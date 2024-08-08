Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2024) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) would like to encourage everyone to stay hydrated with the Company's BE WATER artesian spring water. With increased temperatures of summer heat and outdoor activities, the Company's flagship brand assists to provide important hydration.

BE WATER naturally contains healthy minerals and electrolytes including calcium, magnesium, and silica (see: BE WATER Slide Deck). Magnesium helps with muscle function, supports the immune system, and contributes to energy production. Calcium supports bone, teeth, and nervous system health. Silica, known as the "beauty mineral", promotes skin, hair, and nail health. These essential minerals provide both refreshment and health sustenance.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "Through our BE WATER brand, we to offer an all-natural artesian spring water solution during these warm months to assist with hydration by providing refreshment along with vital nutrients that support health and wellness. A January, 2024 article from Banner Health highlights that for healthy hydration, natural spring and mineral water offers an advantage over tap water and especially purified or reverse osmosis treated bottled water due to the presence and retention of electrolytes."

Mr. Greene continues, "Our artesian spring water comes from underground aquifers and is naturally filtered by the mother nature and this natural filtration adds a host of minerals and electrolytes including magnesium, calcium, and silica to provide healthy minerals with every BE WATER bottle. Proper hydration assists with cell restoration, boosting one's energy, and feeling refreshed. Our brand provides the perfect solution to enrich the body with healthy hydration, mineral health, and positive values. Achieve maximum potential and start each day with BE WATER, everyone is encouraged to 'Hydrate to Elevate'."

A 2017 article from Harvard's School of Public Health suggests, "Drinking enough water each day is crucial for many reasons: to regulate body temperature, keep joints lubricated, prevent infections, deliver nutrients to cells, and keep organs functioning properly. Being well-hydrated also improves sleep quality, cognition, and mood."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.





Image 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/219162_be_proud_bewater.jpg





Image 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6717/219162_be_water_6-pack_usa-proud.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219162

SOURCE: Greene Concepts