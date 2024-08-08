Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Amerikas nuklearer Notfall - Der Uran-Bullenmarkt ist da
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QGTX | ISIN: SE0014808853 | Ticker-Symbol: 62W
Frankfurt
08.08.24
08:08 Uhr
1,180 Euro
-0,020
-1,67 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SVENSKA NYTTOBOSTADER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA NYTTOBOSTADER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.08.2024 14:46 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ) has applied for its shares and preference
shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to
implement the merger plan between Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ) and ALM
Equity AB (publ), Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided
to delist the shares and preference shares in Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ). 

Short name:   NYTTO    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0014808853
----------------------------
Order book ID: 206281   
----------------------------



Short name:   NYTTO PREF 
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0014808861
----------------------------
Order book ID: 206282   
----------------------------

Provided that authorization to implement the merger plan has been given, the
last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be August 23,
2024. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.