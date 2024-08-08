Cable Matters Inc.: Cable Matters Launches USB4 20Gbps Switch for All-in-One Connectivity Solution

The Innovative USB4 Switch Features Bus-Powered Operation and an RF Remote Control

SOUTHBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Cable Matters®, a leader in developing cutting-edge connectivity solutions, introduces a USB4 20Gbps Switch, meeting the diverse needs of today's dynamic remote workforce. This versatile, powerful device seamlessly blends performance, adaptability, and cost efficiency, offering users an unparalleled connectivity solution.





Cable Matters USB4 20Gbps Switch





"The vision of this product grew from the needs of today's remote workforce," says Jeff Jiang, CEO of Cable Matters. "People are doing more than ever with multiple devices and require connectivity solutions that provide performance and flexibility at an affordable price." Unlike traditional switches, the USB4 20Gbps Switch is engineered to handle two USB-C, USB4 or Thunderbolt enabled devices concurrently, effortlessly scaling to match the demands of gadget-intensive users. Users can instantly share a USB-C, USB4 or Thunderbolt monitor or docking station between two devices, and easily switch between them using either the unit's button or the included remote control.

Here are some key features of the switch:

No power adapter is required for operation.

The switch supports a 20Gbps throughput and is not compatible with 40Gbps signals. For optimal functionality, it comes with two USB4 20Gbps cables.

It supports high video resolutions up to 8K at 30Hz and multiple resolutions including 6144x3456 at 60Hz, 5128x2880 at 60Hz, and 3840x2160 at up to 144Hz, provided DSC is activated in the video chain.

The switch offers 140W Power Delivery (PD) charging, capable of meeting the power needs of most portable devices, making it extremely useful for users with high power requirements.

It includes an RF remote control for convenient switching between devices without the need for extra cables.

The switching time between macOS and Windows systems is efficient, approximately 12 seconds on macOS and 7 seconds on Windows. This is only slightly slower (< 1 second) than direct monitor connections.

The launch of the USB4 20Gbps Switch represents a significant shift in the digital connectivity market. With this innovation, Cable Matters continues to exhibit its commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-effective connectivity solutions for everyday needs, fulfilling its mission of empowering the world's remote workforce.

The USB4 20Gbps Switch is available now through Amazon and the Cable Matters website.

About Cable Matters

Cable Matters, with headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. Cable Matters offers first-class quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price.

Established in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, and Japan.

Cable Matters® is a registered trademark of Cable Matters Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

