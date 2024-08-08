Draycott Place Advisors LLC: Draycott Place Partners Announces That Its Client, ProfitKey International LLC, Has Been Acquired by ECI Software Solutions

NEW CANAAN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Draycott Place Partners announced today that its client, ProfitKey International LLC (ProfitKey), has been acquired by ECI Software Solutions (ECI).



Draycott Place Partners, an affiliate of Weild & Co., served as the exclusive financial advisor to ProfitKey.

Founded in 1979, ProfitKey is a leading Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP) software provider for small and mid-sized made-to-order manufacturers across the U.S.

"I am very excited about this news and the great value it will provide to all the ProfitKey stakeholders," said Kevin O'Keefe, CEO of ProfitKey. "Our investors are receiving a fair return on their capital while our customers are benefiting from the additional resources that ECI brings to their long-term success. ProfitKey's employees will realize greater opportunities for career and personal growth by joining a larger, global organization like ECI."

Steven Palmer, President of Draycott Place Partners, said, "It's been an honor to work with Kevin and his team to help facilitate this great outcome for the shareholders, management team, employees, and clients of ProfitKey."

Regarding Draycott Place Partners, Kevin O'Keefe added: "Steven and Jerrod have been fantastic partners and did a great job casting a wide net in reaching out to prospective partners and then rolling up their sleeves and performing the blocking and tackling required to help us get the transaction closed with ECI. In short, they added significant value throughout the course of our engagement with them."

About ECI

ECI provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, field service, building supply, office technology, and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency, and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, e-commerce, mobile apps, and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 24,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Australia. For more information, visit www.ECIsolutions.com.

About Draycott Place Partners

Draycott Place Partners provides M&A and Capital Raising services primarily to settlement services companies, proptech enterprises, and other fintech services businesses like ProfitKey. Draycott Place Partners is an affiliate of Weild & Co., a licensed broker dealer. All securities transactions executed through Weild & Co., Member FINRA | SIPC.

www.draycottplace.biz

steven.palmer@draycottplace.biz

203-952-2632

Contact Information:

Steven Palmer

President, Draycott Place Partners

steven.palmer@draycottplace.biz

2039522632

