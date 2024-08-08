Jera Nex has purchased two US solar arrays totaling 395 MW from Lightsource bp. The acquisition marks Jera Nex's first deal since it launched in April. Lightsource bp will continue to manage assets and provide maintenance services at the projects. Jera Nex, the renewables unit of Japanese power generator Jera, has acquired two US solar projects totaling 395 MW from Lightsource bp. The projects are the 300 MW Oxbow solar array in Louisiana and the 95 MW Happy installation in Arkansas. Both sites are in commercial operation. The Oxbow site has long term power purchase agreements (PPA) with corporate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...