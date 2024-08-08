TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On August 8, 2024, Unit Corporation (OTCQX: UNTC) (Company) filed unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 with OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTC). The Company's current, quarterly, and annual reports may be accessed on the OTC's website at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/UNTC/disclosure, as well as the Company's website at https://unitcorp.com/investor-relations/otc-sec-filings/.
Second Quarter and Year to Date Results
Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $11.5 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, compared to $28.0 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $56.8 million, compared to $78.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $27.6 million, or $2.76 per diluted share, compared to $162.7 million, or $16.62 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $124.0 million, compared to $172.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Operational highlights for the oil and natural gas and contract drilling segments during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 include:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
Oil and Natural Gas:
Avg. oil price ($/Bbl)
$79.23
$57.34
38%
$77.16
$62.05
24%
Avg. oil price excl. derivatives ($/Bbl)
$79.23
$71.62
11%
$77.16
$72.89
6%
Avg. NGLs price ($/Bbl)
$18.15
$14.77
23%
$19.65
$18.04
9%
Avg. NGLs price excl. derivatives ($/Bbl)
$18.15
$14.77
23%
$19.65
$18.04
9%
Avg. natural gas price ($/Mcf)
$1.00
$1.46
(32)%
$1.42
$2.77
(49)%
Avg. natural gas price excl. derivatives ($/Mcf)
$1.00
$1.32
(24)%
$1.42
$2.23
(36)%
Oil production (MBbls)
170
250
(32)%
357
550
(35)%
NGL production (MBbls)
217
428
(49)%
515
848
(39)%
Natural gas production (MMcf)
2,982
5,188
(43)%
6,484
10,556
(39)%
Total production (MBOE)
884
1,543
(43)%
1,953
3,157
(38)%
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
Contract Drilling:
Total rigs available (end of the period)
14
14
-%
14
14
-%
Average number of drilling rigs in use
11.9
15.6
(24)%
12.8
16.2
(21)%
Average dayrate on daywork contracts ($/day)
$30,786
$31,764
(3)%
$30,842
$30,632
1%
Common Stock Dividends
The table below presents information about the dividends paid during the periods indicated:
Type
Dividend
per share
Total
Amount
Record Date
Payment Date
2023
(In thousands)
First quarter
Special
$
10.00
$
96,179
January 20, 2023
January 31, 2023
Second quarter
Quarterly
$
2.50
$
24,071
June 16, 2023
June 26, 2023
Third quarter
Quarterly
$
2.50
$
24,113
September 15, 2023
September 26, 2023
Fourth quarter
Quarterly
$
2.50
$
24,226
December 18, 2023
December 27, 2023
Fourth quarter
Special
$
15.00
$
145,353
December 18, 2023
December 27, 2023
Fourth quarter
Special
$
5.00
$
48,451
December 18, 2023
December 27, 2023
2024
First quarter
Quarterly
$
1.25
$
12,269
March 18, 2024
March 28, 2024
Second quarter
Quarterly
$
1.25
$
12,961
June 17, 2024
June 27, 2024
The declaration and payment of any future dividend, whether fixed, special, or variable, are at the sole discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. This decision will depend upon several factors, including the Company's financial position, results of operations, cash flows, capital requirements, business conditions, future expectations, legal requirements, and other relevant factors at the time of consideration. Future dividends are expected to be funded by cash on the Company's balance sheet.
The Company's preliminary 2024 Form 8937 (Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities) can be found on its website at https://unitcorp.com/investor-relations/tax-reporting/.
About Unit Corporation
Unit Corporation is a Tulsa-based, publicly held energy company engaged through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in oil and gas production and contract drilling. For more information about Unit Corporation, visit its website at http://www.unitcorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking statements. Several risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements, including changes in commodity prices, the productive capabilities of the Company's wells, future demand for oil and natural gas, future drilling rig utilization and dayrates, projected rate of the Company's oil and natural gas production, the amount available to the Company for borrowings, its anticipated borrowing needs under its credit agreement, the number of wells to be drilled by the Company's oil and natural gas segment, the potential productive capability of its prospective plays, and other factors described occasionally in the Company's publicly available OTC reports. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Unit Corporation
Selected Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(In thousands except per share amounts)
Revenues:
Oil and natural gas
$
20,410
$
31,176
$
46,982
$
79,202
Contract drilling
36,347
47,405
76,979
93,308
Total revenues
56,757
78,581
123,961
172,510
Expenses:
Operating costs:
Oil and natural gas
10,480
15,224
22,459
32,388
Contract drilling
25,051
26,882
50,776
53,754
Total operating costs
35,531
42,106
73,235
86,142
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
3,659
3,824
7,560
7,715
General and administrative
5,601
4,809
10,579
9,899
Gain on disposition of assets
(1,210
)
(5,676
)
(1,145
)
(9,429
)
Total operating expenses
43,581
45,063
90,229
94,327
Income from operations
13,176
33,518
33,732
78,183
Other income (expense):
Interest income
1,081
2,426
2,035
4,183
Interest expense
(8
)
(41
)
(38
)
(80
)
Gain on derivatives, net
133
1,500
133
15,095
Gain on sale of Superior investment
-
17,812
-
17,812
Reorganization items, net
-
(70
)
(22
)
(151
)
Other, net
222
52
(155
)
159
Total other income (expense)
1,428
21,679
1,953
37,018
Income before income taxes
14,604
55,197
35,685
115,201
Income tax expense (benefit), net:
Current
(290
)
159
(215
)
349
Deferred
3,385
27,021
8,287
(47,815
)
Total income tax expense (benefit), net
3,095
27,180
8,072
(47,466
)
Net income
$
11,509
$
28,017
$
27,613
$
162,667
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
1.17
$
2.90
$
2.81
$
16.82
Diluted
$
1.15
$
2.86
$
2.76
$
16.62
Unit Corporation
Selected Financial Highlights - Continued
June 30,
December 31,
Balance Sheet Data:
(In thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
80,808
$
60,779
Current assets
$
117,326
$
118,296
Total assets
$
312,648
$
322,720
Current liabilities
$
30,275
$
42,399
Long-term debt
$
-
$
-
Other long-term liabilities
$
22,698
$
22,803
Total shareholders' equity attributable to Unit Corporation
$
257,056
$
254,126
