HILLIARD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) ("ADS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and onsite septic wastewater industries today announced financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Net sales increased 4.8% to $815.3 million

Net income decreased 6.7% to $162.3 million

Net income per diluted share decreased 5.5% to $2.06

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) decreased 2.1% to $275.5 million

Adjusted Earnings per share (Non-GAAP) of $2.06 was flat

Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADS commented, "We are pleased with the fiscal first quarter results, which were right in line with the plan. Revenue growth was led by an 8% increase in Allied product sales and a 6% increase in sales from the Infiltrator business. Revenue in the domestic construction markets increased 6% overall, driven by volume growth in the non-residential, residential and infrastructure end markets at both ADS and Infiltrator. Infrastructure revenue remains a bright spot for the Company as we see the tailwind from the IIJA and ADS' products gain market share in the segment."

"This volume growth and increased sales mix from Infiltrator and Allied products helped drive an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.8%, one of the highest quarterly margins in Company history. Our strong profitability this quarter is a testament to the resiliency of our business model, in part due to better fixed cost absorption, but also supported by the investments we have made across the Company to increase safety, capacity, productivity and efficiency. We will continue to invest in these strategic priorities, as well as customer service initiatives and strategic inventory, to further strengthen ADS' competitive advantages."

Barbour concluded, "Success will continue to be driven by the secular growth trends underpinning ADS' position as a pure-play water company. In July, we reaffirmed our commitment to providing sustainable water management solutions that safeguard the environment and build resiliency in communities with the release of our Fiscal 2024 Sustainability Report. In addition, we recently started to move into the world-class Engineering and Technology Center near ADS' corporate headquarters in Hilliard, OH. ADS' leadership position and scale support the advancement of the industry through highly engineered solutions that will help protect the world's most precious resource, water, for generations to come."

Net sales increased $37.3 million, or 4.8%, to $815.3 million, as compared to $778.0 million in the prior year quarter. Domestic pipe sales increased $10.6 million, or 2.5%, to $431.4 million. Domestic allied products & other sales increased $13.9 million, or 7.6%, to $196.0 million. Infiltrator sales increased $7.3 million, or 5.9%, to $130.2 million. The overall increase in domestic net sales was primarily driven by demand in the U.S. construction end markets. International sales increased $5.5 million, or 10.4%, to $57.7 million.

Gross profit increased $1.0 million, or 0.3%, to $332.5 million as compared to $331.5 million in the prior year. The increase in gross profit is primarily due to favorable demand as well as stronger sales mix, as Infiltrator and Allied product sales increased more than Pipe sales. This favorability was partially offset by unfavorable pricing, material cost and transportation costs.

Selling, general and administrative expense increased $7.5 million, or 8.7% to $94.1, as compared to $86.5 million. This increase is primarily due to higher commissions from the increase in volume, as well as continued investments in talent to support strategic areas such as engineering and product development. As a percentage of sales, selling, general and administrative expense was largely flat at 11.5% as compared to 11.1% in the prior year.

Net income per diluted share decreased $0.12, or 5.5%, to $2.06, as compared to $2.18 per share in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the factors mentioned above and partially offset by an $0.14 gain from the sale of a non-core asset last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) decreased $5.8 million, or 2.1%, to $275.5 million, as compared to $281.3 million in the prior year, primarily due to the factors mentioned above. As a percentage of net sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 33.8% as compared to 36.2% in the prior year.

Segment sales results are based on Net sales to external customers. Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures for Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Earnings per Share have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities was $183.4 million, as compared to $244.0 million in the prior year. Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) was $125.7 million, as compared to $201.9 million in the prior year. Net debt (total debt and finance lease obligations net of cash) was $829.3 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $31.6 million from March 31, 2024.

ADS had total liquidity of $1,131.2 million, comprised of cash of $541.6 million as of June 30, 2024 and $589.6 million of availability under committed credit facilities. As of June 30, 2024, the Company's trailing-twelve-month leverage ratio was 0.9 times Adjusted EBITDA.

In the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 0.3 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $49.2 million. As of June 30, 2024, approximately $167.6 million of common stock may be repurchased under the Company's existing share repurchase authorization.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Based on current visibility, backlog of existing orders and business trends, the Company confirmed its financial targets for fiscal 2025. Net sales are now expected to be in the range of $2.925 billion to $3.025 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $940 million to $980 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $250 million to $300 million.

About the Company

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and onsite septic wastewater solutions that manages the world's most precious resource: water. ADS and its subsidiary, Infiltrator Water Technologies, provide superior stormwater drainage and onsite septic wastewater products used in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture, while delivering unparalleled customer service. ADS manages the industry's largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 40 distribution centers. The company is one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS' water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the Company's website at www.adspipe.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements relating to our operations and business include: fluctuations in the price and availability of resins and other raw materials and our ability to pass any increased costs of raw materials on to our customers in a timely manner; disruption or volatility in general business and economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; cyclicality and seasonality of the non-residential and residential construction markets and infrastructure spending; the risks of increasing competition in our existing and future markets; uncertainties surrounding the integration and realization of anticipated benefits of acquisitions; the effect of weather or seasonality; the loss of any of our significant customers; the risks of doing business internationally; the risks of conducting a portion of our operations through joint ventures; our ability to expand into new geographic or product markets; the risk associated with manufacturing processes; the effect of global climate change; our ability to protect against cybersecurity incidents and disruptions or failures of our IT systems; our ability to assess and monitor the effects of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics on our business and operations; our ability to manage our supply purchasing and customer credit policies; our ability to control labor costs and to attract, train and retain highly qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental laws and regulations; our ability to appropriately address any environmental, social or governance concerns that may arise from our activities; the risks associated with our current levels of indebtedness, including borrowings under our existing credit agreement and outstanding indebtedness under our existing senior notes; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the Company's expectations, objectives or plans will be achieved in the timeframe anticipated or at all. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Financial Statements

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Net sales $ 815,336 $ 778,046 Cost of goods sold 482,882 446,586 Gross profit 332,454 331,460 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 94,052 86,511 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities 292 (13,304 ) Intangible amortization 11,895 12,802 Income from operations 226,215 245,451 Other expense: Interest expense 22,824 21,712 Interest income and other, net (7,116 ) (3,549 ) Income before income taxes 210,507 227,288 Income tax expense 49,886 55,058 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1,701 ) (1,675 ) Net income 162,322 173,905 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 920 253 Net income attributable to ADS $ 161,402 $ 173,652 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 77,540 78,908 Diluted 78,282 79,634 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.08 $ 2.20 Diluted $ 2.06 $ 2.18 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.16 $ 0.14

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) As of (Amounts in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 541,637 $ 490,163 Receivables, net 369,256 323,576 Inventories 487,833 464,200 Other current assets 25,574 22,028 Total current assets 1,424,300 1,299,967 Property, plant and equipment, net 927,668 876,351 Other assets: Goodwill 617,048 617,183 Intangible assets, net 340,747 352,652 Other assets 137,775 122,760 Total assets $ 3,447,538 $ 3,268,913 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of debt obligations $ 11,486 $ 11,870 Current maturities of finance lease obligations 22,642 18,015 Accounts payable 264,828 254,401 Other accrued liabilities 148,263 154,260 Accrued income taxes 45,708 1,076 Total current liabilities 492,927 439,622 Long-term debt obligations, net 1,257,320 1,259,522 Long-term finance lease obligations 79,521 61,661 Deferred tax liabilities 155,763 156,705 Other liabilities 77,194 70,704 Total liabilities 2,062,725 1,988,214 Mezzanine equity: Redeemable common stock 103,766 108,584 Total mezzanine equity 103,766 108,584 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 11,687 11,679 Paid-in capital 1,241,525 1,219,834 Common stock in treasury, at cost (1,199,469 ) (1,140,578 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,791 ) (29,830 ) Retained earnings 1,241,161 1,092,208 Total ADS stockholders' equity 1,263,113 1,153,313 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 17,934 18,802 Total stockholders' equity 1,281,047 1,172,115 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity $ 3,447,538 $ 3,268,913

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash Flow from Operating Activities Net income $ 162,322 $ 173,905 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 41,098 37,240 Deferred income taxes (942 ) 573 Gain on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities 292 (13,304 ) Stock-based compensation 6,977 6,903 Amortization of deferred financing charges 511 511 Fair market value adjustments to derivatives 45 (36 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1,701 ) (1,675 ) Other operating activities (3,754 ) 501 Changes in working capital: Receivables (46,991 ) (33,406 ) Inventories (25,025 ) 30,860 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,726 ) (3,699 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 54,320 45,594 Net cash provided by operating activities 183,426 243,967 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital expenditures (57,715 ) (42,078 ) Proceeds from disposition of assets - 19,979 Other investing activities 498 155 Net cash used in investing activities (57,217 ) (21,944 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payments on syndicated Term Loan Facility (1,750 ) (1,750 ) Payments on Equipment Financing (1,342 ) (2,256 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (5,513 ) (2,769 ) Repurchase of common stock (49,245 ) (47,778 ) Cash dividends paid (12,428 ) (11,084 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6,978 867 Payment of withholding taxes on vesting of restricted stock units (10,558 ) (8,742 ) Other financing activities (37 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (73,895 ) (73,512 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (792 ) 465 Net change in cash 51,522 148,976 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 495,848 217,128 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 547,370 $ 366,104 RECONCILIATION TO BALANCE SHEET Cash $ 541,637 Restricted cash 5,733 Total cash and restricted cash $ 547,370

Selected Financial Data

The following tables set forth net sales by reportable segment for each of the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (In thousands) Net Sales Intersegment Net Sales Net Sales from External Customers Net Sales Intersegment Net Sales Net Sales from External Customers Pipe $ 446,179 $ (14,754 ) $ 431,425 $ 428,572 $ (7,759 ) $ 420,813 Infiltrator 155,030 (24,812 ) 130,218 141,486 (18,578 ) 122,908 International International - Pipe 43,927 (3,853 ) 40,074 37,178 (515 ) 36,663 International - Allied Products & Other 17,679 (48 ) 17,631 15,598 (12 ) 15,586 Total International 61,606 (3,901 ) 57,705 52,776 (527 ) 52,249 Allied Products & Other 200,573 (4,585 ) 195,988 183,445 (1,369 ) 182,076 Intersegment Eliminations (48,052 ) 48,052 - (28,233 ) 28,233 - Total Consolidated $ 815,336 $ - $ 815,336 $ 778,046 $ - $ 778,046

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). ADS management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results available in the accompanying tables.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Earnings per Share, non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not intended to be substitutes for those reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that comprise net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, non-cash charges and certain other expenses. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used by management and the Company's board of directors to assess financial performance and evaluate the effectiveness of the Company's business strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as the Company's management and board of directors. In order to provide investors with a meaningful reconciliation, the Company has provided a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that comprises cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is a measure used by management and the Company's board of directors to assess the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, management believes that Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our ability to generate cash flow from operations after capital expenditures. In order to provide investors with a meaningful reconciliation, the Company has provided a reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to Free Cash Flow.

Adjusted Earnings per Share excludes (gains) losses on disposals of assets or business, restructuring expenses, impairment charges and transaction costs. Adjusted Earnings per Share is a measure used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.

The following tables present a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income, Free Cash Flow to Cash Flow from Operating Activities, and Adjusted Earnings per Share to Diluted Earnings per Share, the most comparable GAAP measures, for each of the periods indicated.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit to Gross Profit Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 Segment Adjusted Gross Profit Pipe $ 142,237 $ 160,649 Infiltrator 86,415 74,264 International 19,663 16,029 Allied Products & Other 113,867 106,185 Intersegment Elimination (1,175 ) (2,055 ) Total Segment Adjusted Gross Profit 361,007 355,072 Depreciation and amortization 27,212 22,799 Stock-based compensation expense 1,341 813 Total Gross Profit $ 332,454 $ 331,460

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 Net income $ 162,322 $ 173,905 Depreciation and amortization 41,098 37,240 Interest expense 22,824 21,712 Income tax expense 49,886 55,058 EBITDA 276,130 287,915 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities 292 (13,304 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,977 6,903 Transaction costs 10 1,972 Interest income (6,565 ) (3,489 ) Other adjustments(a) (1,346 ) 1,316 Adjusted EBITDA $ 275,498 $ 281,313

(a) Includes derivative fair value adjustments, foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, the proportionate share of interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization related to the South American Joint Venture, which is accounted for under the equity method of accounting and executive retirement expense.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Cash flow from Operating Activities Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2024 2023 Net cash flow from operating activities $ 183,426 $ 243,967 Capital expenditures (57,715 ) (42,078 ) Free cash flow $ 125,711 $ 201,889

Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share

The following table diluted presents earnings per share on an adjusted basis to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.06 $ 2.18 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities - (0.17 ) Transaction costs - 0.02 Income tax impact of adjustments (a) - 0.03 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 2.06 $ 2.06

(a) The income tax impact of adjustments to each period is based on the statutory tax rate.

