Frequency Exchange Corp.: Superhuman 2 "Rebirth" Introducing Nikki

Frequency Exchange Corp. ("Frequency Exchange" or the "Company") (TSXV:FREQ) is excited to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FREmedica Technologies Inc. ("FREmedica"), is partnering with Caroline Cory, an Award Winning Executive Producer known for her documentaries that air on Netflix and Prime Video. Caroline has millions of viewers and continues to produce films of interest, particularly in the world of frequencies.

In 2020, an unprecedented documentary "Superhuman: the invisible made visible" attempts to quantify the effects of consciousness on the physical body under rigorous scientific conditions and in real time. Being the first documentary production of its kind, the film has gained multiple accolades and film awards across the globe.

Superhuman's award-winning director and producer Caroline Cory, who is herself a pioneer in the field of meditation and consciousness studies, is currently in production on the sequel Superhuman 2: "Rebirth." Caroline has worked with world-renowned scientists and experts from Harvard Medical School, Harvard Smithsonian, IONS and Stanford University conducting scientific experiments on the correlation between consciousness, health and the physical body. She has also developed revolutionary methodologies, all frequency-based, for clearing deep-seated traumas from the subconscious mind and cellular memory with impressive accuracy and speed.

Cory's new film "Superhuman 2: Rebirth" features such icons as Deepak Chopra, Bruce Lipton, Michael Beckwith, Lynn McTaggart, and Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy. In this new production, the team focuses on frequency-based devices and technologies that addresses the body's intelligence to enhance, restore and repair the many imbalances we face today. One of the favorite technologies in the film is "NIKKI", a personal frequency delivery system. This is a brilliantly designed device, it's your own personal frequency delivery system worn on your wrist, that delivers various frequency packages via red light. The packages include frequencies that assist in the battle with Lyme disease, inflammation and pain, heart conditions and general well-being.



"This is such an exciting film filled with great insight on the body's innate ability to heal itself by using frequencies," says Caroline Cory, Executive Producer of Superhuman 2. "My interview with co-inventor of "NIKKI", Stephen Davis sheds some 'light' on howand why their process around capturing and delivering frequencies works. I have witnessed first-hand the many benefits of wearing my NIKKI and will continue to do so. Watch for the new film release later in the year and the revolutionary methodologies and devices featured in the film. To me, 'NIKKI' is the winning technology of the year."

- Caroline Cory

"Thank you, Caroline, to you and your team that did the filming around my small part. The people you have interviewed on this film will shed 'light' in the realms of frequencies and how good cellular communication plays a major role if not the role in living a healthier life. What a privilege to not only be part of Superhuman 2: "Rebirth", but to have 'NIKKI' our personal frequency delivery system, featured in your film, we are honored."

- Stephen Davis, CEO of Frequency Exchange Corp.

About the Company

Based in British Columbia, Canada, Frequency Exchange is focused on the development and global commercialization of "NIKKI" a Personal Frequency Delivery System. NIKKI means "Victor of the People" as it helps all walks of life. FREmedica has created a specialized Lyme support program designed to help people struggling with Lyme disease along with several wellness programs to assist with issues around sleep, pain, energy and immunity to name a few. The categories of frequencies continue to grow. This wearable technology combined with these frequency-based wellness programs is the result of years of development and experimentation with advanced bioenergetic technology.

