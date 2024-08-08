Whirlpool Corporation Volunteers and The Washing Machine Project Assembled 100 Manual Washing Machines in One Week

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation

The Washing Machine Project, supported by the Whirlpool Foundation, is getting many helping hands for their manual washing machines. Last week 70+ Whirlpool Employee volunteers, The Washing Machine Project (TWMP), and the suppliers central to making this work possible came together to assemble the manual washing machines and prepare them for distribution. During this build cycle, the team:

shared initiative updates and walked suppliers through the workflow, further illuminating the impact of their contributions

surpassed TWMP's global record for total Divya Washing Machines built in a single day. A small yet mighty team of 16 volunteers assembled 38 machines!

assembled and packaged 100 Divya Washing Machines over the course of the week.



