DENTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) ("the Company"), the leader in professional hair color, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call today at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss these results and its business.

Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Summary

Consolidated net sales of $942 million, an increase of 1.2% compared to the prior year;

Consolidated comparable sales increase of 1.5%;

Beauty Systems Group reported third consecutive quarter with positive comparable sales and Sally Beauty returned to positive comparable sales;

Global e-commerce sales of $92 million, representing 9.7% of net sales;

GAAP gross margin was 51.0%;

GAAP operating earnings of $72 million and GAAP operating margin of 7.6%; Adjusted Operating Earnings of $84 million and Adjusted Operating Margin of 8.9%;

GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $0.36 and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share of $0.45; and

Cash flow from operations of $48 million and Operating Free Cash Flow of $29 million.

" We are pleased to report solid third quarter results, including positive comparable sales in both our Sally Beauty and Beauty Systems Group segments," said Denise Paulonis, president and chief executive officer. " At Sally Beauty, we saw positive consumer response to our performance marketing efforts, marketplace expansions, and digital enhancements. These strategic initiatives amongst others have driven improving trends in new and reactivated customers. Turning to BSG, continued focus on innovation and territory expansion drove a third consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales. Adjusted gross margin remained strong at 51% and adjusted operating margin of 8.9% exceeded our guidance."

Paulonis added, " We continued to return capital to shareholders through our share repurchase program in the quarter, made progress on our fuel for growth initiative and remain focused on driving long-term profitable growth and shareholder value."

Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Operating Results

Third quarter consolidated net sales were $942.3 million, an increase of 1.2% compared to the prior year. Foreign currency translation had an unfavorable impact of 10 basis points on consolidated net sales for the quarter. At constant currency, global e-commerce sales were $92 million or 9.7% of consolidated net sales for the quarter.

Consolidated comparable sales increased 1.5%, primarily reflecting continued momentum at Beauty Systems Group from expanded distribution and product innovation amidst stable salon demand trends, and improved new and reactivated customer trends at Sally Beauty as key strategic initiatives continue to mature.

Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter was $480.9 million compared to $474.7 million in the prior year, an increase of 1.3%. Consolidated GAAP gross margin was 51.0%, which was flat to the prior year of 51.0%. Excluding the prior year's true-up of the non-cash inventory write-down as part of the Company's previously announced distribution center consolidation and store optimization plan, Adjusted Gross Margin was 51.0%, an increase of 10 basis points compared to 50.9% in the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by lower distribution and freight costs from supply chain efficiencies, partially offset by unfavorable fixed cost absorption.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses totaled $408.7 million, an increase of $24.5 million compared to the prior year. Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, excluding costs related to the Company's fuel for growth initiative and other expenses, totaled $396.8 million, an increase of $12.6 million compared to the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by higher labor and other compensation-related expenses, depreciation expense, and advertising expense, partially offset by $4.8 million in savings from our fuel for growth initiative. As a percentage of sales, Adjusted SG&A expenses were 42.1% compared to 41.3% in the prior year.

GAAP operating earnings and operating margin in the third quarter were $71.8 million and 7.6%, compared to $90.1 million and 9.7%, in the prior year. Adjusted Operating Earnings and Operating Margin, excluding the costs related to the Company's fuel for growth initiative, restructuring efforts, and other expenses, were $84.1 million and 8.9%, compared to $89.8 million and 9.6%, in the prior year.

GAAP net earnings in the third quarter were $37.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net earnings of $50.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted Net Earnings, excluding the costs related to the Company's fuel for growth initiative, loss on debt extinguishment, restructuring efforts, and other expenses, were $48.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Earnings of $53.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $116.8 million, a decrease of 1.7% compared to the prior year, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 12.4%, a decrease of 40 basis points compared to the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $97 million and a $45 million balance outstanding under its asset-based revolving line of credit. At the end of the quarter, inventory was $1.02 billion, up 2.6% versus a year ago. The Company ended the quarter with a net debt leverage ratio of 2.2x.

Third quarter cash flow from operations was $47.9 million. Capital expenditures in the quarter totaled $19.1 million. During the quarter, the Company repurchased 0.9 million shares under its share repurchase program at an aggregate cost of $10 million.

On June 14, 2024, the Company repriced its term loan B, reducing the pricing from SOFR (secured overnight financing rate) plus a spread of 225 basis points to SOFR plus a spread of 175 basis points. The 50 basis point reduction in the spread results in approximately $2 million in annual interest expense savings.

Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Segment Results

Sally Beauty Supply

Segment net sales were $536.5 million in the quarter, an increase of 0.3% compared to the prior year. The segment had an unfavorable impact of 10 basis points from foreign currency translation on reported sales. At constant currency, segment e-commerce sales were $37 million or 7.0% of segment net sales for the quarter.

Segment comparable sales increased 0.7% in the third quarter, as the impact of strategic initiatives drove improved traffic and conversion.

At the end of the quarter, segment store count was 3,128 compared to 3,141 in the prior year.

GAAP gross margin increased by 100 basis points to 59.8% compared to the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by lower distribution and freight costs from supply chain efficiencies and higher product margin, partially offset by an unfavorable fixed cost absorption.

GAAP operating earnings were $86.9 million compared to $88.7 million in the prior year. GAAP operating margin decreased to 16.2% compared to 16.6% in the prior year.

Beauty Systems Group

Segment net sales were $405.8 million in the quarter, an increase of 2.5% compared to the prior year. The segment had an unfavorable impact of 20 basis points from foreign currency translation on reported sales. At constant currency, segment e-commerce sales were $54 million or 13.4% of segment net sales for the quarter.

Segment comparable sales increased 2.6% in the third quarter, primarily reflecting continued momentum from expanded distribution and product innovation.

At the end of the quarter, net store count was 1,332 compared to 1,336 in the prior year.

GAAP gross margin decreased 110 basis points to 39.4% in the quarter compared to the prior year. The decrease was driven primarily by an unfavorable fixed cost absorption and lower product margin due to a higher take rate on promotions and brand mix, partially offset by lower distribution and freight costs from supply chain efficiencies.

GAAP operating earnings were $46.8 million in the quarter compared to $48.7 million in the prior year. GAAP operating margin in the quarter was 11.5% compared to 12.3% in the prior year.

At the end of the quarter, there were 659 distributor sales consultants compared to 650 in the prior year.

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

The Company is maintaining its full year guidance as follows:

The Company expects net sales and comparable sales to be approximately flat compared to the prior year;

Gross Margin is expected to be in the range of 50.5% to 51.0%;

Adjusted Operating Margin is expected to be approximately 8.5%;

Operating Cash Flow is expected to be approximately $240 million; and

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $100 million.

* The Company does not provide a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the occurrence and the financial impact of various items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call and Where You Can Find Additional Information

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L'Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika® and Moroccannoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release and the schedules hereto which are not purely historical facts or which depend upon future events may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "projects," "expects," "can," "may," "estimates," "should," "plans," "targets," "intends," "could," "will," "would," "anticipates," "potential," "confident," "optimistic," or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, guidance, expectations and future plans. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date they were made. Any forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements, including, those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023. Consequently, all forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by the factors, risks and uncertainties contained therein. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release and the schedules hereto include the following financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, and are therefore referred to as non-GAAP financial measures: (1) Adjusted Gross Margin; (2) Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses; (3) Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA Margin; (4) Adjusted Operating Earnings and Operating Margin; (5) Adjusted Net Earnings; (6) Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share; and (7) Operating Free Cash Flow. We have provided definitions below for these non-GAAP financial measures and have provided tables in the schedules hereto to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Gross Margin - We define the measure Adjusted Gross Margin as GAAP gross margin excluding the true-up of the inventory write-down related to the Company's distribution center consolidation and store optimization plan for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - We define the measure Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses as GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses excluding costs related to the Company's fuel for growth initiative and other expenses for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA Margin - We define the measure Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net earnings before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income taxes, share-based compensation, costs related to the Company's restructuring plans, costs related to the Company's fuel for growth initiative and other expenses for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted Operating Earnings and Operating Margin - Adjusted operating earnings are GAAP operating earnings that exclude costs related to the Company's restructuring plans, costs related to the Company's fuel for growth initiative and other expenses for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Adjusted Operating Margin is Adjusted Operating Earnings as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted Net Earnings - Adjusted net earnings is GAAP net earnings that exclude tax-effected costs related to the Company's restructuring plans, tax-effected expenses related to the Company's fuel for growth initiative and other costs, and tax-effected expenses related to loss on debt extinguishment for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings Per Share - Adjusted diluted net earnings per share is GAAP diluted earnings per share that exclude tax-effected costs related to the Company's restructuring plans, tax-effected expenses related to the Company's fuel for growth initiative and other costs, and tax-effected expenses related to loss on debt extinguishment for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Operating Free Cash Flow - We define the measure Operating Free Cash Flow as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less payments for capital expenditures (net). We believe Operating Free Cash Flow is an important liquidity measure that provides useful information to investors about the amount of cash generated from operations after taking into account payments for capital expenditures (net).

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding our earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of our businesses; providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry.

We have provided these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information to our GAAP financial measures and believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional meaningful financial information regarding our operating performance and cash flows. Our management and Board of Directors also use these non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to evaluate our businesses and the performance of management, including the determination of performance-based compensation, to make operating and strategic decisions, and to allocate financial resources. We believe that these non-GAAP measures also provide meaningful information for investors and securities analysts to evaluate our historical and prospective financial performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures presented by us may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Supplemental Schedules Segment Information 1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations 2-3 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations; Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Free Cash Flow 4 Store Count and Comparable Sales 5

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Percentage Change 2024 2023 Percentage Change Net sales $ 942,340 $ 931,008 1.2 % $ 2,782,003 $ 2,806,775 (0.9 )% Cost of products sold 461,457 456,303 1.1 % 1,370,872 1,375,157 (0.3 )% Gross profit 480,883 474,705 1.3 % 1,411,131 1,431,618 (1.4 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 408,730 384,183 6.4 % 1,210,303 1,165,420 3.9 % Restructuring 383 397 (3.5 )% 361 18,077 (98.0 )% Operating earnings 71,770 90,125 (20.4 )% 200,467 248,121 (19.2 )% Interest expense 20,707 18,654 11.0 % 58,544 53,262 9.9 % Earnings before provision for income taxes 51,063 71,471 (28.6 )% 141,923 194,859 (27.2 )% Provision for income taxes 13,339 20,650 (35.4 )% 36,565 52,840 (30.8 )% Net earnings $ 37,724 $ 50,821 (25.8 )% $ 105,358 $ 142,019 (25.8 )% Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.47 (21.3 )% $ 1.01 $ 1.32 (23.5 )% Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.46 (21.7 )% $ 0.98 $ 1.30 (24.6 )% Weighted average shares: Basic 103,190 107,560 104,477 107,383 Diluted 105,897 109,668 107,186 109,519 Basis Point

Change Basis Point

Change Comparison as a percentage of net sales Consolidated gross margin 51.0 % 51.0 % - 50.7 % 51.0 % (30 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 43.4 % 41.3 % 210 43.5 % 41.5 % 200 Consolidated operating margin 7.6 % 9.7 % (210 ) 7.2 % 8.8 % (160 ) Effective tax rate 26.1 % 28.9 % (280 ) 25.8 % 27.1 % (130 )

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,375 $ 123,001 Trade and other accounts receivable 91,413 75,875 Inventory 1,022,380 975,218 Other current assets 51,396 53,903 Total current assets 1,262,564 1,227,997 Property and equipment, net 267,829 297,779 Operating lease assets 560,602 570,657 Goodwill and other intangible assets 587,226 588,252 Other assets 42,976 40,565 Total assets $ 2,721,197 $ 2,725,250 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 49,163 $ 4,173 Accounts payable 234,552 258,884 Accrued liabilities 161,191 163,366 Current operating lease liabilities 136,524 150,479 Income taxes payable 13,495 2,355 Total current liabilities 594,925 579,257 Long-term debt, including capital leases 978,865 1,065,811 Long-term operating lease liabilities 457,169 455,071 Other liabilities 21,375 23,139 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 91,193 93,224 Total liabilities 2,143,527 2,216,502 Total stockholders' equity 577,670 508,748 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,721,197 $ 2,725,250

Supplemental Schedule 1 SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Percentage Change 2024 2023 Percentage Change Net sales: Sally Beauty Supply ("SBS") $ 536,536 $ 534,932 0.3 % $ 1,573,015 $ 1,614,650 (2.6 )% Beauty Systems Group ("BSG") 405,804 396,076 2.5 % 1,208,988 1,192,125 1.4 % Total net sales $ 942,340 $ 931,008 1.2 % $ 2,782,003 $ 2,806,775 (0.9 )% Operating earnings: SBS $ 86,938 $ 88,683 (2.0 )% $ 241,387 $ 279,991 (13.8 )% BSG 46,753 48,696 (4.0 )% 134,395 135,603 (0.9 )% Segment operating earnings 133,691 137,379 (2.7 )% 375,782 415,594 (9.6 )% Unallocated expenses (1) 61,538 46,857 31.3 % 174,954 149,396 17.1 % Restructuring 383 397 (3.5 )% 361 18,077 (98.0 )% Interest expense 20,707 18,654 11.0 % 58,544 53,262 9.9 % Earnings before provision for income taxes $ 51,063 $ 71,471 (28.6 )% $ 141,923 $ 194,859 (27.2 )% Segment gross margin: 2024 2023 Basis Point Change 2024 2023 Basis Point Change SBS 59.8 % 58.8 % 100 59.5 % 59.2 % 30 BSG 39.4 % 40.5 % (110 ) 39.4 % 40.0 % (60 ) Segment operating margin: SBS 16.2 % 16.6 % (40 ) 15.3 % 17.3 % (200 ) BSG 11.5 % 12.3 % (80 ) 11.1 % 11.4 % (30 ) Consolidated operating margin 7.6 % 9.7 % (210 ) 7.2 % 8.8 % (160 ) (1) Unallocated expenses, including share-based compensation expense, consist of corporate and shared costs and are included in selling, general and administrative expenses. Additionally, unallocated expenses include costs associated with our Fuel for Growth initiative.

Supplemental Schedule 2 SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 As Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring (1) Fuel for Growth

and Other (2) Loss on Debt

Extinguishment (3) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Cost of products sold $ 461,457 $ - $ - $ - $ 461,457 Consolidated gross margin 51.0 % 51.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 408,730 - (11,933 ) - 396,797 SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales 43.4 % 42.1 % Operating earnings 71,770 383 11,933 - 84,086 Operating margin 7.6 % 8.9 % Interest expense 20,707 - - (1,697 ) 19,010 Earnings before provision for income taxes 51,063 383 11,933 1,697 65,076 Provision for income taxes (4) 13,339 99 3,066 436 16,940 Net earnings $ 37,724 $ 284 $ 8,867 $ 1,261 $ 48,136 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.00 $ 0.09 $ 0.01 $ 0.47 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.00 $ 0.08 $ 0.01 $ 0.45 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 As Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring (1) Other (2) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Cost of products sold $ 456,303 $ 746 $ - $ 457,049 Consolidated gross margin 51.0 % 50.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 384,183 - - 384,183 SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales 41.3 % 41.3 % Operating earnings 90,125 (349 ) - 89,776 Operating margin 9.7 % 9.6 % Interest expense 18,654 - - 18,654 Earnings before provision for income taxes 71,471 (349 ) - 71,122 Provision for income taxes (4) 20,650 (89 ) (2,700 ) 17,861 Net earnings $ 50,821 $ (260 ) $ 2,700 $ 53,261 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.47 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.46 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.49 (1) For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, restructuring represents expenses and adjustments incurred primarily in connection with our Distribution Center Consolidation and Store Optimization Plan, including $0.7 million in cost of products sold related to adjustments to our expected obsolescence reserve in the three months ended June 30, 2023. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Fuel for Growth and other represents expenses related to consulting services and severance expenses. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, other represents additional taxes and interest for the one-time transition tax on unrepatriated foreign earnings ("Repatriation Tax"). (3) Loss on debt extinguishment relates to the repricing of our Term Loan B due 2030, which included a the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs of $1.7 million. (4) The provision for income taxes was calculated using the applicable tax rates for each country, while excluding the tax benefits for countries where the tax benefit is not currently deemed probable of being realized.

Supplemental Schedule 3 SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations, Continued (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 As Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring (1) Fuel for Growth

and Other (2) Loss on Debt

Extinguishment (3) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Cost of products sold $ 1,370,872 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,370,872 Consolidated gross margin 50.7 % 50.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,210,303 - (25,760 ) - 1,184,543 SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales 43.5 % 42.6 % Operating earnings 200,467 361 25,760 - 226,588 Operating margin 7.2 % 8.1 % Interest expense 58,544 - - (4,261 ) 54,283 Earnings before provision for income taxes 141,923 361 25,760 4,261 172,305 Provision for income taxes (5) 36,565 93 6,618 1,095 44,371 Net earnings $ 105,358 $ 268 $ 19,142 $ 3,166 $ 127,934 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.18 $ 0.03 $ 1.22 Diluted $ 0.98 $ 0.00 $ 0.18 $ 0.03 $ 1.19 Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 As Reported

(GAAP) Restructuring (1) COVID-19 (4) Other (2) As Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Cost of products sold $ 1,375,157 $ 5,789 $ - $ - $ 1,380,946 Consolidated gross margin 51.0 % 50.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,165,420 - (1,052 ) - 1,164,368 SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales 41.5 % 41.5 % Operating earnings 248,121 12,288 1,052 - 261,461 Operating margin 8.8 % 9.3 % Interest expense 53,262 - - - 53,262 Earnings before provision for income taxes 194,859 12,288 1,052 - 208,199 Provision for income taxes (5) 52,840 3,109 270 (2,700 ) 53,519 Net earnings $ 142,019 $ 9,179 $ 782 $ 2,700 $ 154,680 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.32 $ 0.09 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 1.44 Diluted $ 1.30 $ 0.08 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 1.41 (1) For the nine months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, restructuring represents expenses and adjustments incurred primarily in connection with our Distribution Center Consolidation and Store Optimization Plan, including $5.8 million in cost of products sold related to adjustments to our expected obsolescence reserve in the nine months ended June 30, 2023. (2) For the nine months ended June 30, 2024, Fuel for Growth and other represents expenses related to consulting services and severance expenses. For the nine months ended June 30, 2023, other represents additional taxes and interest for the Repatriation Tax. (3) Loss on debt extinguishment relates to the repayment of our 5.625% Senior Notes due 2025 and the repricing of our Term Loan B due 2030. In connection with the repayment of our senior notes, we recognized a write-off of $2.0 million in unamortized deferred financing costs and $0.5 million in overlapping interest, net of interest earned on short-term cash equivalents, on such senior notes after February 27, 2024 and until their redemption. These pro-forma adjustments assume the redeemed senior notes were repaid on February 27, 2024 at the time of closing on our 6.75% Senior Notes due 2032. In connection with the repricing of our Term Loan B, we recognized a write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs of $1.7 million. (4) For the nine months ended June 30, 2023, COVID-19 expenses related to use taxes around the donation of personal protection merchandise. (5) The provision for income taxes was calculated using the applicable tax rates for each country, while excluding the tax benefits for countries where the tax benefit is not currently deemed probable of being realized.

Supplemental Schedule 4 SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations, Continued (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, Adjusted EBITDA: 2024 2023 Percentage

Change 2024 2023 Percentage

Change Net earnings $ 37,724 $ 50,821 (25.8 )% $ 105,358 $ 142,019 (25.8 )% Add: Depreciation and amortization 28,516 25,426 12.2 % 83,533 75,773 10.2 % Interest expense 20,707 18,654 11.0 % 58,544 53,262 9.9 % Provision for income taxes 13,339 20,650 (35.4 )% 36,565 52,840 (30.8 )% EBITDA (non-GAAP) 100,286 115,551 (13.2 )% 284,000 323,894 (12.3 )% Share-based compensation 4,178 3,550 17.7 % 13,260 12,523 5.9 % Restructuring 383 (349 ) 209.7 % 361 12,288 (97.1 )% Fuel for Growth and Other 11,933 - 100.0 % 25,760 - 100.0 % COVID-19 - - - % - 1,052 (100.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 116,780 $ 118,752 (1.7 )% $ 323,381 $ 349,757 (7.5 )% Basis Point

Change Basis Point

Change Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.4 % 12.8 % (40 ) 11.6 % 12.5 % (90 ) Operating Free Cash Flow: 2024 2023 Percentage

Change 2024 2023 Percentage

Change Net cash provided by operating activities $ 47,895 $ 53,123 (9.8 )% $ 135,855 $ 132,771 2.3 % Less: Payments for property and equipment, net 19,149 21,615 (11.4 )% 63,808 63,796 0.0 % Operating free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 28,746 $ 31,508 (8.8 )% $ 72,047 $ 68,975 4.5 %

Supplemental Schedule 5 SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Store Count and Comparable Sales (Unaudited) As of June 30, 2024 2023 Change Number of stores: SBS stores 3,128 3,141 (13 ) BSG: Company-operated stores 1,200 1,204 (4 ) Franchise stores 132 132 - Total BSG 1,332 1,336 (4 ) Total consolidated 4,460 4,477 (17 ) Number of BSG distributor sales consultants (1) 659 650 9 (1) BSG distributor sales consultants (DSC) include 191 and 189 sales consultants employed by our franchisees at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Basis Point

Change 2024 2023 Basis Point

Change Comparable sales growth (decline): SBS 0.7 % 3.0 % (230 ) (1.7 )% 5.0 % (670 ) BSG 2.6 % (2.4 )% 500 1.8 % (0.9 )% 270 Consolidated 1.5 % 0.6 % 90 (0.2 )% 2.4 % (260 ) Our comparable sales include sales from stores that have been operating for 14 months or longer as of the last day of a month and e-commerce revenue. Additionally, our comparable sales include sales to franchisees and full service sales. Our comparable sales excludes the effect of changes in foreign exchange rates and sales from stores relocated until 14 months after the relocation. Revenue from acquisitions are excluded from our comparable sales calculation until 14 months after the acquisition.

