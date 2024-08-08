Laurie Finkelstein Reader Team Donates Over 1,000 Backpacks to South Florida Students as a Result of Their 11th Annual Back-to-School Drive

PLANTATION, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Laurie Finkelstein Reader Team, a leading South Florida real estate company, proudly announces the donation of over 1,000 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to students across Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. This donation results from the team's 11th Annual Back-To-School Drive, reflecting their core values of being a Great Human and a Contributor to the South Florida community.

The filled backpacks will be delivered to three Title 1 Elementary schools in South Florida. A special delivery event will be held at Riverland Elementary School on Friday, August 9th, from 10 AM to 12 PM. Additional deliveries will be made to Roosevelt Elementary in Palm Beach and North Twin Lakes Elementary in Miami. These donations will directly benefit students, providing them with notebooks, pens, pencils, and other critical supplies to kickstart their academic journey with confidence and enthusiasm.

CEO Laurie Finkelstein Reader emphasized the impact of this initiative: "Every child deserves the opportunity to start their school year with the resources they need to succeed. Our backpack donation not only provides essential supplies but also instills confidence and excitement in students as they begin their educational journey."

Last year, the drive successfully collected and distributed over 1,000 backpacks to students across South Florida, positively impacting the lives of many young learners. This year, Laurie Finkelstein Reader Team aims to continue this community support and collaboration tradition, ensuring even more students have a bright start to their school year.

Laurie Finkelstein Reader Team extends their gratitude to local residents, businesses, and organizations who contributed to this noble cause. By working together, the community has once again demonstrated the power of collective effort in making a difference in the lives of South Florida's youth.

