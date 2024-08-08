Bloomberg: Net-Zero Window Closing but Still Time To Get on Track

Originally published on about.bnef.com

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Bloomberg

Originally published on about.bnef.com

Each year, BloombergNEF's New Energy Outlook develops and evaluates scenarios for the transition to a low-carbon economy. Delving into electricity, industry, buildings and transport, this flagship report outlines sector and country transition scenarios out to 2050.

On today's show, Dana is joined by co-host Tom Rowlands-Rees, BNEF's head of research for North America, and guest David Hostert, Head of Economics and Modeling at BNEF and lead author of the New Energy Outlook. They discuss nine technological pillars that underpin the energy transition, and consider which of these are gaining traction or stalling. They also debate the value scenario exercises bring to those working in climate and energy when charting the path to a net-zero future.

Listen to the podcast here.

Link to research notes from this episode: New Energy Outlook 2024

About BloombergNEF

BloombergNEF (BNEF) is a strategic research provider covering global commodity markets and the disruptive technologies driving the transition to a low-carbon economy. Our expert coverage assesses pathways for the power, transport, industry, buildings and agriculture sectors to adapt to the energy transition. We help commodity trading, corporate strategy, finance and policy professionals navigate change and generate opportunities.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bloomberg on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bloomberg

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bloomberg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bloomberg

View the original press release on accesswire.com