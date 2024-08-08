Thirdverse, Co., Ltd.: Thirdverse Corporation Strengthens Management Structure for Overseas Growth Strategy, Masaru Ohnogi Appointed as CEO

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Thirdverse, Co., Ltd (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and CEO: Hironao Kunimitsu) announced a new management structure, effective August 8, 2024, to strengthen its overseas growth strategy. Under this new structure, Masaru Ohnogi (Director and CBO), who oversees the U.S. studio, will be appointed as Representative Director and CEO. Hironao Kunimitsu will become Representative Director and Chairman. Under this new management structure, the company aims to achieve further growth in the U.S. market, the center of the VR industry, and to realize its mission of "Creating a new virtual world for 1 billion people."
Masaru Ohnogi to become Representative Director and CEO of Thirdverse, and Hironao Kunimitsu will become Representative Director and Chairman.
In 2000, Masaru Ohnogi joined WebMoney, and while involved in overall company management, he was instrumental in expanding annual sales to over 22 billion yen in approximately seven years. In 2007, he became the head of Lupicia's U.S. subsidiary, managing five stores in California and expanding the e-commerce system and wholesale business. In 2010, he was appointed President and CEO of GCREST America, where he planned and operated the avatar community service "TinierMe," gaining 5 million users in three years. In 2012, he joined gumi, serving as Executive Officer and CEO of overseas subsidiaries, and later became the head of gumi America. He launched Seoul XR Startups and Nordic XR Startups, identifying local partners and speaking at over 30 conferences annually. He is well-versed in VR content and technology. Since October 2020, he has served as Director and CBO of Thirdverse, overseeing the U.S. studio. He resides in Burlingame, California.
Thirdverse Representative Director and Chairman Hironao Kunimitsu: "Mr. Ohnogi has been a colleague since my time as CEO of gumi, and I am very pleased to see him appointed as Representative Director, President, and CEO. His extensive experience and deep knowledge are essential for Thirdverse's next growth phase. This transition to a new management structure is a significant step in our growth strategy. Together, we will strive to create cutting-edge futures and become pioneers in providing new experiences to users worldwide. With our strong team, we will continue to challenge ourselves to be the best in the world at Thirdverse. Please look forward to our continued growth. VR is Now!"
Thirdverse Representative Director and CEO Masaru Ohnogi: "In the U.S. market, the VR industry continues to grow rapidly, centered on Meta's 'Meta Quest' devices. In February of this year, Apple began selling its 'Vision Pro' device in the U.S., and many other companies have announced their entry into the market, indicating further global market expansion. Additionally, it is very interesting that the VR market is rapidly expanding among younger users, particularly teenagers. VR offers a level of immersion incomparable to experiences from screens like TVs, PCs, and smartphones, captivating the new generation of users. At Thirdverse, we will continue to pursue new and astonishing VR entertainment and challenge ourselves to dominate the world as a Japanese company."
New Management Structure:
Name
New Position
Old Position
Hironao Kunimitsu
Director and Chairman
Director and CEO
Masaru Ohnogi
Director and CEO
Director and CBO
Satoshi Ban
Director and CBO
Director and COO
Takafumi Inagawa
Director and CFO
Director and CFO
Tomotake Kitazawa
Outside Director
Outside Director
Junji Nakayama
Outside Director
Outside Director
Yasuchika Wakayama
Auditor
Auditor
Teruyuki Toriyama
Executive officer
Head of Japan Studio
Executive officer
VP of Product
Dax Berg
Executive officer
Head of US Studio
Executive officer
Head of US Studio
Takehito Gondo
Executive officer
VP of Engineering
Executive officer
VP of Engineering
Hideki Irie
Executive officer
VP of Business Development
Executive officer
VP of Business Development
New Japan Office Location:
Starting in August 2024, Thirdverse Inc. will relocate to "PMO Tamachi IV" to accommodate further growth and business expansion and to enhance the productivity and creativity of each employee and promote greater operational efficiency. We look forward to your continued support. "PMO Tamachi IV": https://www.pmo-web.com/common/vr-view/tamachi4_final/
About Thirdverse, Co., Ltd
Founded in 2020, Thirdverse, Co., Ltd is a virtual reality game development, distribution and management company paving the path to the metaverse with two studios in Japan and the United States. Thirdverse is experienced in sword-fighting multiplayer VR games and has expanded into PvP shooting, narrative-driven VR games and VR Esports for Meta Quest devices, PlayStation®VR2 devices and PCVR. Attracting millions of players worldwide, its flagship VR titles include "SWORDS of GARGANTUA," "X8"' and "SOUL COVENANT." Thirdverse continues to drive a robust roadmap of VR titles and feature updates scheduled for release in 2024 and beyond. For more information, visit www.thirdverse.io.
(C) Thirdverse, Co., Ltd
Company name: Thirdverse Inc.
Representative Directors: Hironao Kunimitsu / Masaru Ohnogi
Established: May 1, 2023
Headquarters: PMO Tamachi IV 6F, 5-29-19 Shiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Business: Planning, development, sales, and operation of VR games
Corporate Website: https://www.thirdverse.io/
Careers Site: https://www.thirdverse.io/ja/careers.html
X: https://twitter.com/Thirdverse_JP
Contact Information
Kate Pietrelli
PR Manager
pr@thirdverse.io
+1760-518-2633
SOURCE: Thirdverse
View the original press release on newswire.com.