Akoustis, Inc.: Akoustis Announces Leadership Transition

Aug. 08, 2024

Charlotte, NC, August 8, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKTS) ("Akoustis" or the "Company"), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today the mutually agreed resignation of Jeffery B. Shealy as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective August 6, 2024.

Kamran Cheema, the Company's Chief Product Officer, will serve as interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Cheema has served as Chief Product Officer for the Company since 2022. He joined Akoustis in August 2021 as VP of Engineering, bringing a wealth of RF experience in product design, manufacturing, technology development, program management and quality management with over thirty years of experience in acoustic technology. Before joining Akoustis, Mr. Cheema was the Vice President of Engineering at Qualcomm RF360, where he was responsible for all aspects of micro-acoustic hardware solutions for the mobile phone market. Mr. Cheema holds a MSEE from the University of Central Florida.

"On behalf of the Board and rest of the Company, I wanted to thank Jeff for his many years of service to the Company," said Arthur Geiss, co-chairman of the Board of Directors. "We are appreciative of Jeff's expertise and leadership throughout his tenure as Chief Executive Officer and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Akoustis® (http://www.akoustis.com) is a high-tech BAW RF filter solutions company that is pioneering next-generation materials science and MEMS wafer manufacturing to address the market requirements for improved RF filters ? targeting higher bandwidth, higher operating frequencies and higher output power compared to legacy polycrystalline BAW technology. The Company utilizes its proprietary and patented XBAW® manufacturing process to produce bulk acoustic wave RF filters for mobile and other wireless markets, which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and digital back end. Superior performance is driven by the significant advances of poly-crystal, single-crystal, and other high purity piezoelectric materials and the resonator-filter process technology which enables optimal trade-offs between critical power, frequency and bandwidth performance specifications.

Akoustis plans to service the fast growing multi-billion-dollar RF filter market using its integrated device manufacturer (IDM) business model. The Company owns and operates a 125,000 sq. ft. ISO-9001:2015 registered commercial wafer-manufacturing facility located in Canandaigua, NY, which includes a class 100 / class 1000 cleanroom facility - tooled for 150 mm diameter wafers ? for the design, development, fabrication and packaging of RF filters, MEMS and other semiconductor devices. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in the Piedmont technology corridor near Charlotte, North Carolina.

