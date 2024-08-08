Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
08.08.2024 16:34 Uhr
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Sunstone IV hf. - Issuer name change

Sunstone IV hf.- The company's shareholders meeting has approved a name change
of the company to Míla Holding hf., ref to an announcement from the company
made public on July 26, 2024. 

Pursuant to this change, Sunstone IV hf.'s name and FISN number in Nasdaq
Iceland's trading systems will change as of August 9, 2024. Short name and
symbol will remain the same. 



Current   New name   Current FISN number New FISN number    Date of  
 name                                 change  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunstone IV Míla Holding SUNSTONE IV/2.20 BD MILA HOLDING/2.20 BD  9.8.2024
 hf.     hf.      20290930       20290930            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
