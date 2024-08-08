Australian solar cell specialist Sundrive Solar has announced job cuts, a change of leadership, and the restructuring of its business to prepare for the commercialization of its copper electrode technology. From pv magazine Australia Sundrive Solar, a Sydney-based copper-plated solar cell manufacturer, has announced a restructuring plan as a necessary step to the next phase of commercialization. A number of employees have been laid off. CEO Vincent Allen has assumed the role of chief technical officer, replaced by former Chief Operating Officer Natalie Malligan. "As part of the review, Sundrive ...

