New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: 08-Aug-2024 / 15:19 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management Limited, on 31 July 2024 were as follows: NAV per Share, cum income: 168.92p* NAV per Share, ex income: 165.53p*

*ex B Share redemption of 24p on 25 July 2024.

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited - Corporate Secretary

8 August 2024

