Donnerstag, 08.08.2024
Amerikas nuklearer Notfall - Der Uran-Bullenmarkt ist da
WKN: A0ESW4 | ISIN: GB0002631041
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
08.08.2024 16:52 Uhr
New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: 

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) 
New Star Investment Trust PLC: 
08-Aug-2024 / 15:19 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 
 
 
It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star 
Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management Limited, on 31 July 2024 were as 
follows: 
 
NAV per Share, cum income: 168.92p* 
NAV per Share, ex income:  165.53p*

*ex B Share redemption of 24p on 25 July 2024.

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited - Corporate Secretary

8 August 2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0002631041 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NSI 
Sequence No.:  339513 
EQS News ID:  1964347 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1964347&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2024 10:19 ET (14:19 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
