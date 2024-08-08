TSS Photography Announces President's Club Inductees for 2024-2025 Fiscal Year

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / TSS Photography is proud to announce the inductees of the President's Club for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. This exclusive club is established to recognize and reward TSS Franchisees who have demonstrated excellence across various facets of the TSS system. Membership in the President's Club represents the highest level of achievement possible within the TSS organization and is the most coveted annual award among franchisees.





President's Club: An Honor and a Privilege

Being selected as a member of the TSS President's Club is a significant honor and a testament to the franchisees' dedication and success. To be considered for the President's Club, franchisees must meet specific Membership Requirements, maintain good standing within their community, and exhibit exceptional leadership qualities.

2024-2025 President's Club Inductees

We are thrilled to welcome the following franchisees into the TSS Photography President's Club:

Adam Cogan, Arizona

Jason Jackson, Corpus Christi & Austin, TX

Kellie Healy, Pittsburg, PA

Rick Einheuser, White Lake, MI

Lindsay & Steve Verdun, Peoria, IL

Maggie Depoorter-Shappard & Sue Taylor, Western, IL

Reid Nixon, Greater Houston, TX

Ronnie Thornberry, Northeast Ohio

Saundra & Brian Banning, Salem, IL

Rachel Sherman, South Florida

Desiree & Bob Troutner, Erie-Crawford, PA

Caitlin & Wayne Bowring, New Jersey

Jennifer Lambertz, North Georgia

Membership Benefits

Membership in the President's Club includes an invitation for the franchisee and a guest to join TSS Owners on the annual President's Club trip in the winter of 2025. In addition, inductees receive a prestigious award and the opportunity to participate in the President's Club committee, helping to steer the future direction of TSS Photography.

Achieving President's Club Status

Franchisees can achieve President's Club status by meeting various levels of achievement. For example, rookie franchisees who generate $30,000 in P&D within their first fiscal calendar year can earn a spot in the Club. Non-rookie franchisees are awarded membership based on reaching specific sales volume goals. The greater the level of achievement, the larger the perks and benefits.

Jack Counts Jr., President of TSS Photography, shared his excitement about the new inductees: "Being inducted into the President's Club is a remarkable achievement and speaks volumes about the dedication, hard work, and exceptional leadership of our franchisees. Each member of the President's Club has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence, and we are incredibly proud to recognize their contributions to the TSS family. Congratulations to all our inductees, and we look forward to celebrating your successes at the annual President's Club trip."

About TSS Photography

TSS Photography franchise owners enjoy the flexibility of a home-based business model, low-cost entry, comprehensive training, onsite photography and sales training, and the tools for owners to book and conduct high-volume photography shoots. To learn more about the TSS Photography franchise opportunity, visit tssfranchisebusiness.com, email James.Calabrese@candid.com, or call 800-336-4550 ext. 114.

