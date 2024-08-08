Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center Accredited by The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities for Stroke Specialty and LTAC Programs

WITH AN EMPHASIS ON THE CONTINUUM OF CARE, FACILITY GARNERS NEW ACCREDITATIONS THAT FOCUSES ON QUALITY AND RESULTS

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center (CMRC), the GCC's leading Rehabilitation and Long-term care provider ensuring a "continuum of care" to its patients, today announced that its UAE facilities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain has received Three-Years accreditation from The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF International) for the Stroke Specialty and Long-Term Active Care Programs. The accreditation, the most prestigious and strategic of its kind for rehabilitation hospital/healthcare facilities, has also bestowed accreditation to the organization's Stroke Specialty Rehabilitation Program and Long-Term Acute Care Program, in addition to the re-accreditation for all its rehabilitation programs for Adults, Adolescents, and Pediatrics for both inpatient and outpatients.

With these two new accreditations, CMRC now holds the distinction of having the highest number of CARF accreditations for rehabilitation programs in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, totaling eight unique recognitions. These include Inpatient Adult Rehabilitation, Pediatric Inpatient Rehabilitation, Adolescent Inpatient Rehabilitation, Stroke Adult Inpatient Rehabilitation, Long-Term Acute Care Adult Inpatient Rehabilitation, Adult Outpatient Rehabilitation, Children Outpatient Rehabilitation Program, and Adolescent Outpatient Rehabilitation.

The Long-Term Acute Care Program plays a crucial role in ensuring continuity of care for patients, significantly alleviating the pressure on inpatient bed capacity in acute care hospitals across the healthcare sector. Additionally, with the acquisition of the prestigious Stroke Specialty Rehabilitation accreditation, CMRC aspires to become the Center of Excellence for Stroke Rehabilitation in the GCC region. This ambition is founded on its extensive expertise and experience amassed over the past 10 years in the Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care sector in the region.

The Stroke Specialty Rehabilitation and Long-Term Active Programs involve specialized clinical rehabilitation teams including Intensive Care Physicians (ICU Doctors), Anesthesia Physicians, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Physicians, Internal Medicine Physicians, General Practitioners, Skilled Nursing teams, Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists, Speech & Language Pathologists, Psychologists, Case Managers, Patient Experience teams and Social Workers. The holistic approach helps patients combat stroke-induced health issues and any decreased abilities that they may face including cognitive dysfunction, speech and language issues, physical disabilities, the risk of future strokes, and more.

CARF, an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services, based in the United States, stands as the international gold-standard for its recognition of patient-care excellence in categories such as Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient and Outpatient Rehabilitation, Residential Rehabilitation, Occupational Rehabilitation, as well as Stroke Specialty Rehabilitation.

The CARF accreditation was based on the demonstration of CMRC's substantial conformance to global standards for these programs. The commission highlighted the crucial role of CMRC leadership and clinical teams in achieving exceptional clinical outcomes for stroke patients admitted to its facilities. The commission's decision was reinforced by multiple aspects, including but not limited to the beautiful and well-maintained facilities that meet the personalized needs of each patient, patients and families inclusion in the care plan and goals progress, the effective system in place for documenting, measuring and tracking the rehabilitation outcomes, the exceptional trained and experienced staff that can serve different patients' profiles, and the remarkable holistic Patient Experience approach that makes the patients and their families feel that CMRC is their Second Home.

Dr. Howard Podolsky, the Group CEO for CMRC, commented on this milestone, "Reaching this milestone, I congratulate everyone in CMRC for their well-deserved achievement that wouldn't happen today without their hard work and commitment to caring for our patients and restoring hope for a better future. CMRC stands as a pioneer in the healthcare industry to achieve new benchmarks that represent our commitment to world-class quality care and providing substantial value to our communities in the UAE and KSA."

Such achievement emphasizes the commitment of the organization to providing its services and ensuring world-class quality care for its patients across the UAE and KSA. This commitment is supported by the organization's approach to ensure a dynamic blend of geographic expansion and service diversification across the GCC region.

