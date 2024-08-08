Tidal Wave Auto Spa Announces Grand Opening of Brand-New El Campo, TX Location

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Opens Nineteenth Location in the Lone Star State

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of their newest location in El Campo, TX at 2209 N Mechanic Street.









To celebrate the Grand Opening, the El Campo location is offering eight days of free car washes from August 7 - August 14. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We opened our first Texas location five years ago," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "Since then, we've been strategically expanding throughout the state to serve more communities with our industry-leading car wash. We're thrilled to open our brand-new El Campo location this week and look forward to providing folks in this community with an enjoyable, efficient, and exceptional car wash experience for years to come."

El Campo, TX Location: 2209 N Mechanic Street, El Campo, TX 77437

Nearby Locations: Victoria, Katy

Tidal Wave currently operates nineteen locations in Texas with plans to open additional brand-new locations in Alice, Early, and Fort Worth in the coming months.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 277 express wash locations in twenty-eight states across the South, Midwest and Northern United States. For additional information, including upcoming locations, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 277 locations sprawling 28 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

