ASHEVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) today reported results for the three and nine months ended June 29, 2024.
Robert P. Ingle II, Chairman of the Board, stated, "We continue to stay focused on our goal of providing excellent customer service and products at affordable prices. We would like to thank all our associates for their hard work and dedication."
Third Quarter Results
Net sales totaled $1.39 billion for the quarter ended June 29, 2024, compared with $1.43 billion for the quarter ended June 24, 2023.
Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $329.8 million, or 23.7% of sales. Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $338.1 million, or 23.6% of sales.
Operating and administrative expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $286.3 million compared with $270.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.
Interest expenses totaled $5.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.
Net income totaled $31.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, as compared with $48.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Class A Common Stock were $1.71 and $1.67, respectively, for the quarter ended June 29, 2024, as compared with $2.60 and $2.54, respectively, for the quarter ended June 24, 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Class B Common Stock were each $1.55 for the quarter ended June 29, 2024, as compared with $2.36 for the quarter ended June 24, 2023.
Nine Month Results
Net sales totaled $4.24 billion for the nine months ended June 29, 2024, as compared with $4.31 billion for the nine months ended June 24, 2023.
Gross profit for the nine months ended June 29, 2024, totaled $1.00 billion, or 23.6% of sales. Gross profit for the nine months ended June 24, 2023, totaled $1.04 billion, or 24.0% of sales.
Operating and administrative expenses totaled $860.8 million for the nine months ended June 29, 2024, as compared to $816.0 million for the nine months ended June 24, 2023.
Interest expenses totaled $16.7 million for the nine-month period ended June 29, 2024, and $16.1 million for the nine-month period ended June 24, 2023.
Net income totaled $107.0 million for the nine-month period ended June 29, 2024, compared with $158.2 million for the nine-month period ended June 24, 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Class A Common Stock were $5.76 and $5.63, respectively, for the nine months ended June 29, 2024, as compared with $8.51 and $8.33, respectively, for the nine months ended June 24, 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share for Class B Common Stock were each $5.23 for the nine months ended June 29, 2024, as compared with $7.74 of basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended June 24, 2023.
Capital expenditures for the June 2024 nine-month period totaled $143.0 million, compared with $137.1 million for the June 2023 nine-month period. Capital expenditures for the entire fiscal year 2024 are expected to be approximately $170 million to $190 million.
The Company currently has no outstanding borrowings under its $150.0 million line of credit. The Company believes its financial resources, including its line of credit and other internal and external sources of funds, will be sufficient to meet planned capital expenditures, debt service and working capital requirements for the foreseeable future.
About Ingles Markets, Incorporated
Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading grocer with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the Company operates 198 supermarkets. In conjunction with its supermarket operations, the Company operates neighborhood shopping centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket. The Company also owns a fluid dairy facility that supplies Ingles supermarkets and unaffiliated customers. To learn more about Ingles Markets visit ingles-markets.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things: business and economic conditions generally in the Company's operating area, including inflation or deflation; shortages of labor, distribution capacity, and some product shortages; inflation in food, labor and gasoline prices; the Company's ability to successfully implement our expansion and operating strategies; pricing pressures and other competitive factors, including online-based procurement of products the Company sells; sudden or significant changes in the availability of gasoline and retail gasoline prices; the maturation of new and expanded stores; general concerns about food safety; the Company's ability to manage technology and data security; the availability and terms of financing; and increases in costs, including food, utilities, labor and other goods and services significant to the Company's operations. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.
INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Unaudited Financial Highlights
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 29,
June 24,
June 29,
June 24,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net sales
$
1,393,539
$
1,433,869
$
4,242,081
$
4,307,787
Gross profit
329,758
338,101
1,000,444
1,035,196
Operating and administrative expenses
286,250
270,911
860,839
815,981
Gain from sale or disposal of assets
643
116
8,982
1,493
Income from operations
44,151
67,306
148,587
220,708
Other income, net
3,554
2,115
10,542
5,291
Interest expense
5,359
5,442
16,653
16,133
Income tax expense
10,624
15,719
35,462
51,695
Net income
$
31,722
$
48,260
$
107,014
$
158,171
Basic earnings per common share - Class A
$
1.71
$
2.60
$
5.76
$
8.51
Diluted earnings per common share - Class A
$
1.67
$
2.54
$
5.63
$
8.33
Basic earnings per common share - Class B
$
1.55
$
2.36
$
5.23
$
7.74
Diluted earnings per common share - Class B
$
1.55
$
2.36
$
5.23
$
7.74
Additional selected information:
Depreciation and amortization expense
$
29,509
$
28,847
$
87,532
$
86,817
Rent expense
$
2,534
$
2,532
$
7,591
$
7,861
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
June 29,
Sept. 30,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
354,759
$
328,540
Receivables-net
99,610
107,571
Inventories
483,546
493,860
Other current assets
24,797
22,586
Property and equipment-net
1,497,177
1,431,872
Other assets
85,833
89,417
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,545,722
$
2,473,846
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
17,521
$
17,527
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and current portion of other long-term liabilities
304,858
313,007
Deferred income taxes
65,187
67,187
Long-term debt
518,349
532,632
Other long-term liabilities
85,973
84,521
Total Liabilities
991,888
1,014,874
Stockholders' equity
1,553,834
1,458,972
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,545,722
$
2,473,846
Contacts
Ingles Markets, Inc.
Pat Jackson, Chief Financial Officer
pjackson@ingles-markets.com
(828) 669-2941 (Ext. 223)