BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the "Company" or "MPT") (NYSE: MPW) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, as well as certain events occurring subsequent to quarter end.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Net loss of ($0.54) and Normalized Funds from Operations ("NFFO") of $0.23 for the 2024 second quarter on a per share basis;

Second quarter net loss included approximately $400 million in real estate gains, offset by approximately $700 million in impairments and negative fair value adjustments.

Corporate Updates During and Subsequent to the Second Quarter

Closed on the sale of five previously leased hospitals to Prime Healthcare for total consideration of $350 million in April;

Closed on the sale of a 75% interest in five Utah hospitals leased to CommonSpirit to a new joint venture with an institutional investor in April for total proceeds of $1.1 billion;

Completed a £631 million (~$800 million) secured financing of 27 U.K. hospitals leased to Circle Health in May;

Sold for approximately $160 million seven freestanding emergency department ("FSED") facilities as well as one general acute hospital in Arizona to Dignity Health in July;

Repaid approximately $1.5 billion in debt, including all 2024 maturities; and

Paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share.

Edward K. Aldag, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, " MPT took decisive action to generate more than $2.5 billion of liquidity year-to-date - well above our initial target for the year - as well as to expedite debt paydown. The vast majority of our portfolio continues to perform well, and we remain focused on executing our strategy to demonstrate the tremendous value embedded in our platform."

Included in the financial tables accompanying this press release is information about the Company's assets and liabilities, operating results, and reconciliations of net loss to NFFO, including per share amounts, all on a basis comparable to 2023 results.

CAPITAL ALLOCATION UPDATE

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, MPT amended its credit facility to reflect recent disposition and financing transactions and better align with the Company's current capital allocation strategy, as well as to accommodate the expected timing of sales and re-tenanting transactions that Steward Health Care ("Steward") is pursuing through its court-supervised restructuring process.

The amendment includes the reduction of MPT's revolver commitment from $1.4 billion to $1.28 billion, a permanent resetting of the facility's consolidated net worth covenant from approximately $6.7 billion to $5.0 billion, and modifications to certain other covenants through September 30, 2025. In addition, MPT has agreed to limit the cash component of total quarterly dividends to no more than $0.08 per share. In the event that Steward's hospital operations are transitioned to other operators more rapidly, the Company has the right to terminate the amendment provisions earlier than September 30, 2025.

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Medical Properties Trust has total assets of approximately $16.2 billion, including $10.0 billion of general acute facilities, $2.4 billion of behavioral health facilities and $1.7 billion of post-acute facilities. As of June 30, 2024, MPT's portfolio included 435 properties and approximately 42,000 licensed beds leased to or mortgaged by 53 hospital operating companies across the United States as well as in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, Finland, Colombia, Italy and Portugal.

MPT's European general acute portfolio continues to benefit from the broadening role of private hospitals in addressing rapidly growing care needs, particularly in the U.K. Further, increasing reimbursement rates and acuity levels have largely kept pace with ongoing expense pressures. Swiss Medical Network is reporting success in broadening its presence in Switzerland by successfully marketing new integrated care programs. Behavioral and post-acute operations have remained consistent, with MEDIAN reporting increasing occupancy and profit margins and Priory continuing to execute its plans in the U.K. to meet market demands for more high-acuity services.

In the Company's U.S. portfolio, excluding facilities operated by Steward and Prospect Medical Holdings ("Prospect"), general acute revenue trends are strong and benefitting from higher admissions, acuity mix and reimbursement rates, while the behavioral segment is reporting steady growth in volumes and moderating expenses. Most notably, MPT's portfolio of general acute hospitals operated by Lifepoint Health recorded its highest total admissions in nearly three years in the first quarter and continues to see increasing profitability. Overall performance of the post-acute segment, which combines inpatient rehabilitation ("IRF") and long-term acute care ("LTACH") facilities, remained stable with strong performance across well-established IRF properties offsetting the anticipated ramping of operations at newly developed IRF properties.

As expected, Steward paid May and June cash rent of approximately $19 million with respect to the consolidated master lease and remained current on its obligations to the Company's Massachusetts partnership with Macquarie Asset Management (together with its affiliates, "Macquarie"). Steward also made July payments as scheduled for all leased facilities.

Due to unanticipated restrictions imposed by regulators that impacted the process of transitioning ownership of eight hospitals operated by Steward in Massachusetts, MPT - which owns a 50% interest in these properties through a partnership that has a separate master lease agreement with Steward - expects to relinquish its ownership of those properties to the non-recourse secured lender. As a result, MPT has fully impaired its equity investment in the partnership. The NFFO contribution of the joint venture in the second quarter was approximately $7 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.

During the second quarter of 2024, Prospect paid cash rent of $18 million and cash interest of $4 million, fully satisfying past-due amounts from the first quarter as well as all amounts due in the second quarter.

OPERATING RESULTS

Net loss for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 was ($321 million), or ($0.54) per share, compared to net loss of ($42 million), or ($0.07) per share, in the year earlier period. Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 included approximately $400 million in real estate gains resulting from joint venture and asset sales transactions as well as approximately $700 million in impairments and negative fair value adjustments that primarily included:

The impairment of MPT's approximate $400 million equity stake in the Massachusetts partnership with Macquarie (included on the income statement in earnings from equity interests); and

A $163 million negative fair market value adjustment to the Company's investment in PHP due to changes in third-party valuations and other discounting assumptions.

NFFO for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $139 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to $285 million, or $0.48 per share in the year earlier period.

A reconciliation of net loss to FFO and NFFO, including per share amounts, can be found in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "target", "anticipate", "believe", "objectives", "outlook", "guidance" or other similar words, and include statements regarding our strategies, objectives, asset sales and other liquidity transactions (including the use of proceeds thereof), expected returns on investments and financial performance, expected trends and performance across our various markets, and expected outcomes from Steward's restructuring process. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: (i) the risk that the bankruptcy restructuring of Steward, the Company's largest tenant, does not result in MPT recovering deferred rent or its other investments in Steward at full value, within a reasonable time period or at all; (ii) macroeconomic conditions, including due to geopolitical conditions and instability, which may lead to a disruption of or lack of access to the capital markets, disruptions and instability in the banking and financial services industries, rising inflation and movements in currency exchange rates; (iii) the risk that previously announced or contemplated property sales, loan repayments, and other capital recycling transactions do not occur as anticipated or at all; (iv) the risk that MPT is not able to attain its leverage, liquidity and cost of capital objectives within a reasonable time period or at all; (v) MPT's ability to obtain debt financing on attractive terms or at all, as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors, which may adversely impact its ability to pay down, refinance, restructure or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due, or pursue acquisition and development opportunities; (vi) the ability of our tenants, operators and borrowers to satisfy their obligations under their respective contractual arrangements with us; (vii) the economic, political and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, the potential impact from health crises (like COVID-19), which may adversely affect MPT's and its tenants' business, financial condition, results of operations and liquidity; (viii) our success in implementing our business strategy and our ability to identify, underwrite, finance, consummate and integrate acquisitions and investments; (ix) the nature and extent of our current and future competition; (x) international, national and local economic, real estate and other market conditions, which may negatively impact, among other things, the financial condition of our tenants, lenders and institutions that hold our cash balances, and may expose us to increased risks of default by these parties; (xi) factors affecting the real estate industry generally or the healthcare real estate industry in particular; (xii) our ability to maintain our status as a REIT for income tax purposes in the U.S. and U.K.; (xiii) federal and state healthcare and other regulatory requirements, as well as those in the foreign jurisdictions where we own properties; (xiv) the value of our real estate assets, which may limit our ability to dispose of assets at attractive prices or obtain or maintain equity or debt financing secured by our properties or on an unsecured basis; (xv) the ability of our tenants and operators to operate profitably and generate positive cash flow, remain solvent, comply with applicable laws, rules and regulations in the operation of our properties, to deliver high-quality services, to attract and retain qualified personnel and to attract patients; (xvi) potential environmental contingencies and other liabilities; (xvii) the risk that expected asset sales do not occur at the agreed upon terms or at all; (xviii) the risk that we are unable to monetize our investments in certain tenants at full value within a reasonable time period or at all; (xix) the cooperation of our joint venture partners, including adverse developments affecting the financial health of such joint venture partners or the joint venture itself; and (xx) the risks and uncertainties of litigation or other regulatory proceedings.

The risks described above are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance, including the risk factors discussed under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Form 10-Q, and as may be updated in our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual performance or outcomes may vary materially from any forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those statements are based. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We disclaim any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made.

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except for per share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets (Unaudited) (A) Real estate assets Land, buildings and improvements, intangible lease assets, and other $ 11,949,385 $ 13,237,187 Investment in financing leases 1,181,959 1,231,630 Mortgage loans 399,150 309,315 Gross investment in real estate assets 13,530,494 14,778,132 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,417,910 ) (1,407,971 ) Net investment in real estate assets 12,112,584 13,370,161 Cash and cash equivalents 606,550 250,016 Interest and rent receivables 39,471 45,059 Straight-line rent receivables 664,271 635,987 Investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures 1,143,231 1,474,455 Investments in unconsolidated operating entities 635,206 1,778,640 Other loans 505,942 292,615 Other assets 487,488 457,911 Total Assets $ 16,194,743 $ 18,304,844 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Debt, net $ 9,369,064 $ 10,064,236 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 446,893 412,178 Deferred revenue 25,700 37,962 Obligations to tenants and other lease liabilities 160,009 156,603 Total Liabilities 10,001,666 10,670,979 Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 10,000 shares; no shares outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 750,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 600,057 shares at June 30, 2024 and 598,991 shares at December 31, 2023 600 599 Additional paid-in capital 8,571,662 8,560,309 Retained deficit (2,348,170 ) (971,809 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (33,910 ) 42,501 Total Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 6,190,182 7,631,600 Non-controlling interests 2,895 2,265 Total Equity 6,193,077 7,633,865 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 16,194,743 $ 18,304,844 (A) Financials have been derived from the prior year audited financial statements.

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except for per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenues Rent billed $ 183,764 $ 247,491 $ 383,063 $ 495,648 Straight-line rent 38,381 (39,329 ) 83,117 17,364 Income from financing leases 27,641 68,468 44,034 81,663 Interest and other income 16,774 60,765 27,662 92,931 Total revenues 266,560 337,395 537,876 687,606 Expenses Interest 101,430 104,470 210,115 202,124 Real estate depreciation and amortization 102,240 364,403 177,826 448,263 Property-related (A) 7,663 24,676 12,481 31,786 General and administrative 35,327 35,604 68,675 77,328 Total expenses 246,660 529,153 469,097 759,501 Other (expense) income Gain on sale of real estate 384,824 167 383,401 229 Real estate and other impairment charges, net (137,419 ) - (830,507 ) (89,538 ) (Loss) earnings from equity interests (401,757 ) 12,224 (391,208 ) 23,576 Debt refinancing and unutilized financing costs (2,964 ) (816 ) (2,964 ) (816 ) Other (including fair value adjustments on securities) (167,686 ) (10,512 ) (397,031 ) (15,678 ) Total other (expense) income (325,002 ) 1,063 (1,238,309 ) (82,227 ) Loss before income tax (305,102 ) (190,695 ) (1,169,530 ) (154,122 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (14,557 ) 148,262 (25,506 ) 144,719 Net loss (319,659 ) (42,433 ) (1,195,036 ) (9,403 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (976 ) 396 (1,224 ) 160 Net loss attributable to MPT common stockholders $ (320,635 ) $ (42,037 ) $ (1,196,260 ) $ (9,243 ) Earnings per common share - basic and diluted: Net loss attributable to MPT common stockholders $ (0.54 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (1.99 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 600,057 598,344 600,181 598,323 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 600,057 598,344 600,181 598,323 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ 0.58 (A) Includes $4.9 million and $21.1 million of ground lease and other expenses (such as property taxes and insurance) paid directly by us and reimbursed by our tenants for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $7.2 million and $25.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Loss to Funds From Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except for per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 FFO information: Net loss attributable to MPT common stockholders $ (320,635 ) $ (42,037 ) $ (1,196,260 ) $ (9,243 ) Participating securities' share in earnings (654 ) (469 ) (654 ) (984 ) Net loss, less participating securities' share in earnings $ (321,289 ) $ (42,506 ) $ (1,196,914 ) $ (10,227 ) Depreciation and amortization 117,239 382,244 211,482 484,204 Gain on sale of real estate (384,824 ) (167 ) (383,401 ) (229 ) Real estate impairment charges 499,324 - 499,324 52,104 Funds from operations $ (89,550 ) $ 339,571 $ (869,509 ) $ 525,852 Write-off of billed and unbilled rent and other 1,188 95,642 3,005 135,268 Other impairment charges, net 48,885 - 741,973 - Litigation and other 11,738 2,502 17,608 10,228 Share-based compensation adjustments - (4,363 ) - (4,363 ) Non-cash fair value adjustments 159,247 8,374 380,523 4,253 Tax rate changes and other 4,895 (157,230 ) 4,588 (164,535 ) Debt refinancing and unutilized financing costs 2,964 816 2,964 816 Normalized funds from operations $ 139,367 $ 285,312 $ 281,152 $ 507,519 Certain non-cash and related recovery information: Share-based compensation $ 8,521 $ 10,800 $ 16,154 $ 22,629 Debt costs amortization $ 4,936 $ 5,203 $ 9,775 $ 10,324 Non-cash rent and interest revenue (A) $ - $ (129,494 ) $ - $ (150,357 ) Cash recoveries of non-cash rent and interest revenue (B) $ 540 $ 2,380 $ 6,288 $ 33,736 Straight-line rent revenue from operating and finance leases $ (40,786 ) $ (60,825 ) $ (88,032 ) $ (123,414 ) Per diluted share data: Net loss, less participating securities' share in earnings $ (0.54 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (1.99 ) $ (0.02 ) Depreciation and amortization 0.20 0.64 0.35 0.81 Gain on sale of real estate (0.64 ) - (0.64 ) - Real estate impairment charges 0.83 - 0.83 0.09 Funds from operations $ (0.15 ) $ 0.57 $ (1.45 ) $ 0.88 Write-off of billed and unbilled rent and other - 0.16 0.01 0.23 Other impairment charges, net 0.08 - 1.24 - Litigation and other 0.02 - 0.03 0.01 Share-based compensation adjustments - - - - Non-cash fair value adjustments 0.27 0.01 0.63 - Tax rate changes and other 0.01 (0.26 ) 0.01 (0.27 ) Debt refinancing and unutilized financing costs - - - - Normalized funds from operations $ 0.23 $ 0.48 $ 0.47 $ 0.85 Certain non-cash and related recovery information: Share-based compensation $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.04 Debt costs amortization $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Non-cash rent and interest revenue (A) $ - $ (0.22 ) $ - $ (0.25 ) Cash recoveries of non-cash rent and interest revenue (B) $ - $ - $ 0.01 $ 0.06 Straight-line rent revenue from operating and finance leases $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.21 )

Notes:

Investors and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations ("FFO") as a supplemental performance measure. FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate asset values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of GAAP depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, which assumes that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time. We compute FFO in accordance with the definition provided by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, which represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (losses) on sales of real estate and impairment charges on real estate assets, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, including amortization related to in-place lease intangibles, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

In addition to presenting FFO in accordance with the Nareit definition, we disclose normalized FFO, which adjusts FFO for items that relate to unanticipated or non-core events or activities or accounting changes that, if not noted, would make comparison to prior period results and market expectations less meaningful to investors and analysts. We believe that the use of FFO, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of our operating results among investors and the use of normalized FFO makes comparisons of our operating results with prior periods and other companies more meaningful. While FFO and normalized FFO are relevant and widely used supplemental measures of operating and financial performance of REITs, they should not be viewed as a substitute measure of our operating performance since the measures do not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs (if any not paid by our tenants) to maintain the operating performance of our properties, which can be significant economic costs that could materially impact our results of operations. FFO and normalized FFO should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of our results of operations or to cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our liquidity.

Certain line items above (such as depreciation and amortization) include our share of such income/expense from unconsolidated joint ventures. These amounts are included with all activity of our equity interests in the "(Loss) earnings from equity interests" line on the consolidated statements of income.

(A) Includes revenue accrued during the period but not received in cash, such as deferred rent, payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest or other accruals.

(B) Includes cash received to satisfy previously accrued non-cash revenue, such as the cash receipt of previously deferred rent or PIK interest.

