





71,247





153,342





139,848

Non-GAAP Adjustments:































Stock-based compensation



(2,541)





(3,390)





(4,656)





(6,193)

Transaction-related costs



(252)





-





(344)





-

Reorganization costs



(371)





-





(371)





-

Other



-





-





-





(10)

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel

$ 72,417



$ 67,857



$ 147,971



$ 133,645

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost

$ 78,101



$ 74,010



$ 162,406



$ 148,149

Available Guest Nights



77,404





74,186





163,358





157,370

Gross Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night

$ 1,159



$ 1,188



$ 1,161



$ 1,146

Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night



1,050





1,043





1,027





981

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night



976





960





939





889

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night



936





915





906





849

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night



1,009





998





994





941



Reconciliation of 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance:







(In millions)

Full Year 2024

Income before income taxes

$ (27)





to



$ (17)

Depreciation and amortization



50





to





48

Interest expense, net



49





to





49

Stock-based compensation



13





to





12

Other



3





to





6

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 88





to



$ 98



A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is not provided because the Company cannot estimate or predict with reasonable certainty certain discrete tax items, which could significantly impact that financial measure.

Operational and Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, other income (expense), income tax (expense) benefit, (gain) loss on foreign currency, (gain) loss on transfer of assets, reorganization costs, and other supplemental adjustments. Other supplemental adjustments include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation, executive severance costs, the National Geographic fee amortization, debt refinancing costs, acquisition-related expenses and other non-recurring charges. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when considered along with other performance measures, is a useful measure as it reflects certain operating drivers of the business, such as sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense, and other operating income and expense. We believe Adjusted EBITDA helps provide a more complete understanding of the underlying operating results and trends and an enhanced overall understanding of our financial performance and prospects for the future. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or cash flows from operations or a measure comparable to net income as it does not take into account certain requirements, such as unearned passenger revenues, capital expenditures and related depreciation, principal and interest payments, and tax payments. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other companies within the industry.

The following metrics apply to the Lindblad segment:

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost represents Net Cruise Cost adjusted for Non-GAAP other supplemental adjustments which include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation, the National Geographic fee amortization and acquisition-related expenses.

Available Guest Nights is a measurement of capacity available for sale and represents double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin) multiplied by the number of cruise days for the period. We also record the number of guest nights available on our limited land programs in this definition.

Gross Cruise Cost represents the sum of cost of tours plus selling and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses.

Gross Yield per Available Guest Night represents tour revenues divided by Available Guest Nights.

Guest Nights Sold represents the number of guests carried for the period multiplied by the number of nights sailed within the period.

Maximum Guests is a measure of capacity and represents the maximum number of guests in a period and is based on double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin).

Net Cruise Cost represents Gross Cruise Cost excluding commissions and certain other direct costs of guest ticket revenues and other tour revenues.

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel represents Net Cruise Cost excluding fuel costs.

Net Yield represents tour revenues less commissions and direct costs of other tour revenues.

Net Yield per Available Guest Night represents Net Yield divided by Available Guest Nights.

Number of Guests represents the number of guests that travel with us in a period.

Occupancy is calculated by dividing Guest Nights Sold by Available Guest Nights.

Voyages represent the number of ship expeditions completed during the period.

