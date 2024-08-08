Groceryshop Partners with IGA to Empower Independent Grocers

Groceryshop, the world's leading community and event for the intersection of grocery, technology and innovation today announced a partnership with The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA), the world's largest voluntary supermarket network. The partnership will foster greater collaboration within the CPG and grocery industry while expanding the event content to a broader audience.

Groceryshop (October 7-9 at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas) brings together over 5,000 senior executives from the world's leading retailers, brands and technology companies to discuss the latest strategies, technologies and innovations for engaging and retaining today's digital-first consumers. Featuring over 165 speakers across more than 50 sessions, IGA members will gain valuable insight into the technologies and strategies to enhance store operations, including inventory management, price and promotion optimization, and new marketing tactics to increase profitability. The event will also spotlight growth opportunities such as scaling online grocery businesses, building appealing retail media offerings, and integrating personalization into loyalty programs.

"We are excited to partner with Groceryshop and provide IGA members with added value," said IGA VP Brand Development Michael La Kier. "After attending Groceryshop last year, I knew that the event could benefit from greater inclusion of the independent grocery market as it represents one-third of all sales volume. This event - and new partnership - is an unparalleled opportunity for our community to engage with the latest industry advancements and connect with fellow leaders."

IGA members are entitled to an exclusive 40% discount on event tickets, enabling greater access to the event's invaluable insights and networking opportunities including Meetup, the show's signature double opt-in meetings program. Participants are connected with other attendees that are aligned to their goals and objectives to maximize the quality of the up to 16 meetings scheduled across the three days of the event.

"Independent grocers are a vital part of the global grocery and CPG ecosystem, serving to strengthen local communities and shape market trends," said Adam Houston, SVP and Event Director, Groceryshop. "Our partnership with IGA will allow us to share our insights and connect these retailers with the cutting-edge solutions that improve operations and create customer experiences that meet the demands of today's modern shopper."

Registration for Groceryshop is now live. For more information about today's announcement and for the latest Groceryshop news and developments, please visit https://www.groceryshop.com.

About Groceryshop

A Hyve Group plc event, Groceryshop produces the leading online and offline events for innovation in grocery and consumer packaged goods (CPG), covering the evolution of grocery retailers, including supermarkets, mass merchants, convenience stores, drug stores, club/warehouse stores, discount stores and ecommerce players. Groceryshop events deal with the rapid changes in the production and distribution of CPG, including fresh and packaged foods and beverages along with beauty, personal care, household and health products. Groceryshop events also address the disruptive shifts in how consumers discover, shop and buy these products in an increasingly wide range of stores and online destinations, including the latest technologies, trends and business models. For more information, visit https://www.groceryshop.com.

About IGA

The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) was founded in 1926, bringing together independent grocers across the United States to ensure that the trusted, family-owned local grocery store remained strong in the face of growing chain competition. IGA is the world's largest voluntary supermarket network with aggregate worldwide retail sales of over $43 billion per year. The Alliance includes more than 6,300 stores globally, with operations in 46 of the United States and over 25 countries.

Press Contacts:

George Morin

Director, Press and Partnerships, Groceryshop

pr@groceryshop.com

Ashley M. Page

Vice President, Marketing & Public Affairs, IGA

apage@igainc .com

SOURCE: Groceryshop

View the original press release on accesswire.com