" CI delivered strong results in the second quarter, with record adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $0.90, and continued growth in revenues and adjusted EBITDA1," said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. " Total assets reached a new high of $489 billion, a year-over-year increase of 20%, and in July, our assets exceeded $500 billion for the first time.

" Corient, our U.S. subsidiary, is demonstrating significant growth in assets and profitability, having generated double-digit gains in adjusted EBITDA relative to both the previous quarter and the second quarter of 2023. This reflects the significant progress we have made in integrating that business and expanding its product offering.

" In addition to fostering organic growth at Corient, we continued our highly selective approach to M&A, seeking exceptional wealth management firms focused on ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families," Mr. MacAlpine said. " In the second quarter, we made our first acquisitions of 2024, adding firms based in Florida and Ohio with combined assets of approximately $5.6 billion. In July, Corient completed the acquisitions of two other registered investment advisors - a Florida multi-family office and a private wealth manager based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

" Our recent capital management activities have also been productive," Mr. MacAlpine said. " Through a tender offer and market transactions, we repurchased over US$578 million of our 2051 notes and US$52 million of our 2030 notes at significant discounts to face value, realizing a sizeable gain for CI shareholders.

" We also reduced acquisition-related liabilities by $101 million during the quarter and continued to return capital to shareholders by repurchasing a meaningful number of shares. Through two substantial issuer bids completed in April and July, we have bought back almost 10 million shares so far this year. Our normal course issuer bid, which we renewed in July, permits the repurchase of another 12.6 million shares over the next 12 months."

Operating and financial data highlights

[millions of dollars, except share amounts] As of and for the quarters ended Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Total AUM and Client Assets: Asset Management AUM (2) 130,063 130,132 125,004 119,040 122,377 Canada Wealth Management assets 95,551 93,726 87,991 81,503 82,566 Canada custody (3) 29,350 28,011 25,567 23,421 9,149 U.S. Wealth Management assets (4) 234,062 222,347 206,282 197,016 193,980 Total assets 489,026 474,216 444,844 420,980 408,072 Asset Management Net Inflows: Retail (332 ) (1,320 ) (397 ) (110 ) 7 Institutional (43 ) 4 - (79 ) (14 ) Australia (24 ) (92 ) 230 (105 ) 55 Closed Business (216 ) (212 ) (200 ) (155 ) (174 ) Total Asset Management Segment (616 ) (1,620 ) (367 ) (449 ) (126 ) U.S. Asset Management (5) 740 78 (67 ) (16 ) (266 ) IFRS Results Net income attributable to shareholders 176.4 (154.4 ) (63.5 ) (12.4 ) 51.0 Diluted earnings per share 1.15 (1.00 ) (0.40 ) (0.08 ) 0.28 Pretax income 231.3 (122.6 ) (38.2 ) 20.6 112.5 Pretax margin 23.5 % (19.0 )% (5.3 )% 3.3 % 14.5 % Operating cash flow before the change in operating assets and liabilities 95.9 88.3 185.3 104.7 126.9 Adjusted Results (1) Adjusted net income 135.5 132.8 128.2 132.8 136.0 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.90 0.86 0.81 0.81 0.76 Adjusted EBITDA 293.4 289.5 278.3 276.6 272.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.1 % 41.4 % 41.7 % 41.3 % 41.6 % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 253.2 246.1 238.7 237.8 245.3 Free cash flow 151.7 156.2 170.9 179.4 143.3 Average shares outstanding 149,248,861 153,821,117 158,125,830 161,549,038 178,883,346 Adjusted average diluted shares outstanding 150,662,154 155,018,911 158,885,217 163,619,462 179,640,506 Ending shares outstanding 149,075,523 153,821,117 153,821,117 158,867,975 167,640,863 Total debt 3,642 3,608 3,507 3,289 3,132 Net debt 3,510 3,480 3,365 3,113 2,887 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.3 2.9

Free cash flow, net debt, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net revenues and adjusted expenses are not standardized earnings measures prescribed by IFRS. For further information, see "Non-IFRS Measures" note below. Includes $34.7 billion, $34.4 billion, $33.2 billion, $31.8 billion, and $32.8 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with CI Assante Wealth Management, CI Private Counsel (CIPC) and Aligned Capital Partners as at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively. Includes $25.6 billion, $24.5 billion, $21.5 billion, $19.7 billion, and $5.4 billion of assets advised by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC, CI Direct Investing and Aligned Capital as at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively. Prior to July 2023, custody assets were historically not included as part of reported assets for Canada wealth management or consolidated total assets. Month-end USD/CAD exchange rates of 1.3680, 1.3546, 1.3250, 1.3582, and 1.3248 for June 2024, March 2024, December 2023, September 2023, and June 2023, respectively. Includes 100% of flows from CI's minority investments in Columbia Pacific Advisors, OCM Capital Partners, The Cabana Group and GLASfunds Holdings.

Financial highlights

Second quarter net income attributable to shareholders was $176.4 million compared to a net loss of $154.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders1 was $135.6 million in the second quarter, up 2.0% from the previous quarter.

Second quarter total net revenues were $986.0 million, up from $645.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted total net revenues1 were $731.3 million, up 4.7% from $698.6 million due to higher revenues from all three segments, led by a 7.9% increase in U.S. wealth management fees.

Second quarter total expenses declined 1.8% to $754.7 million from $768.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted total expenses1 were $507.9 million, up 8.0% from $470.3 million in the previous quarter as a result of higher SG&A, higher advisor and dealer fees due to higher Canada Wealth Management revenues, and higher interest expense.

Capital allocation

CI paid $30.3 million in dividends at a rate of $0.20 per share. The annual dividend rate of $0.80 per share represented a yield of 5.0% on CI's closing share price of $16.00 on August 7, 2024. As announced yesterday, the Board of Directors of CI declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on January 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024.

Under a substantial issuer bid that expired on April 2, 2024, CI purchased for cancellation 4,857,142 common shares at a purchase price of $17.50 per share, for an aggregate price of $85 million.

On May 31, CI commenced a subsequent substantial issuer bid, which expired after quarter-end, on July 8, 2024. Under the offer, CI purchased for cancellation five million common shares at a purchase price of $15.50 per share, for an aggregate price of approximately $77.5 million.

As a result of a tender offer announced in May 2024 and completed in June 2024, CI purchased US$570 million of its outstanding 4.100% notes due 2051, resulting in a significant gain for CI. Concurrent with the tender offer, CI issued 7.500% notes due 2029 with an aggregate principal amount of US$675.0 million.

CI executed amendments to the trust indentures governing its 3.759% Debentures due 2025 and 3.904% Debentures due 2027 following approvals from debentureholders at meetings held April 4, 2024. The amendments remove the covenants preventing any subsidiary of CI from creating, assuming, or otherwise directly incurring certain indebtedness.

Second quarter business highlights

Corient completed the acquisitions of two registered investment advisors with combined assets of approximately $5.6 billion (US$4.1 billion): Paragon Advisors Inc. of Shaker Heights, Ohio, a multi-family office, and Socius Family Office, LLC of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which specializes in wealth management for professional athletes. Both firms are now operating under the Corient name.

As part of CI's strategy of modernizing asset management, CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") made several enhancements to its lineup of investment solutions. These included launching CI Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (TSX: CIAI), which focuses on investment opportunities created by AI technologies, and new series of two existing U.S. equity ETFs. CI GAM also completed the mergers of 13 mutual funds and six ETFs into other funds, simplifying the firm's overall product offering.

Northwood Family Office was named the winner of the 2024 Family Wealth Report Award for Best Multi-Family Office in North America (up to and including US$2.5 billion AUM/AUA).

Following quarter-end:

Effective July 31, 2024, Corient acquired Emerald Multi-Family Office (EMFO, LLC) of Weston, Florida, and Byron Financial, LLC of Charlotte, North Carolina, which provide comprehensive wealth management services to ultra-high-net-worth clients. The firms have combined assets of approximately $8.1 billion (US$5.9 billion).

CI GAM launched new investment solutions to meet investor demand in two key market segments. These included new fixed-income solutions available in both mutual funds and ETF series: CI Global Short-Term Bond Fund (Cboe: CGSB) and CI Global Unconstrained Bond Fund (TSX: CUBD). Additionally, CI GAM launched three covered call mandates: CI Multi-Sector Covered Call Fund, CI U.S. Aggregate Bond Covered Fund and CI U.S. Aggregate Bond Covered ETF.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME For the three-month period ended June 30 2024 2023 [in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts] $ $ REVENUE Canada asset management fees 374,932 375,835 Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions (113,936) (114,874) Net asset management fees 260,996 260,961 Canada wealth management fees 168,733 144,092 U.S. wealth management fees 261,292 216,759 Other revenues 34,837 31,326 Foreign exchange losses (22,599) 36,462 Other gains (losses) 282,700 86,483 Total net revenues 985,959 776,083 EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 432,226 345,904 Advisor and dealer fees 128,641 108,175 Interest and lease finance 55,166 46,137 Amortization and depreciation 18,403 13,330 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 36,496 33,077 Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 19,466 55,783 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 12,594 15,249 Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 42,396 35,000 Other 9,321 10,949 Total expenses 754,709 663,604 Income before income taxes 231,250 112,479 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 57,398 65,149 Deferred (3,157) (4,048) 54,241 61,101 Net income (loss) for the period 177,009 51,378 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 594 425 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders 176,415 50,953 Basic earnings per share attributable to shareholders $1.18 $0.28 Diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders $1.15 $0.28 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 16,089 (23,530) Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 16,089 (23,530) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period 193,098 27,848 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 367 58 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to shareholders 192,731 27,790

As at As at CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 [in thousands of Canadian dollars] $ $ ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 128,064 137,029 Client and trust funds on deposit 1,230,634 1,073,378 Investments 42,517 42,781 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 461,831 388,029 Assets held for sale - 326 Income taxes receivable 22,443 33,911 Total current assets 1,885,489 1,675,454 Capital assets, net 146,992 85,077 Right-of-use assets 244,555 229,763 Intangibles and goodwill 7,773,691 7,575,958 Deferred income taxes 83,991 78,642 Other assets 389,787 336,709 Total assets 10,524,505 9,981,603 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 417,529 378,374 Current portion of provisions and other financial liabilities 351,747 444,200 Dividends payable 59,630 61,528 Client and trust funds payable 1,232,161 1,068,809 Income taxes payable 21,721 15,252 Redeemable unit liabilities 1,268,915 1,089,996 Preferred Share Liability 1,624,696 1,481,419 Current portion of long-term debt 524,996 437,255 Current portion of lease liabilities 30,741 17,575 Total current liabilities 5,532,136 4,994,408 Long-term debt 3,117,179 3,070,149 Provisions and other financial liabilities 83,479 96,952 Other long-term payable 27,081 15,853 Deferred income taxes 477,740 479,150 Lease liabilities 314,966 285,053 Total liabilities 9,552,581 8,941,565 Equity Share capital 1,391,147 1,436,686 Contributed surplus 43,117 34,828 Deficit (532,616) (454,435) Accumulated other comprehensive income 58,000 10,683 Total equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company 959,648 1,027,762 Non-controlling interests 12,276 12,276 Total equity 971,924 1,040,038 Total liabilities and equity 10,524,505 9,981,603

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the three-month period ended June 30 2024 2023 [in thousands of Canadian dollars] $ $ OPERATING ACTIVITIES (*) Net income for the period 177,009 51,378 Add (deduct) items not involving cash Other (gains) losses (282,700) (86,483) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 12,594 15,249 Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 42,396 35,000 Contingent and deferred consideration recorded as compensation 651 812 Amortization of loan guarantees (498) (1,762) Recognition of non-cash vesting of redeemable unit liabilities 82,420 63,096 Equity-based compensation 11,935 6,889 Equity accounted income (1,088) (996) Amortization of equity accounted investments 1,427 1,404 Amortization and depreciation 18,403 13,330 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 36,496 33,077 Deferred income taxes (3,157) (4,048) Cash provided by operating activities before net change in operating assets and liabilities 95,888 126,946 Net change in operating assets and liabilities 80,871 14,979 Cash provided by operating activities 176,759 141,925 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid to settle acquisition liabilities (116,909) (170,508) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (106,638) (41,557) Proceeds on sale of equity-accounted investment - 130,458 Purchase of investments (152) (172) Proceeds on sale of investments 139 22 Additions to capital assets (38,242) (6,910) Decrease in other assets (3,298) (14,870) Additions to intangibles (259) (4,533) Cash used in investing activities (265,359) (108,070) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of long-term debt (420,000) (298,000) Issuance of long-term debt 1,290,666 - Repurchase of long-term debt (596,386) (694,671) Repurchase of share capital (85,542) (228,774) Payment of lease liabilities (1,998) (6,352) Issuance of redeemable unit liabilities, net of redemptions (65,933) (18,187) Net distributions to non-controlling interest - (1,750) Dividends paid to shareholders (30,292) (32,895) Issuance of Preferred Share Liability - 1,350,300 Cash provided by financing activities 90,515 69,671 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period 1,915 103,526 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 126,149 136,970 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 128,064 240,496 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION (*) Included in operating activities are the following: Interest paid 78,196 73,899 Income taxes paid 44,444 33,909

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND NET FLOWS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Beginning AUM 130.1 125.0 119.0 122.4 122.0 Gross inflows 8.1 6.7 7.3 5.7 6.1 Gross outflows (8.7 ) (8.3 ) (7.7 ) (6.2 ) (6.2 ) Net inflows/(outflows) (0.6 ) (1.6 ) (0.4 ) (0.4 ) (0.1 ) Acquisitions - - - - - Market move and FX 0.5 6.7 6.3 (2.9 ) 0.5 Ending AUM 130.1 130.1 125.0 119.0 122.4 Proprietary AUM 34.1 34.4 33.2 31.8 32.8 Non-proprietary AUM 95.9 95.7 91.8 87.2 89.6 Average assets under management 129.2 126.8 121.1 122.1 122.1 Annualized organic growth (1.9 )% (5.2 )% (1.2 )% (1.5 )% (0.4 )% Gross management fee/average AUM 1.18 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.24 % 1.25 % Net management fee/average AUM 0.80 % 0.81 % 0.81 % 0.84 % 0.85 % Net Inflows/(Outflows) Retail (0.3 ) (1.3 ) (0.4 ) (0.1 ) - Institutional - - - (0.1 ) - Closed business (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Total Canada net inflows/(outflows) (0.6 ) (1.5 ) (0.6 ) (0.3 ) (0.2 ) Australia - (0.1 ) 0.2 (0.1 ) 0.1 Total net inflows/(outflows) (0.6 ) (1.6 ) (0.4 ) (0.4 ) (0.1 )

Retail [billions of dollars] Quarters Ended Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30. 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Beginning AUM 115.1 103.7 99.1 101.7 101.2 Net Flows (0.3) (1.3) (0.4) (0.1) 0.0 Market Move / FX (6.8) 12.7 5.0 (2.5) 0.5 Acquisitions - - - - - Ending AUM 108.0 115.1 103.7 99.1 101.7 Average AUM 111.5 105.3 100.7 101.5 101.3

Institutional [billions of dollars] Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30. 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Beginning AUM 9.1 8.8 8.3 8.5 8.5 Net Flows 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0.1) 0.0 Market Move / FX 0.1 0.3 0.5 (0.1) 0.0 Acquisitions - - - - - Ending AUM 9.2 9.1 8.8 8.3 8.5 Average AUM 9.2 8.9 8.5 8.5 8.5

AUSTRALIA [billions of dollars] Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30. 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Beginning AUM 5.7 5.4 4.8 5.0 4.9 Net Flows 0.0 (0.1) 0.2 (0.1) 0.1 Market Move / FX 0.1 0.4 0.4 (0.1) 0.0 Acquisitions - - - - - Ending AUM 5.8 5.7 5.4 4.8 5.0 Average AUM 5.8 5.4 5.0 4.9 5.0

CLOSED BUSINESS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30. 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Beginning AUM 7.3 7.1 6.9 7.2 7.4 Net Flows (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) Market Move / FX - 0.4 0.4 (0.1) - Acquisitions - - - - - Ending AUM 7.1 7.3 7.1 6.9 7.2 Average AUM 7.2 7.2 7.0 7.2 7.3

AUM BY ASSET CLASS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Balanced 51.8 52.5 51.4 47.7 49.8 Equity 42.4 42.7 40.1 41.1 43.0 Fixed income 12.0 11.7 11.6 10.5 11.1 Alternatives 7.6 7.7 6.4 5.5 5.1 Cash/Other 10.6 9.8 10.2 9.5 8.4 Total Canada asset management 124.3 124.5 119.6 114.3 117.4 Australia 5.8 5.7 5.4 4.8 5.0 Total asset management segment 130.1 130.1 125.0 119.0 122.4

CANADA WEALTH MANAGEMENT CLIENT ASSETS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Beginning client assets 93.7 88.0 81.5 82.6 81.6 Acquisitions - - 1.3 - - Net flows and market move 1.8 5.7 5.2 (1.1 ) 1.0 Ending client assets 95.6 93.7 88.0 81.5 82.6 Average client assets 94.6 90.9 83.8 83.2 81.9 Wealth management fees/average client assets 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.91 % Canada custody 29.4 28.0 25.6 23.4 9.1 Proprietary custody 25.5 24.5 21.5 19.7 5.4 Non-proprietary custody 3.8 3.5 4.1 3.8 3.7

U.S. WEALTH MANAGEMENT CLIENT ASSETS [billions of dollars] Quarters ended Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Beginning billable client assets 212.4 196.8 188.2 185.0 179.9 Acquisitions/divestitures 5.6 - 2.2 2.1 4.0 Net flows and market move 5.8 15.5 6.4 1.1 1.1 Ending billable client assets 223.7 212.4 196.8 188.2 185.0 Non-billable client assets 10.3 10.0 9.4 8.8 9.0 Total client assets 234.1 222.3 206.3 197.0 194.0 Fees/beginning billable client assets 0.49 % 0.49 % 0.48 % 0.49 % 0.48 %

NON-IFRS MEASURES

In an effort to provide additional information regarding our results as determined by IFRS, we also disclose certain non-IFRS information which we believe provides useful and meaningful information. Our management reviews these non-IFRS financial measurements when evaluating our financial performance and results of operations; therefore, we believe it is useful to provide information with respect to these non-IFRS measurements so as to share this perspective of management. Non-IFRS measurements do not have any standardized meaning, do not replace nor are superior to IFRS financial measurements and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The non-IFRS financial measurements include:

Adjusted net income and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin

Free cash flow

Net debt.

These non-IFRS measurements exclude the following revenues and expenses which we believe allows investors a consistent way to analyze our financial performance, allows for better analysis of core operating income and business trends and permits comparisons of companies within the industry, normalizing for different financing methods and levels of taxation:

gains or losses related to foreign currency fluctuations on our cash balances

costs related to our acquisitions including: amortization of intangible assets change in fair value of contingent consideration related advisory fees contingent consideration and consideration for strategic recruitment classified as compensation per IFRS

restructuring charges

legal provisions for a class action related to time zone arbitrage

certain gains or losses in assets and investments

costs related to issuing or retiring debt obligations

expenses associated with Corient and CIPW redeemable units.

Further explanations of these Non-IFRS measures can be found in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of Management's Discussion and Analysis dated August 8, 2024 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or at www.cifinancial.com.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] Quarters ended Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Jun. 30, 2023 Net Income 177.0 (154.5) 51.4 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 36.5 35.0 33.1 Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted investments 1.4 1.4 1.4 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 12.6 32.1 15.2 Change in fair value of preferred equity 42.4 52.3 35.0 Interest expense on redeemable shares issued in connection with acquisitions 3.0 1.5 2.2 Contingent consideration recorded as compensation 25.8 13.8 0.8 Non-controlling interest reclassification 1.1 1.0 2.4 Accounting for Corient and CIPW Canada redeemable units 98.6 126.7 79.6 Severance 7.2 9.8 1.4 Amortization of loan guarantees (0.5) (0.6) (1.8) FX (gains)/losses 22.6 54.6 (36.5) Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 20.1 26.4 55.8 Other (gains)/losses 2.7 (3.1) (70.0) Gain on debt retirement (281.3) - (16.2) Total adjustments (7.8) 351.0 102.5 Tax effect of adjustments (2.7) (26.3) 6.3 Less: Non-controlling interest 31.0 37.4 24.2 Adjusted net income 135.5 132.8 136.0 Adjusted earnings per share 0.91 0.86 0.76 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.90 0.86 0.76 Average diluted shares outstanding under IFRS 153.8 153.8 190.4 Weighted average impact of RSU awards 1.2 - Shares convertible into common in connection with an acquisition (3.1) - (10.8) Adjusted average diluted shares outstanding 150.7 155.0 179.6

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] Quarters ended Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Jun. 30, 2023 Pretax income 231.3 (122.6 ) 112.5 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 36.5 35.0 33.1 Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted investments 1.4 1.4 1.4 Depreciation and other amortization 18.4 17.2 13.3 Interest and lease finance expense 55.2 48.3 46.1 EBITDA 342.7 (20.7 ) 206.4 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 12.6 32.1 15.2 Change in fair value of preferred equity 42.4 52.3 35.0 Contingent consideration recorded as compensation 25.8 13.8 0.8 Non-controlling interest reclassification 1.1 1.0 2.4 Accounting for Corient and CIPW Canada redeemable units 98.6 126.7 79.6 Severance 7.2 9.8 1.4 Amortization of loan guarantees (0.5 ) (0.6 ) (1.8 ) FX (gains)/losses 22.6 54.6 (36.5 ) Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 19.5 23.4 55.8 Other (gains)/losses 2.7 (3.1 ) (70.0 ) Gain on debt retirement (281.3 ) - (16.2 ) Total adjustments (49.4 ) 310.1 65.9 Adjusted EBITDA 293.4 289.5 272.3 Less: Non-controlling interest 40.2 43.4 27.0 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 253.2 246.1 245.3 Reported net revenue 986.0 645.7 776.1 Less: FX gains/(losses) (22.6 ) (54.6 ) 36.5 Less: Non-Operating Other gains/(losses) (2.7 ) 3.1 70.0 Less: Amortization of equity accounted investments (1.4 ) (1.4 ) (1.4 ) Less: Gain on debt retirement 281.3 - 16.2 Adjusted net revenue 731.3 698.6 654.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.1 % 41.4 % 41.6 %

FREE CASH FLOW [millions of dollars] Quarters ended Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Jun. 30, 2023 Cash provided by operating activities 176.8 119.7 141.9 Less: Net change in operating assets and liabilities 80.9 31.4 15.0 Operating cash flow before the change in operating assets and liabilities 95.9 88.3 126.9 FX (gains)/losses 22.6 54.6 (36.5) Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 20.1 26.4 55.8 Total adjustments 42.7 80.9 19.3 Tax effect (recovery) of adjustments 14.6 (12.8) (1.5) Less: Non-controlling interest 1.4 0.3 1.4 Free cash flow 151.7 156.2 143.3

NET DEBT Quarters ended [millions of dollars] Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Current portion of long-term debt 525.0 482.4 437.3 157.2 - Long-term debt 3,117.2 3,125.2 3,070.1 3,131.9 3,131.5 3,642.2 3,607.6 3,507.4 3,289.1 3,131.5 Less: Cash and short-term investments 128.1 126.1 137.0 175.7 240.5 Marketable securities 27.8 27.0 28.2 22.4 23.0 Add: Regulatory capital and non-controlling interests 24.0 25.4 22.4 22.3 18.6 Net Debt 3,510.4 3,479.9 3,364.6 3,113.3 2,886.6 Adjusted EBITDA 253.2 246.1 238.7 237.8 245.3 Adjusted EBITDA, annualized 1,012.7 984.4 954.9 943.3 983.8 Gross leverage (Gross debt/Annualized adjusted EBITDA) 3.6 3.7 3.7 3.5 3.2 Net leverage (Net debt/Annualized adjusted EBITDA) 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.3 2.9

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Jun. 30,

2024 Mar. 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023 Sep. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2024 Mar. 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023 Sep. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2023 Revenues Asset management fees 374.9 371.6 361.9 375.6 375.8 374.9 371.6 361.9 375.6 375.8 Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions (113.9) (113.6) (111.3) (114.7) (114.9) (113.9) (113.6) (111.3) (114.7) (114.9) Net asset management fees 261.0 258.0 250.6 260.8 261.0 261.0 258.0 250.6 260.8 261.0 Canada wealth management fees 168.7 159.7 150.5 146.7 144.1 168.7 159.7 150.5 146.7 144.1 U.S. wealth management fees 261.3 242.1 226.8 229.0 216.8 261.3 242.1 226.8 229.0 216.8 Other revenues 34.8 35.4 31.6 40.9 31.3 36.3 36.8 37.8 33.6 32.7 FX gains/(losses) (22.6) (54.6) 52.2 (60.4) 36.5 - - - - - Other gains/(losses) 282.7 5.0 3.8 (0.4) 86.5 4.1 2.0 0.9 (0.5) 0.3 Total net revenues 986.0 645.7 715.6 616.5 776.1 731.3 698.6 666.7 669.6 654.8 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 432.2 432.0 375.9 343.5 345.9 301.1 282.3 272.4 275.8 265.9 Advisor and dealer fees 128.6 120.8 113.8 110.3 108.2 128.6 120.8 113.8 110.3 108.2 Other 9.3 7.1 (0.4) 16.7 10.9 8.3 6.1 5.8 6.9 8.5 Interest and lease finance expense 55.2 48.3 43.9 39.8 46.1 51.7 45.1 41.2 39.9 44.0 Depreciation and other amortization 18.4 17.2 17.3 12.9 13.3 18.2 16.0 15.5 12.9 13.3 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 36.5 35.0 36.1 34.8 33.1 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 19.5 23.4 39.9 23.7 55.8 - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 12.6 32.1 26.8 (7.2) 15.2 - - - - - Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 42.4 52.3 100.5 21.4 35.0 - - - - - Total expenses 754.7 768.3 753.7 595.9 663.6 507.9 470.3 448.7 445.8 439.9 Pretax income 231.3 (122.6) (38.2) 20.6 112.5 223.5 228.4 218.0 223.9 215.0 Income tax expense 54.2 31.9 25.1 32.8 61.1 57.0 58.2 55.6 57.1 54.8 Net income 177.0 (154.5) (63.2) (12.2) 51.4 166.5 170.1 162.4 166.8 160.1 Less: Non-controlling interest 0.6 (0.1) 0.3 0.2 0.4 31.0 37.4 34.2 34.0 24.2 Net income attributable to shareholders 176.4 (154.4) (63.5) (12.4) 51.0 135.5 132.8 128.2 132.8 136.0 Basic earnings per share 1.18 (1.00) (0.40) (0.08) 0.28 0.91 0.86 0.81 0.82 0.76 Diluted earnings per share 1.15 (1.00) (0.40) (0.08) 0.28 0.90 0.86 0.81 0.81 0.76

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - ASSET MANAGEMENT SEGMENT [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Jun. 30,

2024 Mar. 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023 Sep. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2024 Mar. 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023 Sep. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2023 Revenues Asset management fees 379.9 376.3 366.4 380.1 380.2 379.9 376.3 366.4 380.1 380.2 Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions (121.4) (121.0) (118.7) (122.2) (122.5) (121.4) (121.0) (118.7) (122.2) (122.5) Net asset management fees 258.4 255.4 247.7 257.9 257.8 258.4 255.4 247.7 257.9 257.8 Other revenues 6.2 4.4 4.7 4.8 5.1 6.2 4.4 4.7 4.8 5.1 FX gains/(losses) (22.7) (58.7) 56.1 (61.9) 37.5 - - - - - Other gains/(losses) 281.9 4.4 1.9 (0.4) 16.1 3.5 1.7 1.9 (0.5) 0.3 Total net revenues 523.8 205.5 310.4 200.3 316.5 268.1 261.5 254.3 262.2 263.1 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 111.9 108.0 108.7 110.9 101.0 106.1 101.2 97.4 105.2 102.6 Other 3.2 0.1 0.3 0.7 - 3.2 0.1 0.3 0.7 - Interest and lease finance expense 0.5 0.5 0.5 2.5 (1.5) 0.5 0.5 0.5 2.5 (1.5) Depreciation and other amortization 4.4 4.0 3.9 2.5 5.4 4.4 4.0 3.9 2.5 5.4 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 0.3 1.3 2.0 0.6 34.6 - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (0.3) 3.5 8.8 (0.6) 0.7 - - - - - Total expenses 120.6 118.0 124.7 117.2 140.8 114.2 105.7 102.0 111.0 106.6 Pretax income 403.2 87.5 185.7 83.1 175.7 153.9 155.7 152.3 151.2 156.5 Non-IFRS adjustments Pretax income 403.2 87.5 185.7 83.1 175.7 153.9 155.7 152.3 151.2 156.5 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 - - - - - Depreciation and other amortization 4.4 4.0 3.9 2.5 5.4 4.4 4.0 3.9 2.5 5.4 Interest and lease finance expense 0.5 0.5 0.5 2.5 (1.5) 0.5 0.5 0.5 2.5 (1.5) EBITDA 408.7 92.6 190.7 88.7 180.2 158.8 160.2 156.6 156.2 160.5 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (0.3) 3.5 8.8 (0.6) 0.7 - - - - - FX (gains)/losses 22.7 58.7 (56.1) 61.9 (37.5) - - - - - Severance 5.8 6.9 8.8 6.1 0.1 - - - - - Amortization of loan guarantees - - 2.5 (0.5) (1.8) - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 0.3 1.3 2.0 0.6 34.6 - - - - - Other (gains)/losses 2.9 (2.7) - - 0.3 - - - - - Gain on debt retirement (281.3) - - - (16.2) - - - - - Total adjustments (249.9) 67.7 (34.0) 67.5 (19.8) - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 158.8 160.2 156.6 156.2 160.5 158.8 160.2 156.6 156.2 160.5 Less: Non-controlling interest (0.1) (0.4) 0.1 0.2 0.2 (0.1) (0.4) 0.1 0.2 0.2 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 158.9 160.6 156.5 156.0 160.3 158.9 160.6 156.5 156.0 160.3

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - CANADA WEALTH MANAGEMENT SEGMENT [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Jun. 30,

2024 Mar. 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023 Sep. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2024 Mar. 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023 Sep. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2023 Revenues Canada wealth management fees 211.4 201.0 192.8 189.1 186.8 211.4 201.0 192.8 189.1 186.8 Other revenues 33.3 33.4 31.7 30.7 30.5 33.4 33.4 31.7 30.7 30.6 FX gains/(losses) - 1.0 (1.8) 1.4 (0.5) - - - - - Total net revenues 244.7 235.4 222.7 221.1 216.8 244.7 234.4 224.6 219.8 217.4 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 57.1 55.4 50.6 52.2 50.3 56.8 53.9 49.8 49.2 49.3 Advisor and dealer fees 162.9 153.9 147.9 144.4 142.5 162.9 153.9 147.9 144.4 142.5 Other 6.1 6.3 6.2 5.9 9.3 5.0 5.3 5.1 4.8 8.0 Interest and lease finance expense 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.6 - 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.6 - Depreciation and other amortization 4.8 4.9 5.1 5.2 2.9 4.8 4.9 5.1 5.2 2.9 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.2 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal - - 5.4 0.4 0.1 - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.3 1.6 3.5 (0.4) 1.0 - - - - - Total expenses 233.9 224.8 221.3 210.5 208.4 229.9 218.4 208.3 204.2 202.7 Pretax income 10.8 10.6 1.4 10.7 8.5 14.8 16.0 16.3 15.6 14.7 Non-IFRS adjustments Pretax income 10.8 10.6 1.4 10.7 8.5 14.8 16.0 16.3 15.6 14.7 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.2 2.2 - - - - - Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted investments 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 - - - - - Depreciation and other amortization 4.8 4.9 5.1 5.2 2.9 4.8 4.9 5.1 5.2 2.9 Interest and lease finance expense 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.6 - 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.6 - EBITDA 18.3 18.3 9.1 18.7 13.6 19.9 21.3 21.7 21.4 17.6 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.3 1.6 3.5 (0.4) 1.0 - - - - - Contingent consideration recorded as compensation (included in SG&A) 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 - - - - - Accounting for CIPW Canada redeemable units (included in SG&A) (0.3) 0.7 0.7 2.0 0.2 - - - - - FX (gains)/losses - (1.0) 1.8 (1.4) 0.5 - - - - - Severance 0.5 0.7 - 0.9 0.7 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal - - 5.4 0.4 0.1 - - - - - Non-controlling interest reclassification (included in Other) 1.1 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.3 - - - - - Total adjustments 1.7 3.1 12.6 2.7 4.0 - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 19.9 21.3 21.7 21.4 17.6 19.9 21.3 21.7 21.4 17.6 Less: Non-controlling interest 1.9 1.8 2.0 1.2 1.4 1.9 1.8 2.0 1.2 1.4 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 18.0 19.5 19.7 20.1 16.2 18.0 19.5 19.7 20.1 16.2

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - U.S. WEALTH MANAGEMENT SEGMENT [millions of dollars, except per share amounts] IFRS Results Adjusted Results For the quarters ended For the quarters ended Jun. 30,

2024 Mar. 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023 Sep. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2024 Mar. 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023 Sep. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2023 Revenues U.S. wealth management fees 261.3 242.1 226.8 229.0 216.8 261.3 242.1 226.8 229.0 216.8 Other revenues 5.7 7.4 4.5 14.9 5.4 7.0 8.8 10.6 7.6 6.7 FX gains/(losses) 0.1 3.1 (2.1) 0.1 (0.6) - - - - - Other gains/(losses) 0.8 0.6 1.9 - 70.4 0.6 0.3 (1.0) - - Total net revenues 267.8 253.2 231.1 244.0 291.9 268.9 251.1 236.4 236.6 223.5 Expenses Selling, general & administrative 278.9 283.7 231.1 195.2 209.5 153.9 142.4 139.7 136.0 128.8 Other 0.4 0.8 (6.9) 10.1 1.6 0.4 0.8 0.4 1.4 0.5 Interest and lease finance expense 5.1 5.2 4.0 0.8 3.2 4.7 3.5 2.1 0.8 3.2 Depreciation and other amortization 9.2 8.3 8.3 5.2 5.0 8.9 7.0 6.5 5.2 5.0 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 33.6 32.1 33.2 32.0 30.3 - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 19.1 22.1 32.5 22.7 21.1 - - - - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 12.6 27.1 14.5 (6.1) 13.5 - - - - - Change in fair value of preferred equity 42.4 52.3 100.5 21.4 35.0 - - - - - Total expenses 401.3 431.7 417.2 281.3 319.3 167.9 153.8 148.8 143.4 137.6 Pretax income (133.5) (178.4) (186.1) (37.3) (27.3) 101.0 97.4 87.7 93.2 85.9 Non-IFRS adjustments Pretax income (133.5) (178.4) (186.1) (37.3) (27.3) 101.0 97.4 87.7 93.2 85.9 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions 33.6 32.1 33.2 32.0 30.3 - - - Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted investments 1.4 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 - - - - - Depreciation and other amortization 9.2 8.3 8.3 5.2 5.0 8.9 7.0 8.3 5.2 5.0 Interest and lease finance expense 5.1 5.2 4.0 0.8 3.2 4.7 3.5 4.0 0.8 3.2 EBITDA (84.2) (131.5) (139.3) 2.1 12.5 114.6 107.9 100.0 99.3 94.2 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 12.6 27.1 14.5 (6.1) 13.5 - - - - - Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability 42.4 52.3 100.5 21.4 35.0 - - - - - Contingent and strategic recruitment consideration recorded as compensation (included in SG&A) 25.7 13.7 1.9 4.3 0.6 - - - - - Non-controlling interest reclassification (included in Other) - - (2.5) - 1.2 - - - - - Accounting for redeemable units (included in SG&A) 99.0 126.0 93.2 54.7 79.4 - - - - - FX (gains)/losses (0.1) (3.1) 2.1 (0.1) 0.6 - - - - - Severance 0.9 2.2 0.2 0.2 0.7 - - - - - Amortization of loan guarantees (0.5) (0.6) (3.8) - - - - - - - Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal 19.1 22.1 36.1 22.7 21.1 - - - - - Pass through carried interest revenue (included in Other revenues) - - 4.8 (8.7) - - - - - - Pass through carried interest expense (included in Other) - - (4.8) 8.7 - - - - - - Other (gains)/losses (0.2) (0.4) (2.9) - (70.3) - - - - - Total adjustments 198.9 239.4 239.3 97.2 81.7 - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA 114.6 107.9 100.0 99.3 94.2 114.6 107.9 100.0 99.3 94.2 Less: Non-controlling interest 38.3 41.9 37.4 37.6 25.4 38.3 41.9 37.4 37.6 25.4 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders 76.3 66.0 62.5 61.6 68.8 76.3 66.0 62.5 61.6 68.8

