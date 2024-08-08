INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Sustainable Manufacturing Expo and Global Tech Analyst Leader, Omdia, to Partner for Anaheim Event

The new west coast sustainable manufacturing event will be held in Anaheim Feb. 4-5, 2025.

Sustainable Manufacturing Expo , the only North American event dedicated to showcasing the latest technologies, innovations and thought leadership for progressing sustainable manufacturing processes, today announces a strategic partnership with Omdia, the global analyst and market intelligence leader that helps connect organizations across the technology ecosystem.

Omdia's partnership with Sustainable Manufacturing Expo will provide direction and insights to the event organizers, through their deep understanding of industry opportunities and trends. Omdia's knowledge of the tech markets, combined with the coverage of industrial sustainability analyses through the Industrial Sustainability Today website and newsletter, will provide Sustainable Manufacturing Expo with intelligence into the technologies and regulations driving sustainable investments.

Consumer demand and governmental regulations are increasing the pressure for manufacturers to find sustainable solutions in all aspects of the product life-cycle and are requiring reporting that backs up that work. The Sustainable Manufacturing Expo will prove to be the go-to outlet and education resource dedicated to the technologies available to limit manufacturing's effect on global emissions.

"Sustainable Manufacturing Expo is the first-ever event in North America committed to propelling sustainable manufacturing forward, and Omdia is the perfect partner to provide deep analysis of industrial sustainability," says Melissa Magestro, VP at Informa Markets Engineering, and the founder of Sustainable Manufacturing Expo. "This knowledge partnership will bring education to our attendees across the entire sustainable manufacturing processes and development, while also providing a holistic view of the greater market and innovations to come."

"Omdia works to cut through the buzzwords surrounding sustainability and provide real solutions for those looking to invest more into sustainable business practices," says Alex West, Senior Principal Analyst- Industrial IoT and Sustainability, Omdia. "As manufacturers increasingly continue to fund sustainable technologies for their businesses, industry education is extremely important in developing these environmental strategies. The partnership with Sustainable Manufacturing Expo will allow us to educate through actionable market insights to propel the future of a lower environmental footprint in manufacturing."

Sustainable Manufacturing Expo (Feb. 4-5) will be co-located with the renowned West Coast show, IME West/MD+M West, taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center in California Feb. 4-6, 2025.

To stay up to date on the upcoming Sustainable Manufacturing Expo or to learn more about Omdia, please visit? omdia.tech.informa.com .

