Splat Hair Color Summons Up Ghoulishly Fun Limited-Edition Collections, Inspired by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Splat Is the Official Hair Color Partner of the Highly Anticipated New Film by Warner Bros. Pictures

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Splat Hair Color is thrilled to announce a frightfully delightful collaboration with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to the award-winning and iconic Beetlejuice by the Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton, only in theaters September 6th, 2024. You've waited an eternity for this!





This unearthly union is a celebration of bold self-expression inspired by the dark, whimsical world of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is filled with vibrant colors and the signature Burton aesthetic that has captivated audiences for generations. Just as the film defies the ordinary, Splat empowers individuals to challenge the status quo with hair color as unique as they are. By joining forces, this collaboration helps bring the otherworldly fun of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to life with chilling collections featuring limited-edition packaging that is … to dye for:

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice x Splat 1-Wash Hair Makeup Shades, exclusively available at Target : Be the (after)life of the party with temporary color that washes out in just one wash. This product line is exclusively available at Target and will be sure to create a head-spinning look for both the everyday and spooky season costume! These hauntingly hued hair dyes glow under a blacklight, perfect for adding spooky tips, color streaks, or for creating a whole hairstyle. Colors include Red Pop, Eclectic Green, Piercing Pink, Bolder Blue, Vivid Purple, and the newest color addition Striking Silver.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice x Splat Semi-Permanent No Bleach Midnight Shades: Embrace the shadows and unleash your ghoulish self with Midnight Shades! These three wickedly bold, no-bleach semi-permanent colors are specifically for coloring dark hair. Colors include Midnight Tanzanite, a shade that will plunge your locks into the inky depths of the underworld; Midnight Magenta, a shocking magenta dye that will transform your mane into a burst of color; and Midnight Ruby , a deep hauntingly vibrant red. But be warned, you might attract attention from the other side!

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice x Splat Semi-Permanent Complete Kits: For some ghoulish fun, dye your hair with these semi-permanent color kits, complete with everything you need for a dramatic transformation, including color, gloves, step-by-step instructions, and Splat Lightening Bleach, which creates the perfect canvas for bold dye shades. Colors include Lusty Lavender, Blue Envy, Luscious Raspberries, Neon Green and Pink Fetish. Make a bold statement … if you dare!

"We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Warner Bros. Pictures on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," says Jeanne Nicodemus, Chief Executive Officer at Developlus, the parent company of Splat. "The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice x Splat collections truly capture the essence of the film's iconic aesthetic combined with Splat's daring spirit," Nicodemus adds. "This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it's a celebration of creativity, individuality, and the power of color to transform."

Don't miss out on this hauntingly fun collection! The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice x Splat collections will be available for a limited time only starting mid-August at Albertson's, Amazon, CVS, HEB, Kroger, Target, Walgreens, and SplatHairColor.com. So, grab your fellow tricksters and get ready to say "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!"

About Splat

Dedicated to enabling self-expression through a spectrum of vibrant colors, Splat Hair Color offers a 100% vegan, cruelty-free range produced in the USA. As a conscientious, women and family-owned and operated company, Splat is committed to ethical practices. The brand provides an extensive selection of bold hair color products, from temporary to semi-permanent options, designed to empower individuals to express their unique personalities and styles. Splat Hair Color is focused on delivering a comprehensive, affordable, and high-quality semi-permanent hair color experience, emphasizing its commitment to independence, uniqueness, and vibrant self-expression. For more information, visit www.splathaircolor.com.

About Developlus

Developlus is a third-generation family-owned hair care products company based in Southern California, founded in 1991 by Ann & Dave Agrey. Leaders in color and formula development, we manufacture on-site to ensure each, and every product lives up to their exacting standards. The vast majority of Developlus' products are Vegan Certified, while all products are made in the USA and are Cruelty-Free. All new products and reformulations are made for Vegan Certification as they strive to make the best products for consumers and the planet, with a focus on environmental sustainability.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:???

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.???

About BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE

Beetlejuice is back! Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton's award-winning Beetlejuice. Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega as Lydia's daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe.

After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith, based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film's producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick and Brad Pitt executive producing.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Tim Burton/Tommy Harper/Plan B Entertainment Production, A Film by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which will be released only in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024, in North America, and internationally beginning 4 September 2024. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

