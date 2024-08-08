NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) ("CION" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and filed its Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
CION also announced that, on August 5, 2024, its co-chief executive officers declared a third quarter 2024 base distribution of $0.36 per share, payable on September 17, 2024 to shareholders of record as of September 3, 2024.
SECOND QUARTER AND OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Net investment income and earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were $0.43 per share and $0.42 per share, respectively;
- Net asset value per share was $16.08 as of June 30, 2024 compared to $16.05 as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $0.03 per share, or 0.2%. The increase was primarily due to out-earning its distribution by $0.02 per share and repurchases of the Company's common stock below NAV during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which was partially offset by realized and unrealized losses of $0.01 per share;
- As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $1.07 billion of total principal amount of debt outstanding, of which 61% was comprised of senior secured bank debt and 39% was comprised of unsecured debt. The Company's net debt-to-equity ratio was 1.13x as of June 30, 2024 compared to 1.03x as of March 31, 2024;
- As of June 30, 2024, the Company had total investments at fair value of $1.82 billion in 107 portfolio companies across 24 industries. The investment portfolio was comprised of 85.1% senior secured loans, including 84.3% in first lien investments;1
- During the quarter, the Company funded new investment commitments of $137 million, funded previously unfunded commitments of $10 million, and had sales and repayments totaling $77 million, resulting in a net increase to the Company's funded portfolio of $70 million;
- As of June 30, 2024, investments on non-accrual status amounted to 1.36% and 2.69% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively, compared to 0.86% and 2.88%, respectively, as of March 31, 2024;
- During the quarter, the Company repurchased 234,982 shares of its common stock under its 10b5-1 trading plan at an average price of $11.37 per share for a total repurchase amount of $2.7 million. Through June 30, 2024, the Company repurchased a total of 3,432,817 shares of its common stock under its 10b5-1 trading plan at an average price of $9.99 per share for a total repurchase amount of $34.3 million; and
- On July 15, 2024, the Company further amended its $675 million senior secured credit facility with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association ("JPM") to (i) reduce the credit spread on the floating interest rate payable by the Company on advances from the three-month SOFR plus a credit spread of 3.20% per year to the three-month SOFR plus a credit spread of 2.55% per year, and (ii) extend the reinvestment period from July 15, 2024 to June 15, 2026 and the maturity date from May 15, 2025 to June 15, 20272.
DISTRIBUTIONS
- For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company paid a quarterly base distribution totaling $19.3 million, or $0.36 per share, and declared a mid-year supplemental distribution totaling $2.7 million, or $0.05 per share, paid on July 12, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2024.
Michael A. Reisner, co-Chief Executive Officer of CION, commented:
"I'm pleased to report that CION continues to perform well, with strong results in net investment income, NAV stability, capital deployment, and portfolio credit performance. We are focused on building a durable franchise here at CION, and believe that CION is uniquely positioned for this environment given our middle market, first lien direct lending focus paired with our opportunistic strategy as we seek to capture alpha in volatile and complex market conditions."
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
As of
(in thousands, except per share data and ratios)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Investment portfolio, at fair value1
$
1,822,963
$
1,740,700
Total debt outstanding3
$
1,069,844
$
1,069,844
Net assets
$
860,806
$
863,059
Net asset value per share
$
16.08
$
16.05
Debt-to-equity ratio
1.24x
1.24x
Net debt-to-equity ratio
1.13x
1.03x
Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Total investment income
$
61,357
$
73,554
Total operating expenses and income tax expense
$
38,394
$
40,961
Net investment income after taxes
$
22,963
$
32,593
Net realized losses
$
(20,277
)
$
(9,736
)
Net unrealized gains (losses)
$
19,692
$
(16,412
)
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$
22,378
$
6,445
Net investment income per share
$
0.43
$
0.60
Net realized and unrealized losses per share
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.48
)
Earnings per share
$
0.42
$
0.12
Weighted average shares outstanding
53,595,624
53,960,698
Distributions declared per share
$
0.41
$
0.34
Total investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 was $61.4 million and $73.6 million, respectively. The decrease in total investment income was primarily driven by higher investment income from origination and restructuring activities and fees received in connection with the repayment of portfolio investments during the three months ended March 31, 2024.
Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 were $38.4 million and $41.0 million, respectively. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily driven by lower advisory fees due to a decrease in total investment income during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY1
A summary of the Company's investment activity for the three months ended June 30, 2024 is as follows:
New Investment
Commitments
Sales and
Repayments
Investment Type (in thousands)
Amount
Percentage
of Total
Amount
Percentage
of Total
Senior secured first lien debt
$
138,624
93
%
$
61,908
81
%
Senior secured second lien debt
-
-
12,505
16
%
Collateralized securities and structured products - equity
-
-
64
-
Equity
9,758
7
%
2,446
3
%
Total
$
148,382
100
%
$
76,923
100
%
During the three months ended June 30, 2024, new investment commitments were made across 3 new and 16 existing portfolio companies. During the same period, the Company exited its investment in 1 portfolio company via sale and wrote off all investments in 4 portfolio companies. As a result, the number of portfolio companies decreased from 109 as of March 31, 2024 to 107 as of June 30, 2024.
PORTFOLIO SUMMARY1
As of June 30, 2024, the Company's investments consisted of the following:
Investments at Fair Value
Investment Type (in thousands)
Amount
Percentage
of Total
Senior secured first lien debt
$
1,536,753
84.3
%
Senior secured second lien debt
15,050
0.8
%
Collateralized securities and structured products - equity
770
0.1
%
Unsecured debt
5,493
0.3
%
Equity
264,897
14.5
%
Total
$
1,822,963
100.0
%
The following table presents certain selected information regarding the Company's investments:
As of
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Number of portfolio companies
107
109
Percentage of performing loans bearing a floating rate4
94.5%
92.6%
Percentage of performing loans bearing a fixed rate4
5.5%
7.4%
Yield on debt and other income producing investments at amortized cost5
12.86%
12.93%
Yield on performing loans at amortized cost5
13.26%
13.39%
Yield on total investments at amortized cost
11.48%
11.52%
Weighted average leverage (net debt/EBITDA)6
4.74x
4.98x
Weighted average interest coverage6
2.01x
1.98x
Median EBITDA7
$32.8 million
$33.7 million
As of June 30, 2024, investments on non-accrual status represented 1.36% and 2.69% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively. As of March 31, 2024, investments on non-accrual status represented 0.86% and 2.88% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $1.07 billion of total principal amount of debt outstanding, comprised of $650 million of outstanding borrowings under its senior secured credit facilities and $420 million of unsecured notes and term loans. The combined weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 8.4% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $93 million in cash and short-term investments and $175 million available under its financing arrangements.3
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
CION will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 11:00 am Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please visit the Investor Resources - Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at www.cionbdc.com for a slide presentation that complements the earnings conference call.
All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or listen via the live webcast, which can be accessed by clicking the following link: CION Investment Corporation Second Quarter Conference Call. Domestic callers can access the conference call by dialing (877) 484-6065. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (201) 689-8846. All callers are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. An archived replay will be available on a webcast link located in the Investor Resources - Events and Presentations section of CION's website.
ENDNOTES
1)
The discussion of the investment portfolio excludes short-term investments.
2)
The Company incurred certain customary costs and expenses in connection with the JPM fifth amendment and will pay an annual administrative fee of 0.20% on JPM's total financing commitment.
3)
Total debt outstanding excludes netting of debt issuance costs of $8.1 million and $9.4 million as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
4)
The fixed versus floating composition has been calculated as a percentage of performing debt investments measured on a fair value basis, including income producing preferred stock investments and excludes investments, if any, on non-accrual status.
5)
Computed based on the (a) annual actual interest rate or yield earned plus amortization of fees and discounts on the performing debt and other income producing investments as of the reporting date, divided by (b) the total performing debt and other income producing investments (excluding investments on non-accrual status) at amortized cost. This calculation excludes exit fees that are receivable upon repayment of the investment.
6)
For a particular portfolio company, the Company calculates the level of contractual indebtedness net of cash ("net debt") owed by the portfolio company and compares that amount to measures of cash flow available to service the net debt. To calculate net debt, the Company includes debt that is both senior and pari passu to the tranche of debt owned by it but excludes debt that is legally and contractually subordinated in ranking to the debt owned by the Company. The Company believes this calculation method assists in describing the risk of its portfolio investments, as it takes into consideration contractual rights of repayment of the tranche of debt owned by the Company relative to other senior and junior creditors of a portfolio company. The Company typically calculates cash flow available for debt service at a portfolio company by taking EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period. Weighted average net debt to EBITDA is weighted based on the fair value of the Company's performing debt investments and excluding investments where net debt to EBITDA may not be the appropriate measure of credit risk, such as cash collateralized loans and investments that are underwritten and covenanted based on recurring revenue.
For a particular portfolio company, the Company also calculates the level of contractual interest expense owed by the portfolio company and compares that amount to EBITDA ("interest coverage ratio"). The Company believes this calculation method assists in describing the risk of its portfolio investments, as it takes into consideration contractual interest obligations of the portfolio company. Weighted average interest coverage is weighted based on the fair value of the Company's performing debt investments, and excludes investments where interest coverage may not be the appropriate measure of credit risk, such as cash collateralized loans and investments that are underwritten and covenanted based on recurring revenue.
Portfolio company statistics, including EBITDA, are derived from the financial statements most recently provided to the Company for each portfolio company as of the reported end date. Statistics of the portfolio companies have not been independently verified by the Company and may reflect a normalized or adjusted amount.
7)
Median EBITDA is calculated based on the portfolio company's EBITDA as of the Company's initial investment.
CION Investment Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Assets
Investments, at fair value:
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $1,544,674 and $1,541,138, respectively)
$
1,502,910
$
1,494,478
Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $240,735 and $212,966, respectively)
250,411
202,915
Controlled investments (amortized cost of $138,792 and $154,505, respectively)
152,804
173,444
Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,924,201 and $1,908,609, respectively)
1,906,125
1,870,837
Cash
9,798
48,482
Interest receivable on investments
40,841
36,366
Receivable due on investments sold and repaid
2,631
11,452
Dividends receivable on investments
129
-
Prepaid expenses and other assets
942
1,137
Total assets
$
1,960,466
$
1,968,274
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Financing arrangements (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $8,134 and $9,388, respectively)
$
1,061,710
$
1,060,455
Payable for investments purchased
11,789
21,041
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
1,031
743
Interest payable
9,614
8,556
Accrued management fees
6,841
6,864
Accrued subordinated incentive fee on income
4,871
6,914
Accrued administrative services expense
1,128
642
Shareholder distribution payable
2,676
-
Total liabilities
1,099,660
1,105,215
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 53,525,623 and 54,760,605 shares issued, and 53,525,623 and 53,760,605 shares outstanding, respectively
54
54
Capital in excess of par value
1,025,689
1,028,360
Accumulated distributable losses
(164,937
)
(165,355
)
Total shareholders' equity
860,806
863,059
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,960,466
$
1,968,274
Net asset value per share of common stock at end of period
$
16.08
$
16.05
CION Investment Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Investment income
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
Interest income
$
38,512
$
47,117
$
93,884
$
89,885
$
184,013
Paid-in-kind interest income
7,236
4,297
14,285
9,128
22,317
Fee income
1,338
1,154
5,211
2,297
7,871
Dividend income
5,139
-
5,139
-
210
Non-controlled, affiliated investments
Interest income
2,383
1,734
3,902
4,208
7,068
Paid-in-kind interest income
2,569
1,751
5,051
3,482
8,372
Fee income
704
477
704
2,397
2,432
Dividend income
13
52
40
3,933
3,946
Controlled investments
Interest income
3,163
1,914
6,395
3,891
8,090
Paid-in-kind interest income
-
-
-
-
1,050
Fee income
300
-
300
-
1,391
Dividend income
-
-
-
4,250
4,250
Total investment income
61,357
58,496
134,911
123,471
251,010
Operating expenses
Management fees
6,841
6,546
13,705
13,222
26,856
Administrative services expense
1,246
910
2,338
1,747
3,971
Subordinated incentive fee on income
4,871
4,965
11,785
11,300
22,277
General and administrative
1,659
2,074
3,443
4,029
7,382
Interest expense
23,773
20,467
48,075
39,776
85,556
Total operating expenses
38,390
34,962
79,346
70,074
146,042
Net investment income before taxes
22,967
23,534
55,565
53,397
104,968
Income tax expense (benefit), including excise tax
4
118
9
123
(54
)
Net investment income after taxes
22,963
23,416
55,556
53,274
105,022
Realized and unrealized gains (losses)
Net realized losses on:
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
(13,186
)
(18,928
)
(22,922
)
(23,453
)
(31,927
)
Non-controlled, affiliated investments
(7,091
)
-
(7,091
)
-
-
Controlled investments
-
-
-
-
-
Net realized losses
(20,277
)
(18,928
)
(30,013
)
(23,453
)
(31,927
)
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on:
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
1,417
23,396
(5,100
)
(17,690
)
15,658
Non-controlled, affiliated investments
23,202
595
16,956
(9,695
)
(7,335
)
Controlled investments
(4,927
)
(585
)
(8,576
)
(5,587
)
13,896
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)
19,692
23,406
3,280
(32,972
)
22,219
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains
(585
)
4,478
(26,733
)
(56,425
)
(9,708
)
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
$
22,378
$
27,894
$
28,823
$
(3,151
)
$
95,314
Per share information-basic and diluted
Net increase (decrease) in net assets per share resulting from operations
$
0.42
$
0.51
$
0.54
$
(0.06
)
$
1.74
Net investment income per share
$
0.43
$
0.43
$
1.03
$
0.97
$
1.92
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding
53,595,624
54,788,740
53,778,161
54,948,225
54,685,327
ABOUT CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CION Investment Corporation is a leading publicly listed business development company that had approximately $2.0 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2024. CION seeks to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation for investors by focusing primarily on senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION is advised by CION Investment Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and an affiliate of CION. For more information, please visit www.cionbdc.com.
OTHER INFORMATION
The information in this press release is summary information only and should be read in conjunction with CION's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which CION filed with the SEC on August 8, 2024, as well as CION's other reports filed with the SEC. A copy of CION's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and CION's other reports filed with the SEC can be found on CION's website at www.cionbdc.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
