NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) ("CION" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and filed its Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

CION also announced that, on August 5, 2024, its co-chief executive officers declared a third quarter 2024 base distribution of $0.36 per share, payable on September 17, 2024 to shareholders of record as of September 3, 2024.

SECOND QUARTER AND OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Net investment income and earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were $0.43 per share and $0.42 per share, respectively;

Net asset value per share was $16.08 as of June 30, 2024 compared to $16.05 as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $0.03 per share, or 0.2%. The increase was primarily due to out-earning its distribution by $0.02 per share and repurchases of the Company's common stock below NAV during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which was partially offset by realized and unrealized losses of $0.01 per share;

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $1.07 billion of total principal amount of debt outstanding, of which 61% was comprised of senior secured bank debt and 39% was comprised of unsecured debt. The Company's net debt-to-equity ratio was 1.13x as of June 30, 2024 compared to 1.03x as of March 31, 2024;

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had total investments at fair value of $1.82 billion in 107 portfolio companies across 24 industries. The investment portfolio was comprised of 85.1% senior secured loans, including 84.3% in first lien investments; 1

During the quarter, the Company funded new investment commitments of $137 million, funded previously unfunded commitments of $10 million, and had sales and repayments totaling $77 million, resulting in a net increase to the Company's funded portfolio of $70 million;

As of June 30, 2024, investments on non-accrual status amounted to 1.36% and 2.69% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively, compared to 0.86% and 2.88%, respectively, as of March 31, 2024;

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 234,982 shares of its common stock under its 10b5-1 trading plan at an average price of $11.37 per share for a total repurchase amount of $2.7 million. Through June 30, 2024, the Company repurchased a total of 3,432,817 shares of its common stock under its 10b5-1 trading plan at an average price of $9.99 per share for a total repurchase amount of $34.3 million; and

On July 15, 2024, the Company further amended its $675 million senior secured credit facility with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association ("JPM") to (i) reduce the credit spread on the floating interest rate payable by the Company on advances from the three-month SOFR plus a credit spread of 3.20% per year to the three-month SOFR plus a credit spread of 2.55% per year, and (ii) extend the reinvestment period from July 15, 2024 to June 15, 2026 and the maturity date from May 15, 2025 to June 15, 20272.

DISTRIBUTIONS

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company paid a quarterly base distribution totaling $19.3 million, or $0.36 per share, and declared a mid-year supplemental distribution totaling $2.7 million, or $0.05 per share, paid on July 12, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2024.

Michael A. Reisner, co-Chief Executive Officer of CION, commented:

"I'm pleased to report that CION continues to perform well, with strong results in net investment income, NAV stability, capital deployment, and portfolio credit performance. We are focused on building a durable franchise here at CION, and believe that CION is uniquely positioned for this environment given our middle market, first lien direct lending focus paired with our opportunistic strategy as we seek to capture alpha in volatile and complex market conditions."

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

As of (in thousands, except per share data and ratios) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Investment portfolio, at fair value1 $ 1,822,963 $ 1,740,700 Total debt outstanding3 $ 1,069,844 $ 1,069,844 Net assets $ 860,806 $ 863,059 Net asset value per share $ 16.08 $ 16.05 Debt-to-equity ratio 1.24x 1.24x Net debt-to-equity ratio 1.13x 1.03x

Three Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Total investment income $ 61,357 $ 73,554 Total operating expenses and income tax expense $ 38,394 $ 40,961 Net investment income after taxes $ 22,963 $ 32,593 Net realized losses $ (20,277 ) $ (9,736 ) Net unrealized gains (losses) $ 19,692 $ (16,412 ) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 22,378 $ 6,445 Net investment income per share $ 0.43 $ 0.60 Net realized and unrealized losses per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.48 ) Earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.12 Weighted average shares outstanding 53,595,624 53,960,698 Distributions declared per share $ 0.41 $ 0.34

Total investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 was $61.4 million and $73.6 million, respectively. The decrease in total investment income was primarily driven by higher investment income from origination and restructuring activities and fees received in connection with the repayment of portfolio investments during the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 were $38.4 million and $41.0 million, respectively. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily driven by lower advisory fees due to a decrease in total investment income during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY1

A summary of the Company's investment activity for the three months ended June 30, 2024 is as follows:

New Investment Commitments Sales and Repayments Investment Type (in thousands) Amount Percentage of Total Amount Percentage of Total Senior secured first lien debt $ 138,624 93 % $ 61,908 81 % Senior secured second lien debt - - 12,505 16 % Collateralized securities and structured products - equity - - 64 - Equity 9,758 7 % 2,446 3 % Total $ 148,382 100 % $ 76,923 100 %

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, new investment commitments were made across 3 new and 16 existing portfolio companies. During the same period, the Company exited its investment in 1 portfolio company via sale and wrote off all investments in 4 portfolio companies. As a result, the number of portfolio companies decreased from 109 as of March 31, 2024 to 107 as of June 30, 2024.

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY1

As of June 30, 2024, the Company's investments consisted of the following:

Investments at Fair Value Investment Type (in thousands) Amount Percentage of Total Senior secured first lien debt $ 1,536,753 84.3 % Senior secured second lien debt 15,050 0.8 % Collateralized securities and structured products - equity 770 0.1 % Unsecured debt 5,493 0.3 % Equity 264,897 14.5 % Total $ 1,822,963 100.0 %

The following table presents certain selected information regarding the Company's investments:

As of June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Number of portfolio companies 107 109 Percentage of performing loans bearing a floating rate4 94.5% 92.6% Percentage of performing loans bearing a fixed rate4 5.5% 7.4% Yield on debt and other income producing investments at amortized cost5 12.86% 12.93% Yield on performing loans at amortized cost5 13.26% 13.39% Yield on total investments at amortized cost 11.48% 11.52% Weighted average leverage (net debt/EBITDA)6 4.74x 4.98x Weighted average interest coverage6 2.01x 1.98x Median EBITDA7 $32.8 million $33.7 million

As of June 30, 2024, investments on non-accrual status represented 1.36% and 2.69% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively. As of March 31, 2024, investments on non-accrual status represented 0.86% and 2.88% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $1.07 billion of total principal amount of debt outstanding, comprised of $650 million of outstanding borrowings under its senior secured credit facilities and $420 million of unsecured notes and term loans. The combined weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 8.4% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $93 million in cash and short-term investments and $175 million available under its financing arrangements.3

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

CION will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 11:00 am Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please visit the Investor Resources - Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at www.cionbdc.com for a slide presentation that complements the earnings conference call.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or listen via the live webcast, which can be accessed by clicking the following link: CION Investment Corporation Second Quarter Conference Call. Domestic callers can access the conference call by dialing (877) 484-6065. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (201) 689-8846. All callers are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. An archived replay will be available on a webcast link located in the Investor Resources - Events and Presentations section of CION's website.

ENDNOTES

1) The discussion of the investment portfolio excludes short-term investments. 2) The Company incurred certain customary costs and expenses in connection with the JPM fifth amendment and will pay an annual administrative fee of 0.20% on JPM's total financing commitment. 3) Total debt outstanding excludes netting of debt issuance costs of $8.1 million and $9.4 million as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. 4) The fixed versus floating composition has been calculated as a percentage of performing debt investments measured on a fair value basis, including income producing preferred stock investments and excludes investments, if any, on non-accrual status. 5) Computed based on the (a) annual actual interest rate or yield earned plus amortization of fees and discounts on the performing debt and other income producing investments as of the reporting date, divided by (b) the total performing debt and other income producing investments (excluding investments on non-accrual status) at amortized cost. This calculation excludes exit fees that are receivable upon repayment of the investment. 6) For a particular portfolio company, the Company calculates the level of contractual indebtedness net of cash ("net debt") owed by the portfolio company and compares that amount to measures of cash flow available to service the net debt. To calculate net debt, the Company includes debt that is both senior and pari passu to the tranche of debt owned by it but excludes debt that is legally and contractually subordinated in ranking to the debt owned by the Company. The Company believes this calculation method assists in describing the risk of its portfolio investments, as it takes into consideration contractual rights of repayment of the tranche of debt owned by the Company relative to other senior and junior creditors of a portfolio company. The Company typically calculates cash flow available for debt service at a portfolio company by taking EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period. Weighted average net debt to EBITDA is weighted based on the fair value of the Company's performing debt investments and excluding investments where net debt to EBITDA may not be the appropriate measure of credit risk, such as cash collateralized loans and investments that are underwritten and covenanted based on recurring revenue. For a particular portfolio company, the Company also calculates the level of contractual interest expense owed by the portfolio company and compares that amount to EBITDA ("interest coverage ratio"). The Company believes this calculation method assists in describing the risk of its portfolio investments, as it takes into consideration contractual interest obligations of the portfolio company. Weighted average interest coverage is weighted based on the fair value of the Company's performing debt investments, and excludes investments where interest coverage may not be the appropriate measure of credit risk, such as cash collateralized loans and investments that are underwritten and covenanted based on recurring revenue. Portfolio company statistics, including EBITDA, are derived from the financial statements most recently provided to the Company for each portfolio company as of the reported end date. Statistics of the portfolio companies have not been independently verified by the Company and may reflect a normalized or adjusted amount. 7) Median EBITDA is calculated based on the portfolio company's EBITDA as of the Company's initial investment.

CION Investment Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Investments, at fair value: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $1,544,674 and $1,541,138, respectively) $ 1,502,910 $ 1,494,478 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $240,735 and $212,966, respectively) 250,411 202,915 Controlled investments (amortized cost of $138,792 and $154,505, respectively) 152,804 173,444 Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,924,201 and $1,908,609, respectively) 1,906,125 1,870,837 Cash 9,798 48,482 Interest receivable on investments 40,841 36,366 Receivable due on investments sold and repaid 2,631 11,452 Dividends receivable on investments 129 - Prepaid expenses and other assets 942 1,137 Total assets $ 1,960,466 $ 1,968,274 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Financing arrangements (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $8,134 and $9,388, respectively) $ 1,061,710 $ 1,060,455 Payable for investments purchased 11,789 21,041 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,031 743 Interest payable 9,614 8,556 Accrued management fees 6,841 6,864 Accrued subordinated incentive fee on income 4,871 6,914 Accrued administrative services expense 1,128 642 Shareholder distribution payable 2,676 - Total liabilities 1,099,660 1,105,215 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 53,525,623 and 54,760,605 shares issued, and 53,525,623 and 53,760,605 shares outstanding, respectively 54 54 Capital in excess of par value 1,025,689 1,028,360 Accumulated distributable losses (164,937 ) (165,355 ) Total shareholders' equity 860,806 863,059 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,960,466 $ 1,968,274 Net asset value per share of common stock at end of period $ 16.08 $ 16.05

CION Investment Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Investment income Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments Interest income $ 38,512 $ 47,117 $ 93,884 $ 89,885 $ 184,013 Paid-in-kind interest income 7,236 4,297 14,285 9,128 22,317 Fee income 1,338 1,154 5,211 2,297 7,871 Dividend income 5,139 - 5,139 - 210 Non-controlled, affiliated investments Interest income 2,383 1,734 3,902 4,208 7,068 Paid-in-kind interest income 2,569 1,751 5,051 3,482 8,372 Fee income 704 477 704 2,397 2,432 Dividend income 13 52 40 3,933 3,946 Controlled investments Interest income 3,163 1,914 6,395 3,891 8,090 Paid-in-kind interest income - - - - 1,050 Fee income 300 - 300 - 1,391 Dividend income - - - 4,250 4,250 Total investment income 61,357 58,496 134,911 123,471 251,010 Operating expenses Management fees 6,841 6,546 13,705 13,222 26,856 Administrative services expense 1,246 910 2,338 1,747 3,971 Subordinated incentive fee on income 4,871 4,965 11,785 11,300 22,277 General and administrative 1,659 2,074 3,443 4,029 7,382 Interest expense 23,773 20,467 48,075 39,776 85,556 Total operating expenses 38,390 34,962 79,346 70,074 146,042 Net investment income before taxes 22,967 23,534 55,565 53,397 104,968 Income tax expense (benefit), including excise tax 4 118 9 123 (54 ) Net investment income after taxes 22,963 23,416 55,556 53,274 105,022 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) Net realized losses on: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (13,186 ) (18,928 ) (22,922 ) (23,453 ) (31,927 ) Non-controlled, affiliated investments (7,091 ) - (7,091 ) - - Controlled investments - - - - - Net realized losses (20,277 ) (18,928 ) (30,013 ) (23,453 ) (31,927 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 1,417 23,396 (5,100 ) (17,690 ) 15,658 Non-controlled, affiliated investments 23,202 595 16,956 (9,695 ) (7,335 ) Controlled investments (4,927 ) (585 ) (8,576 ) (5,587 ) 13,896 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) 19,692 23,406 3,280 (32,972 ) 22,219 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains (585 ) 4,478 (26,733 ) (56,425 ) (9,708 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 22,378 $ 27,894 $ 28,823 $ (3,151 ) $ 95,314 Per share information-basic and diluted Net increase (decrease) in net assets per share resulting from operations $ 0.42 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 $ (0.06 ) $ 1.74 Net investment income per share $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 1.03 $ 0.97 $ 1.92 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 53,595,624 54,788,740 53,778,161 54,948,225 54,685,327

ABOUT CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CION Investment Corporation is a leading publicly listed business development company that had approximately $2.0 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2024. CION seeks to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation for investors by focusing primarily on senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION is advised by CION Investment Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and an affiliate of CION. For more information, please visit www.cionbdc.com.

