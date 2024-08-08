Additional power secured for the development of 1.2 GW campus

Start Campus, a company focused on designing, building and operating a new generation of sustainable data centers, today announces the award of additional power by REN, the Portuguese transmission system operator. This expanded power allocation brings the total IT capacity secured for SINES DC to 1.2 GW, an increase on the initial 495 MW, making it the largest colocation site in Europe with fully secured grid power.

SINES DC, which has land secured for the full campus, uses seawater cooling to minimise its environmental impact and improve efficiency. This unique offering positions Start Campus at the forefront of the data center market evolution to deliver large scale, AI-ready and sustainable data center solutions.

The campus, located south of Lisbon and comprising six buildings (SIN01-06), will be developed incrementally until 2030:

SIN01: the first building with an initial 14 MW of IT capacity is set to be operational by Q4 2024. In direct response to the requirements of its customers and, through the use of liquid cooling technologies, its capacity is being expanded to 26 MW. SIN02-06: each subsequent building will support up to 240 MW of IT capacity and will be constructed sequentially, with SIN02 ready for service from 2026. All buildings are expected to be operational by 2030.

Rob Dunn, Chief Executive Officer of Start Campus, said: "Securing this additional grid capacity marks a significant milestone for Start Campus. The scale of SINES DC, coupled with our unique seawater cooling solution, creates an unprecedented offering that sets new standards for the industry. I am proud to deliver a solution that sustainably meets the evolving needs of our customers."

This power allocation follows the commitment by REN to make significant investments to extend and develop the transmission network in the high-demand area of Sines. Throughout its phased development, Start Campus continues to support the development of the Sines region and will contribute to renewable energy developments in Portugal.

Start Campus is developing the SINES DC project, a 1.2GW data center campus in Portugal, creating Europe's largest and most sustainable data ecosystems with market-leading global connectivity. SINES DC provides maximum optionality for customers with powered shell, turn-key and build-to-suit solutions. The company's advanced offer is AI-ready and addresses the future needs of the industry by integrating liquid cooling technologies into its flexible and scalable design. With a total combined investment value of €8.5bn, the project is set to use 100% renewable energy and targets an industry-leading PUE of 1.1 by harnessing the cooling power of the ocean. Start Campus will be Net Zero by 2030. For more information, visit www.startcampus.pt

