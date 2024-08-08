Kolter Homes: Astor Creek Golf & Country Club Opens New Sports Court Facilities

Ribbon-cutting ceremony and pickleball clinic mark the opening of the community's pickleball, tennis and basketball courts.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Astor Creek Golf & Country Club, the Treasure Coast's first new golf community in decades, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new pickleball, tennis and basketball courts. The event was sponsored by Kolter Homes and attended by residents, staff, and other VIPs who enjoyed a pickleball clinic that followed the ribbon cutting.

Astor Creek Ribbon Cutting

Ribbon-cutting celebration for the new Sports Courts at Astor Creek Golf & Country Club.

Astor Creeks' new sports courts are part of the community's continued growth. Since the community opened for new home sales last October, previous milestones include the opening of the championship golf course & practice facilities and construction start on the clubhouse that will open in 2025.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new courts which reflect our commitment to providing a diverse lifestyle experience for our residents," said Stuart Kennedy, Kolter Homes Community Director at Astor Creek Golf & Country Club. "These facilities are another step toward the clubhouse opening next year."

The 25,000-sq.-ft. Astor Creek Clubhouse will blend the contemporary stylings and features of a sophisticated country club with modern, in-demand amenities and experiences. The clubhouse will feature cutting-edge fitness facilities, dining, an indoor-outdoor full bar & grill, a resort-style pool, and event lawn and services that will offer residents the opportunity to enjoy a well-lived life without leaving the community.

Kolter Homes offers 14 floorplans to build on a variety of golf and preserve homesites. Home plans range from two-six bedrooms and offer approximately 1,960 to over 5,000 square feet of living area. Homes are priced from the $500s to over $2 million and include golf membership. A collection of move-in-ready homes is currently available.

To learn more about Astor Creek Golf & Country Club, visit AstorCreek.com or call 888-476-3017. Eleven decorated models are open daily to tour.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units.

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units.

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes has completed 22 projects, delivering over 8,300 residences.

Kolter Homes has current investments in 29 projects expected to deliver a total of over 24,900 residences.

