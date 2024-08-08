Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ:046890), a leading global opto semiconductor company, accomplished the feat of becoming No. 1 in the global backlight market for the first time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240808173856/en/

2021~2023 Ranking of Global Backlight LED Market Share (Photo: Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.)

According to Omdia, a market research firm, Seoul Semiconductor recorded a market share of 16.5% in the global backlight LED market based on revenue in 2023.

Seoul Semiconductor is an opto semiconductor company that supplies LED products and optical solutions for lighting, automotive, and display applications. Notably, it offers customized LED solutions for TVs, monitors, and automotive applications through thermal dissipation, local dimming, and optical designs based on WICOP technology in the display sector. WICOP is a no-wire, no-lens LED technology. With the technology enabling miniature sizes and high efficiency, the company is now supplying its products to global top ten automotive clients, solidifying its position in the automotive display market and attracting significant attention.

Kim Hong Min, Director of the Display Department at Seoul Semiconductor, said, "The company has secured 18,000 patents, which is quite remarkable in the LED industry, by investing almost KRW 100 billion, or approximately 10% of annual revenue, in R&D. We will focus on opto semiconductors and maintain our top position in the display sector through constant technological development and innovation."

Seoul Semiconductor, along with its subsidiary Seoul Viosys, will participate in the 2024 K-Display Exhibition at COEX, Korea, from August 14. The company will introduce its diversified solutions, including micro-LED display technology, during the exhibition. Seoul Viosys now holds the largest market share in the global UV LED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240808173856/en/

Contacts:

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Jinseop Jung

jjs8732@seoulsemicon.com