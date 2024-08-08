Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ) has applied for its shares and preference shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to implement the merger plan between Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ) and ALM Equity AB (publ), Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares and preference shares in Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ). Short name: NYTTO ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014808853 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 206281 ---------------------------- Short name: NYTTO PREF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014808861 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 206282 ---------------------------- Provided that authorization to implement the merger plan has been given, the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be August 23, 2024. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB