WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical solutions and high-performance microdisplays for defense, enterprise, consumer, and medical products, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024.

Commenting on the quarterly results, Michael Murray, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The second quarter was highlighted by continued sales momentum of our products for defense applications, delivering year over year growth of 106% and five new customer development orders which provide significant multi-million dollar per year production revenue opportunities in the future. This progress has validated our strategy that we began last year to reset the course within Kopin to focus on defense products. Additionally, as we continue our output ramp on our thermal weapon sight contracts, our sustained focus on operational excellence resulted in enhanced margins for this critical product line and the company.

"As we move into the second half of the year, we expect continued growth from new customers and projects, which during the second quarter included the development award for the U.S. Army's Next Generation-Short Range Interceptor (NG-SRI) system, which is expected to replace the Stinger Missile. We were selected to design, develop, and produce the targeting eye piece for the program, won by Lockheed Martin. The program is expected to move into full rate production in 2027, which we estimate could provide Kopin with tens of millions in revenue, in peak annual production.

"Kopin was also selected for several new Phase One development contracts including with the U.S. Army to research optical approaches for Visual Augmentation Systems to improve performance, and lessen cognitive dissonance and nausea. We also received a development contract with the U.S. Navy to research and produce a means to reduce the size and weight of the optics needed in advanced sensor systems. In addition to these research and development awards, we partnered with market leading firms like Wilcox Industries on several new dismounted soldier products and demonstrated our progress on our innovative AI enabled NeuralDisplay hardware and software architecture.

"Looking ahead we expect to continue accelerating our growth with a strong order book of new and long-standing customers and expect to see the benefits of our efforts with new designs and opportunities. We are leveraging our increased emphasis on business development to expand into new international markets. We continue to believe Kopin is well positioned to deliver long-term growth for our shareholders," concluded Murray.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024, were $12.3 million, compared to $10.5 million for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023, an 18% increase. Year-over-year product revenues increased 84%, with defense product revenues increasing by $5.4 million or 106% year over year, while industrial product revenues decreased by $0.3 million or 30% year over year. Second quarter 2024 funded research and development revenues declined by $2.7 million or 70% as certain defense development programs were successfully completed and are now moving into low-rate initial production.

Cost of Product Revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $8.7 million, or 79% of net product revenues, compared with $5.7 million, or 95% of net product revenues for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in cost of product revenue as a percent of net product revenues for the three months ended June 29, 2024, as compared to the three and six months ended July 1, 2023 was due to a decrease in expected rework costs, attributed in part to sustained improvements in labor hours/unit, improved work instructions, reduced scrap rates and lower customer acceptance reject rates. We estimate that the lower estimated rework cost improved gross margins by approximately $1.3 million for the three months ended June 29, 2024.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $1.8 million compared to $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 41% from the prior year. Customer-funded R&D expense declined $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2023, while internal R&D increased $0.2 million year over year. The decline in customer-funded R&D programs was due to decreased spending on specific U.S. defense programs and programs previously in development were successfully completed. Internal R&D expense increased due to an increase in process improvements and NeuralDisplay advancements.

Selling, General and Administration (SG&A) expenses were $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $6.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase for the three months ended June 29, 2024, as compared to the three months ended July 1, 2023, was primarily due to an increase in legal fees of $1.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in credit loss expense of $0.2 million. Included in SG&A was legal fees associated with the BlueRadios lawsuit of $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2023.

The Net Loss for the second quarter of 2024 was ($5.9) million, or ($0.05) per share, compared with ($8.2) million, or ($0.07) per share, for the second quarter of 2023.

All amounts above are estimates and readers should refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 29, 2024, for final disposition as well as important risk factors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active-Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, MicroLED (µLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as "expects," "believes," "can," "will," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to our expectation of five new customer development orders providing significant multi-million dollar per year production revenue opportunities in the future; our expectation of continued growth from new customers and projects; our expectation that the U.S. Army's Next Generation-Short Range Interceptor (NG-SRI) system will move into full rate production in 2027 and can provide Kopin with tens of millions in revenue in peak annual production; our expectation of continuing to accelerate our growth with a strong order book of new and long-standing customers; our expectation to see the benefits of our efforts with new designs and opportunities; and our belief that Kopin is well positioned to deliver long-term growth for our shareholders. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management's expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023, or as updated from time to time our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Kopin Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 29, 2024 December 30, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, restricted cash and marketable securities $ 18,679,861 $ 17,902,685 Accounts receivable, net 7,406,272 9,706,036 Contract assets and unbilled receivables 6,523,002 3,409,809 Inventory 5,649,665 7,601,806 Prepaid and other current assets 2,061,305 1,210,207 Total current assets 40,320,105 39,830,543 Plant and equipment, net 2,143,235 2,163,417 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,477,774 2,504,909 Other assets 124,925 124,925 Equity investments 3,982,385 4,688,522 Total assets $ 49,048,424 $ 49,312,316 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,713,542 $ 4,947,338 Accrued expenses 6,079,934 5,564,187 Contract liabilities and billings in excess of revenue earned 198,291 916,826 Operating lease liabilities 672,038 651,503 Accrued post-retirement benefits 415,000 790,000 Customer deposits 331,766 408,156 Deferred tax liabilities 470,884 470,884 Accrued legal expenses 6,666,717 2,129,421 Accrued litigation damages 24,800,000 - Total current liabilities 45,348,172 15,878,315 Other long term liabilities 2,130,572 2,092,124 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,786,021 1,832,982 Total stockholders' equity (216,341 ) 29,508,895 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 49,048,424 $ 49,312,316

Kopin Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Revenues: Net product revenues $ 11,054,030 $ 6,011,393 $ 20,079,396 $ 13,666,109 Research and development revenues 1,170,329 3,884,225 2,070,294 6,780,676 Other revenues 112,064 564,238 219,374 771,262 12,336,423 10,459,856 22,369,064 21,218,047 Expenses: Cost of product revenues 8,685,328 5,697,063 17,226,902 12,321,164 Research and development 1,839,663 3,132,259 3,940,416 5,444,476 Selling, general and administration 7,267,868 6,466,120 14,499,733 11,114,250 Litigation damages - - 24,800,000 - 17,792,859 15,295,442 60,467,051 28,879,890 Loss from operations (5,456,436 ) (4,835,586 ) (38,097,987 ) (7,661,843 ) Other expense, net (465,562 ) (3,305,793 ) (372,226 ) (3,069,091 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (5,921,998 ) (8,141,379 ) (38,470,213 ) (10,730,934 ) Tax provision - (39,000 ) - (78,000 ) Net loss (5,921,998 ) (8,180,379 ) (38,470,213 ) (10,808,934 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.10 ) Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 121,400,739 109,911,244 120,757,868 107,473,813 Diluted 121,400,739 109,911,244 120,757,868 107,473,813

Kopin Corporation Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Display Revenues by Category (in millions) Defense $ 10.4 $ 5.1 $ 18.7 $ 11.5 Industrial/Enterprise 0.6 0.9 1.4 1.8 Consumer - 0.1 - 0.4 R&D 1.2 3.9 2.1 6.8 License and Royalties 0.1 0.5 0.2 0.7 Total $ 12.3 $ 10.5 $ 22.4 $ 21.2 Stock-Based Compensation Expense Cost of product revenues $ 268,000 $ 427,000 $ 489,000 $ 453,000 Research and development 117,000 322,000 261,000 339,000 Selling, general and administrative 291,000 442,000 661,000 593,000 $ 676,000 $ 1,191,000 $ 1,411,000 $ 1,385,000 Other Financial Information Depreciation and amortization $ 137,000 $ 163,000 $ 332,000 $ 388,000

