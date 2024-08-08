QED Connect DBA GMSacha Inchi: QED Connect Delivered the First Purchase Order to Pilot Raw Material Plant in Vevey Switzerland of the Biggest Food Company in The World

The Pilot Raw Material Plant in Vevey Switzerland of the world's biggest food company purchased and received GMSacha Inchi flour from QED Connect (OTC PINK:QEDN) to use as one of the top plant-based proteins and Omega 3,6,9 in several of their formulations.

Studies have shown that up to 40% of people are already moving to a diet with less or even no animal products. It's one of the most effective ways any of us can help fight climate change.

Katharina (Kate) Nanny Bahnsen, CEO of QED Connect, confidently stated that:" The Pilot Raw Material Plant in Vevey Switzerland previously explored Sacha Inchi options but struggled to find a supplier capable of producing a high-quality flour from the seed. In contrast, QED Connect is the sole global entity with contracts involving over 950 farmers in Colombia, collectively managing 950 hectares of Sacha Inchi. The company is fully equipped to deliver the quantity required to fulfill a purchase order, boasting of the technology necessary to ensure the product meets the standards of any food company worldwide. The R&D has visited QED Connect's facilities to verify the production process. Consequently, QED Connect stands poised to commence deliveries or take on more significant purchase orders from any major industry players."

QED Connect (QEDN) introduced our GMSacha Inchi to several food industry players to explore GMSacha Inchi flour as one of the premier proteins globally. By 2024, QED Connect had issued multiple purchase orders to Chile R&D, and on August 5, the Pilot Raw Material Plant in Vevey Switzerland received the initial purchase order at the pilot processing plant to initiate full-scale research on our GMSacha Inchi flour. The objective is to assess the taste, stability, and applications of the flour in numerous upcoming products. The primary focus is on developing a GMSacha Inchi beverage. QED Connect (QEDN) has already produced a 1-liter tetra pack and a 200-ml tetra pack. These GMSacha Inchi beverages are the sole beverages globally crafted with 100% Sacha Inchi, offering Omega 3, 6, 9, and protein with all 9 essential amino acids.

Jhoan Davila, VP of R&D at QED Connect (QEDN) dba GMSacha Inchi, expressed his immense excitement about finally presenting our product to some of the world's largest food companies after 7 years. We are fully dedicated to enhancing shareholder value.

QED Connect also has been working with the Colombian government contractor to develop a product call "bienestarina mas nuestra" that is delivered by the Colombian government to low-income families. The ICBF Intituto colombiano de bienestra Familiar.

"With the aim of advancing the goal of achieving food sovereignty proposed in the 2022-2026 National Development Plan "Colombia, Power of Life", the massive distribution of Bienestarina®? Más Nuestra began. This product has been manufactured since 2024 with yuca and sacha inchi and has already passed the necessary tests for its distribution in Amazonas, Caquetá, Guainía, Guaviare, Putumayo, Vaupés and Sucre.

In December 2023, 120 kilos of sacha inchi almonds were purchased and used to carry out the first production tests until February. Between March and May, the stability tests necessary to obtain the health registration issued by Invima were carried out.

Since last July, the massive purchase of sacha inchi almonds began to continue the large-scale production of Bienestarina®? Más Nuestra, an initiative of the Government of Change, for which 12 tons of almonds from this plant will be purchased monthly in September, October and November.

It should be noted that the contractor in charge of the development of new high nutritional value foods, production and distribution of Bienestarina ®?, purchased 1,200 kilograms of sacha inchi almonds from the Cooperativa Multiactiva de Agronegocios del Putumayo (Coomultiagrop) in July.

For the month of August, the delivery of the following quantities of Bienestarina®? with cassava and sacha inchi is projected in Amazonas (5,062.5 kilos); Caquetá (16,605 Kg); Guainía (1,845 Kg); Guaviare (5,152.5 Kg), Putumayo (14,602.5 Kg), Vaupés (2,025 Kg) and in Sucre - Centro Zonal La Mojana (4,027.5 Kg).

Through the COOMULTIAGROP cooperative, the product is purchased from 700 farmers from Putumayo located in the municipalities of Orito, Villa Garzón, Valle del Gamuez, Puerto Caicedo and Puesto Asís, who were also identified through programs led by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC."

https://www.icbf.gov.co/noticias/mas-de-38-toneladas-de-almendra-de-sacha-inchi-seran-usadas-en-2024-para-la-produccion-de

GMS is working with the contractor of the colombians government to deliver the 38 tones of 100% sacha inchi flour.

GMSacha Inchi is committed to creating value for our farmers and shareholders while introducing a new lifestyle to both. Our exclusive 100% flour made from sacha inchi boasts an impressive 29% protein content and is rich in Omega 3, 6, and 9

About QED Connect dba GMSacha Inchi

QED Connect (QEDN) and its subsidiary GMS in Colombian have achieved a remarkable feat. They are the only company in the world that has successfully converted 100% of sacha inchi seeds, containing Omega 3, 6, 9, and 29% vegan proteins with all 9 essential amino acids, into flour and then into a beverage. Sacha Inchi, a seed native to the Amazon forests of Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Brazil, is a key focus for GMS. Working with farmers in Colombia, GMS encourages the cultivation of Sacha Inchi as an alternative to illegal crops like coca leaves, used in the production of cocaine. Sacha Inchi not only offers a sustainable alternative but also provides significant advantages over coca leaves in terms of growth and storage. Moreover, it offers a similar cash flow and better income for farmers compared to other mainstream crops in Colombia such as coffee, cacao, and sugar. GMS purchases the Sacha Inchi seeds and processes them into various products including GMSacha Inchi beverage, snack, pet line, premix, and infusion.

A "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements is provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Reform Act of 1995). The Reform Act of 1995 was adopted to encourage such forward-looking statements without the threat of litigation, provided those statements are identified as forward-looking and are accompanied by meaningful cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statement. Forward-looking statements have been and will be made in written documents and oral presentations of QED Connect (GMS) and its subsidiaries. Such statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by information currently available to management. When used in this filing, the words "believe", "anticipate", "endeavor", "estimate", "expect", "objective", "projection", "forecast", "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition to any assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with such forward-looking statements, factors that could cause QED Connect (GMS) and its subsidiaries' actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Katharina Bahnsen

+17753918601

knb@gmsacha.com

SOURCE: QED Connect DBA GMSacha Inchi

View the original press release on accesswire.com