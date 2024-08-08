Oiwa Garage, the Premier Source for USA Kei Truck Parts and Accessories, Announces Expansion to Canada, AUS, and Europe

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Oiwa Garage, the leading supplier and distributor for Japanese mini-trucks (Kei trucks) in the United States, is expanding its reach to Canada, Australia, and Europe. Based in Long Beach, California, Oiwa Garage was recently featured by CNN in an article that highlighted the company's expertise and comprehensive selection of Kei truck parts and accessories.





Your Trusted Source for Everything Kei Truck

Oiwa Garage offers a wide range of products tailored to meet the unique needs of Kei trucks. Whether you need essential maintenance parts or custom upgrades, Oiwa Garage has everything to keep your Kei truck running smoothly and looking great.

Kei trucks, known for their compact size, reliability, and adaptability, are gaining popularity worldwide. Oiwa Garage understands these vehicles' unique requirements and provides products that enhance their performance, safety, and aesthetics. Our inventory includes parts and accessories for both everyday drivers and those customizing their trucks.

Why Choose Oiwa Garage?

Oiwa Garage is more than just a parts supplier. We are the premier distributor for all things Kei truck in the United States, known for our commitment to quality, reliability, and customer service. Our extensive inventory ensures that no matter what part or accessory you need, we have it in stock and ready to ship. We pride ourselves on sourcing products from top manufacturers, ensuring they meet the highest standards.

In addition to our product offerings, Oiwa Garage provides expert advice and support to our customers, helping them find the right parts and accessories for their specific needs. Our team is passionate about Kei trucks and is always ready to assist with any questions or concerns.

Global Reach, Local Expertise

Oiwa Garage has built a strong reputation in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Our global reach allows us to serve a diverse customer base, ensuring that Kei truck owners around the world have access to the parts and accessories they need. Despite our international presence, we maintain a strong local focus, with our headquarters in Long Beach, California.

Recognized by CNN

Our dedication to excellence has not gone unnoticed. Oiwa Garage has been featured by CNN, highlighting our role as a leader in the Kei truck community. This recognition underscores our commitment to providing top-quality products and exceptional service, solidifying our position as the premier source for Kei truck parts and accessories.

Discover More at Oiwa Garage

To explore our extensive product range and learn how Oiwa Garage can help you optimize your Kei truck, visit our website at Oiwa Garage. Whether you're a daily driver or a passionate Kei truck enthusiast, Oiwa Garage is your ultimate destination for parts & accessories.

Contact Information:

George Zotos

CEO

george@oiwa.co

562-661-8859

