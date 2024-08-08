On the results of buyback for AS "Latvijas Gaze" shares

With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on August 8, 2024 the AS "Latvijas Gaze" announcement on the results of buyback offer for share delisting from the regulated market has been received. AS "Latvijas Gaze" informs on the results: 1. Company, registration number, legal address and website: Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gaze", registration number: 40003000642, legal address: 6 Aristida Briana Street, Riga, LV-1001, Latvia, website: https://www.lg.lv/. 2. Information about the Offeror: Under Section 14 Paragraph two of the Share Buyback Law (hereinafter - the Law), the Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gaze", registration number: 40003000642, legal address: 6 Aristida Briana Street, Riga, LV-1001, Latvia (hereinafter - the Offerer), has been approved as the person who shall offer the AS "Latvijas Gaze" shareholders to buy back their AS "Latvijas Gaze" shares. 3. The number of shares offered for sale: 5 553 shares 4. The total number of shares and the amount of voting rights that Offeror will have at the disposal after the offering: 5 553 shares, however, the voting rights of these shares cannot be exercised by virtue of Section 240 Paragraph seven of the Commercial Law. Full announcement in Latvian attached. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1238340