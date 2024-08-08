Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Supercharges BCN's IP Voice Platform with a Capacity Doubling Breakthrough

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platforms and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business, today announced a landmark achievement in its partnership with BCN, a U.S.-based technology solutions provider. Through this expanded collaboration, Crexendo has enabled BCN to more than double its IP voice platform capacity.

This capacity enhancement is a direct response to the escalating demand for BCN's cloud voice solutions, which leverage Crexendo's award-winning NetSapiens® platform technology. BCN's expanded IP voice solution portfolio includes UCaaS, SIP trunking, and a leading POTS Replacement solution.

Since partnering in 2020, Crexendo and BCN have collaborated to support BCN's extensive nationwide network of sales partners in transitioning enterprises from traditional TDM voice services to advanced UCaaS solutions.

"The strong demand for our IP-enabled voice services, being particularly driven by the success of our POTS Replacement solutions, required us to undertake a significant expansion of our core IP Voice platform capacity. As has always been the case, Crexendo® was there to meet our needs as they are the ideal technology partner for our mission to transition businesses from TDM copper-based voice service to IP-based services," said Julian Jacquez, BCN President and COO. "Crexendo's customer-focused approach and proven reliability make them a trusted technology platform partner, and we look forward to continued growth together."

"Crexendo is proud to play a transformative role in doubling BCN's IP voice platform capacity. This milestone exemplifies our dedication to delivering top-tier, scalable solutions that empower our partners to meet escalating market demands. We are confident that with our NetSapiens® platform, BCN will continue to set new standards in cloud voice services and drive exceptional growth," said Jeff Korn, CEO and Chairman of Crexendo.

For more information about Crexendo and its award-winning solutions, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over four and a half million end users globally.

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated U.S-based communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer's needs uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of over 100 wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For over 30 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at Simplicity@bcntele.com. www.bcntele.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) capacity doubling breakthrough of BCN's IP Voice platform capacity; (ii) playing a transformative role in doubling BCN's platform capacity; (iii) dedication to delivering top-tier, scalable solutions that empower it's partners to meet escalating market demands.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

