Thirdverse, Co., Ltd.: Thirdverse Corporation Strengthens Management Structure for Overseas Growth Strategy, Masaru Ohnogi Appointed as CEO

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Thirdverse, Co., Ltd (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and CEO: Hironao Kunimitsu) announced a new management structure, effective August 8, 2024, to strengthen its overseas growth strategy. Under this new structure, Masaru Ohnogi (Director and CBO), who oversees the U.S. studio, will be appointed as Representative Director and CEO. Hironao Kunimitsu will become Representative Director and Chairman. Under this new management structure, the company aims to achieve further growth in the U.S. market, the center of the VR industry, and to realize its mission of "Creating a new virtual world for 1 billion people."

Masaru Ohnogi to become Representative Director and CEO of Thirdverse, and Hironao Kunimitsu will become Representative Director and Chairman.

In 2000, Masaru Ohnogi joined WebMoney, and while involved in overall company management, he was instrumental in expanding annual sales to over 22 billion yen in approximately seven years. In 2007, he became the head of Lupicia's U.S. subsidiary, managing five stores in California and expanding the e-commerce system and wholesale business. In 2010, he was appointed President and CEO of GCREST America, where he planned and operated the avatar community service "TinierMe," gaining 5 million users in three years. In 2012, he joined gumi, serving as Executive Officer and CEO of overseas subsidiaries, and later became the head of gumi America. He launched Seoul XR Startups and Nordic XR Startups, identifying local partners and speaking at over 30 conferences annually. He is well-versed in VR content and technology. Since October 2020, he has served as Director and CBO of Thirdverse, overseeing the U.S. studio. He resides in Burlingame, California.

Thirdverse Representative Director and Chairman Hironao Kunimitsu: "Mr. Ohnogi has been a colleague since my time as CEO of gumi, and I am very pleased to see him appointed as Representative Director, President, and CEO. His extensive experience and deep knowledge are essential for Thirdverse's next growth phase. This transition to a new management structure is a significant step in our growth strategy. Together, we will strive to create cutting-edge futures and become pioneers in providing new experiences to users worldwide. With our strong team, we will continue to challenge ourselves to be the best in the world at Thirdverse. Please look forward to our continued growth. VR is Now!"

Thirdverse Representative Director and CEO Masaru Ohnogi: "In the U.S. market, the VR industry continues to grow rapidly, centered on Meta's 'Meta Quest' devices. In February of this year, Apple began selling its 'Vision Pro' device in the U.S., and many other companies have announced their entry into the market, indicating further global market expansion. Additionally, it is very interesting that the VR market is rapidly expanding among younger users, particularly teenagers. VR offers a level of immersion incomparable to experiences from screens like TVs, PCs, and smartphones, captivating the new generation of users. At Thirdverse, we will continue to pursue new and astonishing VR entertainment and challenge ourselves to dominate the world as a Japanese company."

New Management Structure:

Name New Position Old Position Hironao Kunimitsu Director and Chairman Director and CEO Masaru Ohnogi Director and CEO Director and CBO Satoshi Ban Director and CBO Director and COO Takafumi Inagawa Director and CFO Director and CFO Tomotake Kitazawa Outside Director Outside Director Junji Nakayama Outside Director Outside Director Yasuchika Wakayama Auditor Auditor Teruyuki Toriyama Executive officer Head of Japan Studio Executive officer VP of Product Dax Berg Executive officer Head of US Studio Executive officer Head of US Studio Takehito Gondo Executive officer VP of Engineering Executive officer VP of Engineering Hideki Irie Executive officer VP of Business Development Executive officer VP of Business Development

New Japan Office Location:

Starting in August 2024, Thirdverse Inc. will relocate to "PMO Tamachi IV" to accommodate further growth and business expansion and to enhance the productivity and creativity of each employee and promote greater operational efficiency. We look forward to your continued support. "PMO Tamachi IV": https://www.pmo-web.com/common/vr-view/tamachi4_final/

About Thirdverse, Co., Ltd

Founded in 2020, Thirdverse, Co., Ltd is a virtual reality game development, distribution and management company paving the path to the metaverse with two studios in Japan and the United States. Thirdverse is experienced in sword-fighting multiplayer VR games and has expanded into PvP shooting, narrative-driven VR games and VR Esports for Meta Quest devices, PlayStation®VR2 devices and PCVR. Attracting millions of players worldwide, its flagship VR titles include "SWORDS of GARGANTUA," "X8"' and "SOUL COVENANT." Thirdverse continues to drive a robust roadmap of VR titles and feature updates scheduled for release in 2024 and beyond. For more information, visit www.thirdverse.io.

Company name: Thirdverse Inc.

Representative Directors: Hironao Kunimitsu / Masaru Ohnogi

Established: May 1, 2023

Headquarters: PMO Tamachi IV 6F, 5-29-19 Shiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Business: Planning, development, sales, and operation of VR games

Corporate Website: https://www.thirdverse.io/

Careers Site: https://www.thirdverse.io/ja/careers.html

X: https://twitter.com/Thirdverse_JP

