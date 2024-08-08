Cleartronic, Inc. Announces Strategic Acquisition of Alastar

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Cleartronic, Inc. (OTC PINK:CLRI) ($CLRI) ("Company") is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of Alastar, a technology platform previously co-owned by Advanced Technology International and the South Carolina Research Authority (SCRA). This acquisition includes Alastar's trademarks, software, platform, clients, and employees.

Alastar, established approximately ten years ago, has been a key player in developing, marketing, selling, and implementing an online situational awareness software program designed to enhance public safety and mission effectiveness. The Alastar program is used by clients in South Carolina and across the United States.

Marc Moore, CEO of Cleartronic, Inc., stated, "Alastar represents a great opportunity for us to enhance our ReadyOp platform and add valuable talent to our employee group. Our two companies are very similar and offer complementary capabilities to clients. We anticipate a very smooth transition and the integration of the Alastar capabilities into our ReadyOp platform during the coming months. We also have a few clients in common who have expressed their enthusiasm for our companies becoming one and for our platforms to integrate. Adding these new capabilities to our ReadyOp platform will allow us to increase revenue from our current clients and offer an enhanced package of capabilities and services to new clients."

CLRI believes the acquisition is accretive to Cleartronic Inc.'s operations and will provide greater programming capabilities from the new employees in addition to other acquired assets.

