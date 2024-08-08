Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2024) - Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: EDY) ("Eddy" or the "Company"), a leading provider of water management and leak detection technology, is proud to announce the appointment of Adam Bartman as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Adam Bartman as EVP of Operations has been instrumental in the company's growth and innovation. With over a decade of experience in the plumbing and mechanical industry, Adam has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in this sector. His leadership and vision have been pivotal in establishing Eddy Solutions as a leader in smart water management technology.

"I am honoured to take on the role of COO at Eddy Solutions," said Adam Bartman. "This new position allows me to further our mission of providing innovative solutions that protect properties from water damage and optimize water usage. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to continue delivering exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders."

As COO, Adam will oversee the company's day-to-day operations, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency, driving strategic initiatives, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

"Adam's appointment as COO marks a significant milestone for Eddy Solutions," said Mark Silver, CEO of Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. "His expertise and dedication have been crucial to our success, and we are confident that he will continue to drive our company forward in his new role. Adam's leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our reach and impact in the water management industry."

The Company would also like to announce that at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2024 (the "Effective Date"), the shareholders approved the Company's new omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan"). The board of directors of the Company had previously approved the Plan on May 14, 2024, and as of the Effective Date, the Plan replaced the Company's previous stock option plan. The Plan consists of a 10% "rolling" equity incentive grant component allowing for the issuance of various equity incentive grants entitling grantees to acquire up to a maximum of 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares as of the Effective Date, such number being 79,528 common shares (on a post-consolidation basis). A copy of the Plan was appended to the Company's management information circular dated May 14, 2024 and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

The Company would also like to clarify that its news release dated July 10, 2024 inadvertently referenced the closing of an Existing Shareholder Rights Offering when it should have referenced the existing security holder exemption the Company relied upon under Ontario Securities Commission Rule 45-501 - Ontario Prospectus and Registration Exemptions to close the private placement as more fully described in the Company's press release dated July 2, 2024.

About Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd.

Eddy is a leading North American provider and developer of smart water metering products and monitoring services for residential and commercial properties. Eddy's solutions help buildings protect, control, and conserve water usage through advanced metering devices, sensors and behavioral learning software. For more information, visit eddysolutions.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

