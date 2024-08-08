Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2024) - Bracewell LLP announced today that renewable energy and project development attorney Hans P. Dyke has rejoined the firm's Washington, DC office as partner in the energy practice. Dyke, a Bracewell partner from 2017 to 2021, returns to the firm after serving as general counsel of Sol Systems, LLC since he left Bracewell in 2021.

"We are delighted to have Hans return to the firm and our market-leading energy practice," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Hans' extensive experience in renewable energy will benefit our clients who are deploying capital and engaging in transactions as part of the global energy transition."

Dyke's experience includes managing complex energy transactions in both electric power and the oil and gas midstream industries. At Bracewell, he will advise clients on transactional, commercial and corporate matters, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures, equity investments and financings.

"Many of us have known Hans for years," said Mark K. Lewis, managing partner of Bracewell's Washington, DC office. "He was a successful partner and then a client as Sol Systems' general counsel. His return brings additional depth to our renewable energy practice and our midstream transactional practice. Having Hans back on the team strengthens our position as a leading global energy law firm."

While at Bracewell, Dyke represented Sol Systems in numerous transactions. He also advised the founding investors of a unique REIT formed to hold electric transmission and distribution assets, represented a global energy concern in multiple investments in renewable and fossil fuel power projects throughout the United States, and helped numerous financial and strategic clients acquire, finance and sell energy and infrastructure assets.

"Bracewell is a great firm, and I'm excited to rejoin my former partners," said Dyke. "This is an exciting time in the renewable energy markets, and I look forward to drawing on my in-house experience to help our clients take advantage of these opportunities."

Bracewell has one of the world's largest dedicated renewables and clean energy legal teams and has been at the forefront of developments and innovations related to the energy transition. The firm advises on complex renewable projects at every stage of development, representing sponsors and developers, lenders, governments, private equity and infrastructure funds, service companies and contractors. Bracewell's extensive experience across the renewable energy spectrum has set the standard in the market for legal and transactional excellence. In July, the firm expanded its international reach with the addition of an 11-lawyer energy and infrastructure team in Paris, France.

Dyke earned his J.D. in 2006 from Washington and Lee University School of Law, where he has also served as an adjunct professor.

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

