"CI delivered strong results in the second quarter, with record adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $0.90, and continued growth in revenues and adjusted EBITDA1," said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. "Total assets reached a new high of $489 billion, a year-over-year increase of 20%, and in July, our assets exceeded $500 billion for the first time.
"Corient, our U.S. subsidiary, is demonstrating significant growth in assets and profitability, having generated double-digit gains in adjusted EBITDA relative to both the previous quarter and the second quarter of 2023. This reflects the significant progress we have made in integrating that business and expanding its product offering.
"In addition to fostering organic growth at Corient, we continued our highly selective approach to M&A, seeking exceptional wealth management firms focused on ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families," Mr. MacAlpine said. "In the second quarter, we made our first acquisitions of 2024, adding firms based in Florida and Ohio with combined assets of approximately $5.6 billion. In July, Corient completed the acquisitions of two other registered investment advisors - a Florida multi-family office and a private wealth manager based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"Our recent capital management activities have also been productive," Mr. MacAlpine said. "Through a tender offer and market transactions, we repurchased over US$578 million of our 2051 notes and US$52 million of our 2030 notes at significant discounts to face value, realizing a sizeable gain for CI shareholders.
"We also reduced acquisition-related liabilities by $101 million during the quarter and continued to return capital to shareholders by repurchasing a meaningful number of shares. Through two substantial issuer bids completed in April and July, we have bought back almost 10 million shares so far this year. Our normal course issuer bid, which we renewed in July, permits the repurchase of another 12.6 million shares over the next 12 months."
Operating and financial data highlights
[millions of dollars, except share amounts]
As of and for the quarters ended
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Sep. 30, 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
Total AUM and Client Assets:
Asset Management AUM (2)
130,063
130,132
125,004
119,040
122,377
Canada Wealth Management assets
95,551
93,726
87,991
81,503
82,566
Canada custody (3)
29,350
28,011
25,567
23,421
9,149
U.S. Wealth Management assets (4)
234,062
222,347
206,282
197,016
193,980
Total assets
489,026
474,216
444,844
420,980
408,072
Asset Management Net Inflows:
Retail
(332
)
(1,320
)
(397
)
(110
)
7
Institutional
(43
)
4
-
(79
)
(14
)
Australia
(24
)
(92
)
230
(105
)
55
Closed Business
(216
)
(212
)
(200
)
(155
)
(174
)
Total Asset Management Segment
(616
)
(1,620
)
(367
)
(449
)
(126
)
U.S. Asset Management (5)
740
78
(67
)
(16
)
(266
)
IFRS Results
Net income attributable to shareholders
176.4
(154.4
)
(63.5
)
(12.4
)
51.0
Diluted earnings per share
1.15
(1.00
)
(0.40
)
(0.08
)
0.28
Pretax income
231.3
(122.6
)
(38.2
)
20.6
112.5
Pretax margin
23.5
%
(19.0
)%
(5.3
)%
3.3
%
14.5
%
Operating cash flow before the change in operating assets and liabilities
95.9
88.3
185.3
104.7
126.9
Adjusted Results (1)
Adjusted net income
135.5
132.8
128.2
132.8
136.0
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
0.90
0.86
0.81
0.81
0.76
Adjusted EBITDA
293.4
289.5
278.3
276.6
272.3
Adjusted EBITDA margin
40.1
%
41.4
%
41.7
%
41.3
%
41.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders
253.2
246.1
238.7
237.8
245.3
Free cash flow
151.7
156.2
170.9
179.4
143.3
Average shares outstanding
149,248,861
153,821,117
158,125,830
161,549,038
178,883,346
Adjusted average diluted shares outstanding
150,662,154
155,018,911
158,885,217
163,619,462
179,640,506
Ending shares outstanding
149,075,523
153,821,117
153,821,117
158,867,975
167,640,863
Total debt
3,642
3,608
3,507
3,289
3,132
Net debt
3,510
3,480
3,365
3,113
2,887
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.3
2.9
- Free cash flow, net debt, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net revenues and adjusted expenses are not standardized earnings measures prescribed by IFRS. For further information, see "Non-IFRS Measures" note below.
- Includes $34.7 billion, $34.4 billion, $33.2 billion, $31.8 billion, and $32.8 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with CI Assante Wealth Management, CI Private Counsel (CIPC) and Aligned Capital Partners as at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively.
- Includes $25.6 billion, $24.5 billion, $21.5 billion, $19.7 billion, and $5.4 billion of assets advised by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC, CI Direct Investing and Aligned Capital as at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively. Prior to July 2023, custody assets were historically not included as part of reported assets for Canada wealth management or consolidated total assets.
- Month-end USD/CAD exchange rates of 1.3680, 1.3546, 1.3250, 1.3582, and 1.3248 for June 2024, March 2024, December 2023, September 2023, and June 2023, respectively.
- Includes 100% of flows from CI's minority investments in Columbia Pacific Advisors, OCM Capital Partners, The Cabana Group and GLASfunds Holdings.
Financial highlights
Second quarter net income attributable to shareholders was $176.4 million compared to a net loss of $154.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders1 was $135.6 million in the second quarter, up 2.0% from the previous quarter.
Second quarter total net revenues were $986.0 million, up from $645.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted total net revenues1 were $731.3 million, up 4.7% from $698.6 million due to higher revenues from all three segments, led by a 7.9% increase in U.S. wealth management fees.
Second quarter total expenses declined 1.8% to $754.7 million from $768.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding non-operating items, adjusted total expenses1 were $507.9 million, up 8.0% from $470.3 million in the previous quarter as a result of higher SG&A, higher advisor and dealer fees due to higher Canada Wealth Management revenues, and higher interest expense.
Capital allocation
CI paid $30.3 million in dividends at a rate of $0.20 per share. The annual dividend rate of $0.80 per share represented a yield of 5.0% on CI's closing share price of $16.00 on August 7, 2024. As announced yesterday, the Board of Directors of CI declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on January 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024.
Under a substantial issuer bid that expired on April 2, 2024, CI purchased for cancellation 4,857,142 common shares at a purchase price of $17.50 per share, for an aggregate price of $85 million.
On May 31, CI commenced a subsequent substantial issuer bid, which expired after quarter-end, on July 8, 2024. Under the offer, CI purchased for cancellation five million common shares at a purchase price of $15.50 per share, for an aggregate price of approximately $77.5 million.
As a result of a tender offer announced in May 2024 and completed in June 2024, CI purchased US$570 million of its outstanding 4.100% notes due 2051, resulting in a significant gain for CI. Concurrent with the tender offer, CI issued 7.500% notes due 2029 with an aggregate principal amount of US$675.0 million.
CI executed amendments to the trust indentures governing its 3.759% Debentures due 2025 and 3.904% Debentures due 2027 following approvals from debentureholders at meetings held April 4, 2024. The amendments remove the covenants preventing any subsidiary of CI from creating, assuming, or otherwise directly incurring certain indebtedness.
Second quarter business highlights
- Corient completed the acquisitions of two registered investment advisors with combined assets of approximately $5.6 billion (US$4.1 billion): Paragon Advisors Inc. of Shaker Heights, Ohio, a multi-family office, and Socius Family Office, LLC of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which specializes in wealth management for professional athletes. Both firms are now operating under the Corient name.
- As part of CI's strategy of modernizing asset management, CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") made several enhancements to its lineup of investment solutions. These included launching CI Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (TSX: CIAI), which focuses on investment opportunities created by AI technologies, and new series of two existing U.S. equity ETFs. CI GAM also completed the mergers of 13 mutual funds and six ETFs into other funds, simplifying the firm's overall product offering.
- Northwood Family Office was named the winner of the 2024 Family Wealth Report Award for Best Multi-Family Office in North America (up to and including US$2.5 billion AUM/AUA).
Following quarter-end:
- Effective July 31, 2024, Corient acquired Emerald Multi-Family Office (EMFO, LLC) of Weston, Florida, and Byron Financial, LLC of Charlotte, North Carolina, which provide comprehensive wealth management services to ultra-high-net-worth clients. The firms have combined assets of approximately $8.1 billion (US$5.9 billion).
- CI GAM launched new investment solutions to meet investor demand in two key market segments. These included new fixed-income solutions available in both mutual funds and ETF series: CI Global Short-Term Bond Fund (Cboe: CGSB) and CI Global Unconstrained Bond Fund (TSX: CUBD). Additionally, CI GAM launched three covered call mandates: CI Multi-Sector Covered Call Fund, CI U.S. Aggregate Bond Covered Fund and CI U.S. Aggregate Bond Covered ETF.
Analysts' conference call
CI will hold a conference call with analysts today at 9:00 a.m. EDT, led by Mr. MacAlpine and Chief Financial Officer Amit Muni. A live webcast of the call and slide presentation can be accessed here or through the Investor Relations section of CI's website.
Alternatively, investors may listen to the discussion through the following numbers (access code: 921751):
- Canada toll-free: 1-833-950-0062
- United States toll-free: 1-833-470-1428
- All other locations: 1-929-526-1599.
A recording of the webcast will be archived on CI's Investor Relations site.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite.
CI operates in three segments:
- Asset Management, which includes CI Global Asset Management, which operates in Canada, and GSFM, which operates in Australia.
- Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth, Northwood Family Office, Coriel Capital, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.
- U.S. Wealth Management, which includes Corient Private Wealth, an integrated wealth management firm providing comprehensive solutions to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients across the United States.
CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit CI's website or LinkedIn page.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
For the three-month period ended June 30
2024
2023
[in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts]
$
$
REVENUE
Canada asset management fees
374,932
375,835
Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions
(113,936)
(114,874)
Net asset management fees
260,996
260,961
Canada wealth management fees
168,733
144,092
U.S. wealth management fees
261,292
216,759
Other revenues
34,837
31,326
Foreign exchange losses
(22,599)
36,462
Other gains (losses)
282,700
86,483
Total net revenues
985,959
776,083
EXPENSES
Selling, general and administrative
432,226
345,904
Advisor and dealer fees
128,641
108,175
Interest and lease finance
55,166
46,137
Amortization and depreciation
18,403
13,330
Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions
36,496
33,077
Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal
19,466
55,783
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
12,594
15,249
Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability
42,396
35,000
Other
9,321
10,949
Total expenses
754,709
663,604
Income before income taxes
231,250
112,479
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
Current
57,398
65,149
Deferred
(3,157)
(4,048)
54,241
61,101
Net income (loss) for the period
177,009
51,378
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
594
425
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders
176,415
50,953
Basic earnings per share attributable to shareholders
$1.18
$0.28
Diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders
$1.15
$0.28
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
16,089
(23,530)
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
16,089
(23,530)
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
193,098
27,848
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
367
58
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to shareholders
192,731
27,790
As at
As at
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
[in thousands of Canadian dollars]
$
$
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
128,064
137,029
Client and trust funds on deposit
1,230,634
1,073,378
Investments
42,517
42,781
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
461,831
388,029
Assets held for sale
-
326
Income taxes receivable
22,443
33,911
Total current assets
1,885,489
1,675,454
Capital assets, net
146,992
85,077
Right-of-use assets
244,555
229,763
Intangibles and goodwill
7,773,691
7,575,958
Deferred income taxes
83,991
78,642
Other assets
389,787
336,709
Total assets
10,524,505
9,981,603
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
417,529
378,374
Current portion of provisions and other financial liabilities
351,747
444,200
Dividends payable
59,630
61,528
Client and trust funds payable
1,232,161
1,068,809
Income taxes payable
21,721
15,252
Redeemable unit liabilities
1,268,915
1,089,996
Preferred Share Liability
1,624,696
1,481,419
Current portion of long-term debt
524,996
437,255
Current portion of lease liabilities
30,741
17,575
Total current liabilities
5,532,136
4,994,408
Long-term debt
3,117,179
3,070,149
Provisions and other financial liabilities
83,479
96,952
Other long-term payable
27,081
15,853
Deferred income taxes
477,740
479,150
Lease liabilities
314,966
285,053
Total liabilities
9,552,581
8,941,565
Equity
Share capital
1,391,147
1,436,686
Contributed surplus
43,117
34,828
Deficit
(532,616)
(454,435)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
58,000
10,683
Total equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company
959,648
1,027,762
Non-controlling interests
12,276
12,276
Total equity
971,924
1,040,038
Total liabilities and equity
10,524,505
9,981,603
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the three-month period ended June 30
2024
2023
[in thousands of Canadian dollars]
$
$
OPERATING ACTIVITIES (*)
Net income for the period
177,009
51,378
Add (deduct) items not involving cash
Other (gains) losses
(282,700)
(86,483)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
12,594
15,249
Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability
42,396
35,000
Contingent and deferred consideration recorded as compensation
651
812
Amortization of loan guarantees
(498)
(1,762)
Recognition of non-cash vesting of redeemable unit liabilities
82,420
63,096
Equity-based compensation
11,935
6,889
Equity accounted income
(1,088)
(996)
Amortization of equity accounted investments
1,427
1,404
Amortization and depreciation
18,403
13,330
Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions
36,496
33,077
Deferred income taxes
(3,157)
(4,048)
Cash provided by operating activities before net change in operating assets and liabilities
95,888
126,946
Net change in operating assets and liabilities
80,871
14,979
Cash provided by operating activities
176,759
141,925
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Cash paid to settle acquisition liabilities
(116,909)
(170,508)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(106,638)
(41,557)
Proceeds on sale of equity-accounted investment
-
130,458
Purchase of investments
(152)
(172)
Proceeds on sale of investments
139
22
Additions to capital assets
(38,242)
(6,910)
Decrease in other assets
(3,298)
(14,870)
Additions to intangibles
(259)
(4,533)
Cash used in investing activities
(265,359)
(108,070)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Repayment of long-term debt
(420,000)
(298,000)
Issuance of long-term debt
1,290,666
-
Repurchase of long-term debt
(596,386)
(694,671)
Repurchase of share capital
(85,542)
(228,774)
Payment of lease liabilities
(1,998)
(6,352)
Issuance of redeemable unit liabilities, net of redemptions
(65,933)
(18,187)
Net distributions to non-controlling interest
-
(1,750)
Dividends paid to shareholders
(30,292)
(32,895)
Issuance of Preferred Share Liability
-
1,350,300
Cash provided by financing activities
90,515
69,671
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period
1,915
103,526
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
126,149
136,970
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
128,064
240,496
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION
(*) Included in operating activities are the following:
Interest paid
78,196
73,899
Income taxes paid
44,444
33,909
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND NET FLOWS
[billions of dollars]
Quarters ended
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Sep. 30, 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
Beginning AUM
130.1
125.0
119.0
122.4
122.0
Gross inflows
8.1
6.7
7.3
5.7
6.1
Gross outflows
(8.7
)
(8.3
)
(7.7
)
(6.2
)
(6.2
)
Net inflows/(outflows)
(0.6
)
(1.6
)
(0.4
)
(0.4
)
(0.1
)
Acquisitions
-
-
-
-
-
Market move and FX
0.5
6.7
6.3
(2.9
)
0.5
Ending AUM
130.1
130.1
125.0
119.0
122.4
Proprietary AUM
34.1
34.4
33.2
31.8
32.8
Non-proprietary AUM
95.9
95.7
91.8
87.2
89.6
Average assets under management
129.2
126.8
121.1
122.1
122.1
Annualized organic growth
(1.9
)%
(5.2
)%
(1.2
)%
(1.5
)%
(0.4
)%
Gross management fee/average AUM
1.18
%
1.19
%
1.20
%
1.24
%
1.25
%
Net management fee/average AUM
0.80
%
0.81
%
0.81
%
0.84
%
0.85
%
Net Inflows/(Outflows)
Retail
(0.3
)
(1.3
)
(0.4
)
(0.1
)
-
Institutional
-
-
-
(0.1
)
-
Closed business
(0.2
)
(0.2
)
(0.2
)
(0.2
)
(0.2
)
Total Canada net inflows/(outflows)
(0.6
)
(1.5
)
(0.6
)
(0.3
)
(0.2
)
Australia
-
(0.1
)
0.2
(0.1
)
0.1
Total net inflows/(outflows)
(0.6
)
(1.6
)
(0.4
)
(0.4
)
(0.1
)
Retail
[billions of dollars]
Quarters Ended
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Sep. 30. 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
Beginning AUM
115.1
103.7
99.1
101.7
101.2
Net Flows
(0.3)
(1.3)
(0.4)
(0.1)
0.0
Market Move / FX
(6.8)
12.7
5.0
(2.5)
0.5
Acquisitions
-
-
-
-
-
Ending AUM
108.0
115.1
103.7
99.1
101.7
Average AUM
111.5
105.3
100.7
101.5
101.3
Institutional
[billions of dollars]
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Sep. 30. 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
Beginning AUM
9.1
8.8
8.3
8.5
8.5
Net Flows
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.1)
0.0
Market Move / FX
0.1
0.3
0.5
(0.1)
0.0
Acquisitions
-
-
-
-
-
Ending AUM
9.2
9.1
8.8
8.3
8.5
Average AUM
9.2
8.9
8.5
8.5
8.5
AUSTRALIA
[billions of dollars]
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Sep. 30. 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
Beginning AUM
5.7
5.4
4.8
5.0
4.9
Net Flows
0.0
(0.1)
0.2
(0.1)
0.1
Market Move / FX
0.1
0.4
0.4
(0.1)
0.0
Acquisitions
-
-
-
-
-
Ending AUM
5.8
5.7
5.4
4.8
5.0
Average AUM
5.8
5.4
5.0
4.9
5.0
CLOSED BUSINESS
[billions of dollars]
Quarters ended
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Sep. 30. 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
Beginning AUM
7.3
7.1
6.9
7.2
7.4
Net Flows
(0.2)
(0.2)
(0.2)
(0.2)
(0.2)
Market Move / FX
-
0.4
0.4
(0.1)
-
Acquisitions
-
-
-
-
-
Ending AUM
7.1
7.3
7.1
6.9
7.2
Average AUM
7.2
7.2
7.0
7.2
7.3
AUM BY ASSET CLASS
[billions of dollars]
Quarters ended
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Sep. 30, 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
Balanced
51.8
52.5
51.4
47.7
49.8
Equity
42.4
42.7
40.1
41.1
43.0
Fixed income
12.0
11.7
11.6
10.5
11.1
Alternatives
7.6
7.7
6.4
5.5
5.1
Cash/Other
10.6
9.8
10.2
9.5
8.4
Total Canada asset management
124.3
124.5
119.6
114.3
117.4
Australia
5.8
5.7
5.4
4.8
5.0
Total asset management segment
130.1
130.1
125.0
119.0
122.4
CANADA WEALTH MANAGEMENT CLIENT ASSETS
[billions of dollars]
Quarters ended
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Sep. 30, 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
Beginning client assets
93.7
88.0
81.5
82.6
81.6
Acquisitions
-
-
1.3
-
-
Net flows and market move
1.8
5.7
5.2
(1.1
)
1.0
Ending client assets
95.6
93.7
88.0
81.5
82.6
Average client assets
94.6
90.9
83.8
83.2
81.9
Wealth management fees/average client assets
0.90
%
0.89
%
0.91
%
0.90
%
0.91
%
Canada custody
29.4
28.0
25.6
23.4
9.1
Proprietary custody
25.5
24.5
21.5
19.7
5.4
Non-proprietary custody
3.8
3.5
4.1
3.8
3.7
U.S. WEALTH MANAGEMENT CLIENT ASSETS
[billions of dollars]
Quarters ended
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Sep. 30, 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
Beginning billable client assets
212.4
196.8
188.2
185.0
179.9
Acquisitions/divestitures
5.6
-
2.2
2.1
4.0
Net flows and market move
5.8
15.5
6.4
1.1
1.1
Ending billable client assets
223.7
212.4
196.8
188.2
185.0
Non-billable client assets
10.3
10.0
9.4
8.8
9.0
Total client assets
234.1
222.3
206.3
197.0
194.0
Fees/beginning billable client assets
0.49
%
0.49
%
0.48
%
0.49
%
0.48
%
NON-IFRS MEASURES
In an effort to provide additional information regarding our results as determined by IFRS, we also disclose certain non-IFRS information which we believe provides useful and meaningful information. Our management reviews these non-IFRS financial measurements when evaluating our financial performance and results of operations; therefore, we believe it is useful to provide information with respect to these non-IFRS measurements so as to share this perspective of management. Non-IFRS measurements do not have any standardized meaning, do not replace nor are superior to IFRS financial measurements and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The non-IFRS financial measurements include:
- Adjusted net income and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share
- Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin
- Free cash flow
- Net debt.
These non-IFRS measurements exclude the following revenues and expenses which we believe allows investors a consistent way to analyze our financial performance, allows for better analysis of core operating income and business trends and permits comparisons of companies within the industry, normalizing for different financing methods and levels of taxation:
- gains or losses related to foreign currency fluctuations on our cash balances
- costs related to our acquisitions including:
- amortization of intangible assets
- change in fair value of contingent consideration
- related advisory fees
- contingent consideration and consideration for strategic recruitment classified as compensation per IFRS
- restructuring charges
- legal provisions for a class action related to time zone arbitrage
- certain gains or losses in assets and investments
- costs related to issuing or retiring debt obligations
- expenses associated with Corient and CIPW redeemable units.
Further explanations of these Non-IFRS measures can be found in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of Management's Discussion and Analysis dated August 8, 2024 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or at www.cifinancial.com.
ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
[millions of dollars, except per share amounts]
Quarters ended
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Jun. 30, 2023
Net Income
177.0
(154.5)
51.4
Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions
36.5
35.0
33.1
Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted investments
1.4
1.4
1.4
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
12.6
32.1
15.2
Change in fair value of preferred equity
42.4
52.3
35.0
Interest expense on redeemable shares issued in connection with acquisitions
3.0
1.5
2.2
Contingent consideration recorded as compensation
25.8
13.8
0.8
Non-controlling interest reclassification
1.1
1.0
2.4
Accounting for Corient and CIPW Canada redeemable units
98.6
126.7
79.6
Severance
7.2
9.8
1.4
Amortization of loan guarantees
(0.5)
(0.6)
(1.8)
FX (gains)/losses
22.6
54.6
(36.5)
Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal
20.1
26.4
55.8
Other (gains)/losses
2.7
(3.1)
(70.0)
Gain on debt retirement
(281.3)
-
(16.2)
Total adjustments
(7.8)
351.0
102.5
Tax effect of adjustments
(2.7)
(26.3)
6.3
Less: Non-controlling interest
31.0
37.4
24.2
Adjusted net income
135.5
132.8
136.0
Adjusted earnings per share
0.91
0.86
0.76
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
0.90
0.86
0.76
Average diluted shares outstanding under IFRS
153.8
153.8
190.4
Weighted average impact of RSU awards
1.2
-
Shares convertible into common in connection with an acquisition
(3.1)
-
(10.8)
Adjusted average diluted shares outstanding
150.7
155.0
179.6
EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
[millions of dollars, except per share amounts]
Quarters ended
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Jun. 30, 2023
Pretax income
231.3
(122.6
)
112.5
Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions
36.5
35.0
33.1
Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted investments
1.4
1.4
1.4
Depreciation and other amortization
18.4
17.2
13.3
Interest and lease finance expense
55.2
48.3
46.1
EBITDA
342.7
(20.7
)
206.4
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
12.6
32.1
15.2
Change in fair value of preferred equity
42.4
52.3
35.0
Contingent consideration recorded as compensation
25.8
13.8
0.8
Non-controlling interest reclassification
1.1
1.0
2.4
Accounting for Corient and CIPW Canada redeemable units
98.6
126.7
79.6
Severance
7.2
9.8
1.4
Amortization of loan guarantees
(0.5
)
(0.6
)
(1.8
)
FX (gains)/losses
22.6
54.6
(36.5
)
Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal
19.5
23.4
55.8
Other (gains)/losses
2.7
(3.1
)
(70.0
)
Gain on debt retirement
(281.3
)
-
(16.2
)
Total adjustments
(49.4
)
310.1
65.9
Adjusted EBITDA
293.4
289.5
272.3
Less: Non-controlling interest
40.2
43.4
27.0
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders
253.2
246.1
245.3
Reported net revenue
986.0
645.7
776.1
Less: FX gains/(losses)
(22.6
)
(54.6
)
36.5
Less: Non-Operating Other gains/(losses)
(2.7
)
3.1
70.0
Less: Amortization of equity accounted investments
(1.4
)
(1.4
)
(1.4
)
Less: Gain on debt retirement
281.3
-
16.2
Adjusted net revenue
731.3
698.6
654.8
Adjusted EBITDA margin
40.1
%
41.4
%
41.6
%
FREE CASH FLOW
[millions of dollars]
Quarters ended
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Jun. 30, 2023
Cash provided by operating activities
176.8
119.7
141.9
Less: Net change in operating assets and liabilities
80.9
31.4
15.0
Operating cash flow before the change in operating assets and liabilities
95.9
88.3
126.9
FX (gains)/losses
22.6
54.6
(36.5)
Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal
20.1
26.4
55.8
Total adjustments
42.7
80.9
19.3
Tax effect (recovery) of adjustments
14.6
(12.8)
(1.5)
Less: Non-controlling interest
1.4
0.3
1.4
Free cash flow
151.7
156.2
143.3
NET DEBT
Quarters ended
[millions of dollars]
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Sep. 30, 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
Current portion of long-term debt
525.0
482.4
437.3
157.2
-
Long-term debt
3,117.2
3,125.2
3,070.1
3,131.9
3,131.5
3,642.2
3,607.6
3,507.4
3,289.1
3,131.5
Less:
Cash and short-term investments
128.1
126.1
137.0
175.7
240.5
Marketable securities
27.8
27.0
28.2
22.4
23.0
Add:
Regulatory capital and non-controlling interests
24.0
25.4
22.4
22.3
18.6
Net Debt
3,510.4
3,479.9
3,364.6
3,113.3
2,886.6
Adjusted EBITDA
253.2
246.1
238.7
237.8
245.3
Adjusted EBITDA, annualized
1,012.7
984.4
954.9
943.3
983.8
Gross leverage (Gross debt/Annualized adjusted EBITDA)
3.6
3.7
3.7
3.5
3.2
Net leverage (Net debt/Annualized adjusted EBITDA)
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.3
2.9
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS
[millions of dollars, except per share amounts]
IFRS Results
Adjusted Results
For the quarters ended
For the quarters ended
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Revenues
Asset management fees
374.9
371.6
361.9
375.6
375.8
374.9
371.6
361.9
375.6
375.8
Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions
(113.9)
(113.6)
(111.3)
(114.7)
(114.9)
(113.9)
(113.6)
(111.3)
(114.7)
(114.9)
Net asset management fees
261.0
258.0
250.6
260.8
261.0
261.0
258.0
250.6
260.8
261.0
Canada wealth management fees
168.7
159.7
150.5
146.7
144.1
168.7
159.7
150.5
146.7
144.1
U.S. wealth management fees
261.3
242.1
226.8
229.0
216.8
261.3
242.1
226.8
229.0
216.8
Other revenues
34.8
35.4
31.6
40.9
31.3
36.3
36.8
37.8
33.6
32.7
FX gains/(losses)
(22.6)
(54.6)
52.2
(60.4)
36.5
-
-
-
-
-
Other gains/(losses)
282.7
5.0
3.8
(0.4)
86.5
4.1
2.0
0.9
(0.5)
0.3
Total net revenues
986.0
645.7
715.6
616.5
776.1
731.3
698.6
666.7
669.6
654.8
Expenses
Selling, general & administrative
432.2
432.0
375.9
343.5
345.9
301.1
282.3
272.4
275.8
265.9
Advisor and dealer fees
128.6
120.8
113.8
110.3
108.2
128.6
120.8
113.8
110.3
108.2
Other
9.3
7.1
(0.4)
16.7
10.9
8.3
6.1
5.8
6.9
8.5
Interest and lease finance expense
55.2
48.3
43.9
39.8
46.1
51.7
45.1
41.2
39.9
44.0
Depreciation and other amortization
18.4
17.2
17.3
12.9
13.3
18.2
16.0
15.5
12.9
13.3
Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions
36.5
35.0
36.1
34.8
33.1
-
-
-
-
-
Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal
19.5
23.4
39.9
23.7
55.8
-
-
-
-
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
12.6
32.1
26.8
(7.2)
15.2
-
-
-
-
-
Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability
42.4
52.3
100.5
21.4
35.0
-
-
-
-
-
Total expenses
754.7
768.3
753.7
595.9
663.6
507.9
470.3
448.7
445.8
439.9
Pretax income
231.3
(122.6)
(38.2)
20.6
112.5
223.5
228.4
218.0
223.9
215.0
Income tax expense
54.2
31.9
25.1
32.8
61.1
57.0
58.2
55.6
57.1
54.8
Net income
177.0
(154.5)
(63.2)
(12.2)
51.4
166.5
170.1
162.4
166.8
160.1
Less: Non-controlling interest
0.6
(0.1)
0.3
0.2
0.4
31.0
37.4
34.2
34.0
24.2
Net income attributable to shareholders
176.4
(154.4)
(63.5)
(12.4)
51.0
135.5
132.8
128.2
132.8
136.0
Basic earnings per share
1.18
(1.00)
(0.40)
(0.08)
0.28
0.91
0.86
0.81
0.82
0.76
Diluted earnings per share
1.15
(1.00)
(0.40)
(0.08)
0.28
0.90
0.86
0.81
0.81
0.76
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - ASSET MANAGEMENT SEGMENT
[millions of dollars, except per share amounts]
IFRS Results
Adjusted Results
For the quarters ended
For the quarters ended
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Revenues
Asset management fees
379.9
376.3
366.4
380.1
380.2
379.9
376.3
366.4
380.1
380.2
Trailer fees and deferred sales commissions
(121.4)
(121.0)
(118.7)
(122.2)
(122.5)
(121.4)
(121.0)
(118.7)
(122.2)
(122.5)
Net asset management fees
258.4
255.4
247.7
257.9
257.8
258.4
255.4
247.7
257.9
257.8
Other revenues
6.2
4.4
4.7
4.8
5.1
6.2
4.4
4.7
4.8
5.1
FX gains/(losses)
(22.7)
(58.7)
56.1
(61.9)
37.5
-
-
-
-
-
Other gains/(losses)
281.9
4.4
1.9
(0.4)
16.1
3.5
1.7
1.9
(0.5)
0.3
Total net revenues
523.8
205.5
310.4
200.3
316.5
268.1
261.5
254.3
262.2
263.1
Expenses
Selling, general & administrative
111.9
108.0
108.7
110.9
101.0
106.1
101.2
97.4
105.2
102.6
Other
3.2
0.1
0.3
0.7
-
3.2
0.1
0.3
0.7
-
Interest and lease finance expense
0.5
0.5
0.5
2.5
(1.5)
0.5
0.5
0.5
2.5
(1.5)
Depreciation and other amortization
4.4
4.0
3.9
2.5
5.4
4.4
4.0
3.9
2.5
5.4
Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
-
-
-
-
-
Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal
0.3
1.3
2.0
0.6
34.6
-
-
-
-
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(0.3)
3.5
8.8
(0.6)
0.7
-
-
-
-
-
Total expenses
120.6
118.0
124.7
117.2
140.8
114.2
105.7
102.0
111.0
106.6
Pretax income
403.2
87.5
185.7
83.1
175.7
153.9
155.7
152.3
151.2
156.5
Non-IFRS adjustments
Pretax income
403.2
87.5
185.7
83.1
175.7
153.9
155.7
152.3
151.2
156.5
Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation and other amortization
4.4
4.0
3.9
2.5
5.4
4.4
4.0
3.9
2.5
5.4
Interest and lease finance expense
0.5
0.5
0.5
2.5
(1.5)
0.5
0.5
0.5
2.5
(1.5)
EBITDA
408.7
92.6
190.7
88.7
180.2
158.8
160.2
156.6
156.2
160.5
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(0.3)
3.5
8.8
(0.6)
0.7
-
-
-
-
-
FX (gains)/losses
22.7
58.7
(56.1)
61.9
(37.5)
-
-
-
-
-
Severance
5.8
6.9
8.8
6.1
0.1
-
-
-
-
-
Amortization of loan guarantees
-
-
2.5
(0.5)
(1.8)
-
-
-
-
-
Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal
0.3
1.3
2.0
0.6
34.6
-
-
-
-
-
Other (gains)/losses
2.9
(2.7)
-
-
0.3
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on debt retirement
(281.3)
-
-
-
(16.2)
-
-
-
-
-
Total adjustments
(249.9)
67.7
(34.0)
67.5
(19.8)
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
158.8
160.2
156.6
156.2
160.5
158.8
160.2
156.6
156.2
160.5
Less: Non-controlling interest
(0.1)
(0.4)
0.1
0.2
0.2
(0.1)
(0.4)
0.1
0.2
0.2
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders
158.9
160.6
156.5
156.0
160.3
158.9
160.6
156.5
156.0
160.3
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - CANADA WEALTH MANAGEMENT SEGMENT
[millions of dollars, except per share amounts]
IFRS Results
Adjusted Results
For the quarters ended
For the quarters ended
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Revenues
Canada wealth management fees
211.4
201.0
192.8
189.1
186.8
211.4
201.0
192.8
189.1
186.8
Other revenues
33.3
33.4
31.7
30.7
30.5
33.4
33.4
31.7
30.7
30.6
FX gains/(losses)
-
1.0
(1.8)
1.4
(0.5)
-
-
-
-
-
Total net revenues
244.7
235.4
222.7
221.1
216.8
244.7
234.4
224.6
219.8
217.4
Expenses
Selling, general & administrative
57.1
55.4
50.6
52.2
50.3
56.8
53.9
49.8
49.2
49.3
Advisor and dealer fees
162.9
153.9
147.9
144.4
142.5
162.9
153.9
147.9
144.4
142.5
Other
6.1
6.3
6.2
5.9
9.3
5.0
5.3
5.1
4.8
8.0
Interest and lease finance expense
0.3
0.4
0.3
0.6
-
0.3
0.4
0.3
0.6
-
Depreciation and other amortization
4.8
4.9
5.1
5.2
2.9
4.8
4.9
5.1
5.2
2.9
Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions
2.3
2.3
2.3
2.2
2.2
-
-
-
-
-
Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal
-
-
5.4
0.4
0.1
-
-
-
-
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
0.3
1.6
3.5
(0.4)
1.0
-
-
-
-
-
Total expenses
233.9
224.8
221.3
210.5
208.4
229.9
218.4
208.3
204.2
202.7
Pretax income
10.8
10.6
1.4
10.7
8.5
14.8
16.0
16.3
15.6
14.7
Non-IFRS adjustments
Pretax income
10.8
10.6
1.4
10.7
8.5
14.8
16.0
16.3
15.6
14.7
Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions
2.3
2.3
2.3
2.2
2.2
-
-
-
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted investments
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation and other amortization
4.8
4.9
5.1
5.2
2.9
4.8
4.9
5.1
5.2
2.9
Interest and lease finance expense
0.3
0.4
0.3
0.6
-
0.3
0.4
0.3
0.6
-
EBITDA
18.3
18.3
9.1
18.7
13.6
19.9
21.3
21.7
21.4
17.6
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
0.3
1.6
3.5
(0.4)
1.0
-
-
-
-
-
Contingent consideration recorded as compensation (included in SG&A)
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.2
-
-
-
-
-
Accounting for CIPW Canada redeemable units (included in SG&A)
(0.3)
0.7
0.7
2.0
0.2
-
-
-
-
-
FX (gains)/losses
-
(1.0)
1.8
(1.4)
0.5
-
-
-
-
-
Severance
0.5
0.7
-
0.9
0.7
-
-
-
-
-
Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal
-
-
5.4
0.4
0.1
-
-
-
-
-
Non-controlling interest reclassification (included in Other)
1.1
1.0
1.1
1.1
1.3
-
-
-
-
-
Total adjustments
1.7
3.1
12.6
2.7
4.0
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
19.9
21.3
21.7
21.4
17.6
19.9
21.3
21.7
21.4
17.6
Less: Non-controlling interest
1.9
1.8
2.0
1.2
1.4
1.9
1.8
2.0
1.2
1.4
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders
18.0
19.5
19.7
20.1
16.2
18.0
19.5
19.7
20.1
16.2
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - U.S. WEALTH MANAGEMENT SEGMENT
[millions of dollars, except per share amounts]
IFRS Results
Adjusted Results
For the quarters ended
For the quarters ended
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Revenues
U.S. wealth management fees
261.3
242.1
226.8
229.0
216.8
261.3
242.1
226.8
229.0
216.8
Other revenues
5.7
7.4
4.5
14.9
5.4
7.0
8.8
10.6
7.6
6.7
FX gains/(losses)
0.1
3.1
(2.1)
0.1
(0.6)
-
-
-
-
-
Other gains/(losses)
0.8
0.6
1.9
-
70.4
0.6
0.3
(1.0)
-
-
Total net revenues
267.8
253.2
231.1
244.0
291.9
268.9
251.1
236.4
236.6
223.5
Expenses
Selling, general & administrative
278.9
283.7
231.1
195.2
209.5
153.9
142.4
139.7
136.0
128.8
Other
0.4
0.8
(6.9)
10.1
1.6
0.4
0.8
0.4
1.4
0.5
Interest and lease finance expense
5.1
5.2
4.0
0.8
3.2
4.7
3.5
2.1
0.8
3.2
Depreciation and other amortization
9.2
8.3
8.3
5.2
5.0
8.9
7.0
6.5
5.2
5.0
Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions
33.6
32.1
33.2
32.0
30.3
-
-
-
-
-
Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal
19.1
22.1
32.5
22.7
21.1
-
-
-
-
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
12.6
27.1
14.5
(6.1)
13.5
-
-
-
-
-
Change in fair value of preferred equity
42.4
52.3
100.5
21.4
35.0
-
-
-
-
-
Total expenses
401.3
431.7
417.2
281.3
319.3
167.9
153.8
148.8
143.4
137.6
Pretax income
(133.5)
(178.4)
(186.1)
(37.3)
(27.3)
101.0
97.4
87.7
93.2
85.9
Non-IFRS adjustments
Pretax income
(133.5)
(178.4)
(186.1)
(37.3)
(27.3)
101.0
97.4
87.7
93.2
85.9
Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions
33.6
32.1
33.2
32.0
30.3
-
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets for equity accounted investments
1.4
1.3
1.3
1.3
1.3
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation and other amortization
9.2
8.3
8.3
5.2
5.0
8.9
7.0
8.3
5.2
5.0
Interest and lease finance expense
5.1
5.2
4.0
0.8
3.2
4.7
3.5
4.0
0.8
3.2
EBITDA
(84.2)
(131.5)
(139.3)
2.1
12.5
114.6
107.9
100.0
99.3
94.2
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
12.6
27.1
14.5
(6.1)
13.5
-
-
-
-
-
Change in fair value of Preferred Share Liability
42.4
52.3
100.5
21.4
35.0
-
-
-
-
-
Contingent and strategic recruitment consideration recorded as compensation (included in SG&A)
25.7
13.7
1.9
4.3
0.6
-
-
-
-
-
Non-controlling interest reclassification (included in Other)
-
-
(2.5)
-
1.2
-
-
-
-
-
Accounting for redeemable units (included in SG&A)
99.0
126.0
93.2
54.7
79.4
-
-
-
-
-
FX (gains)/losses
(0.1)
(3.1)
2.1
(0.1)
0.6
-
-
-
-
-
Severance
0.9
2.2
0.2
0.2
0.7
-
-
-
-
-
Amortization of loan guarantees
(0.5)
(0.6)
(3.8)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transaction, integration, restructuring and legal
19.1
22.1
36.1
22.7
21.1
-
-
-
-
-
Pass through carried interest revenue (included in Other revenues)
-
-
4.8
(8.7)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pass through carried interest expense (included in Other)
-
-
(4.8)
8.7
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other (gains)/losses
(0.2)
(0.4)
(2.9)
-
(70.3)
-
-
-
-
-
Total adjustments
198.9
239.4
239.3
97.2
81.7
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
114.6
107.9
100.0
99.3
94.2
114.6
107.9
100.0
99.3
94.2
Less: Non-controlling interest
38.3
41.9
37.4
37.6
25.4
38.3
41.9
37.4
37.6
25.4
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders
76.3
66.0
62.5
61.6
68.8
76.3
66.0
62.5
61.6
68.8
