Donnerstag, 08.08.2024
Amerikas nuklearer Notfall - Der Uran-Bullenmarkt ist da
WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069 | Ticker-Symbol: WHR
Tradegate
08.08.24
12:06 Uhr
83,48 Euro
+0,82
+0,99 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
Whirlpool Corporation Volunteers and The Washing Machine Project Assembled 100 Manual Washing Machines in One Week

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation

The Washing Machine Project, supported by the Whirlpool Foundation, is getting many helping hands for their manual washing machines. Last week 70+ Whirlpool Employee volunteers, The Washing Machine Project (TWMP), and the suppliers central to making this work possible came together to assemble the manual washing machines and prepare them for distribution. During this build cycle, the team:

  • shared initiative updates and walked suppliers through the workflow, further illuminating the impact of their contributions

  • surpassed TWMP's global record for total Divya Washing Machines built in a single day. A small yet mighty team of 16 volunteers assembled 38 machines!

  • assembled and packaged 100 Divya Washing Machines over the course of the week.

    Learn more about how the Whirlpool Foundation is supporting The Washing Machine Project here: https://whirlpoolcorp.com/half-the-global-population-washes-clothes-by-hand-whirlpool-foundation-the-washing-machine-project-helping-address-with-thousands-of-manual-washing-machines/

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
