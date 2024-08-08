NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Sunstone IV hf. - Issuer name change

Sunstone IV hf.- The company's shareholders meeting has approved a name change of the company to Míla Holding hf., ref to an announcement from the company made public on July 26, 2024. Pursuant to this change, Sunstone IV hf.'s name and FISN number in Nasdaq Iceland's trading systems will change as of August 9, 2024. Short name and symbol will remain the same. Current New name Current FISN number New FISN number Date of name change -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sunstone IV Míla Holding SUNSTONE IV/2.20 BD MILA HOLDING/2.20 BD 9.8.2024 hf. hf. 20290930 20290930 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------