HYCU, Inc.: HYCU® Named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

Boston, Massachusetts, Aug. 08, 2024, a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud services, and SaaS, and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, today announced that it has been named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions. The company was named a Visionary for the third consecutive year in this report.

"We believe, being recognized as a Visionary in this year's Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Solutions is a testament to HYCU's unwavering commitment to innovation in the rapidly evolving landscape of data protection," said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. "We feel this recognition underscores the critical importance of our R-Cloud platform in addressing the complex backup and recovery needs across hybrid and multi-cloud and SaaS environments."

HYCU R-Cloudis an award-winning, integrated SaaS platform that offers enterprise class automated backup, granular recovery, data migration, and disaster recovery across on-premises, multi-cloud platforms, cloud services, and SaaS applications. R-Cloud is delivered as a true cloud-native SaaS solution. A key component of HYCU R-Cloud is HYCU R-Graph. R-Graph provides data estate discovery and visualization, supporting more than 70 data sources across IaaS, DBaaS, PaaS, and SaaS.

"Our extensive support for cloud services, coupled with the enhanced visibility provided by R-Graph, demonstrates our dedication to empowering organizations to protect their entire modern data estate," said Subbiah Sundaram SVP, Product, HYCU, Inc. "In addition, our use of generative AI to accelerate the development of data protection modules for new SaaS and PaaS workloads highlights our pioneering and forward-thinking approach. All of us at HYCU are excited by this acknowledgment that reaffirms our mission to provide easy-to-use, automated, and cutting-edge solutions that not only meet but anticipate the data protection challenges of today's complex and diverse dynamic IT landscapes."

During the evaluation period, HYCU introduced several key innovations, including:

Broader Cloud Support : HYCU expanded coverage of AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and SaaS Services with the addition of instant data and configuration restores for multiple AWS Services, including Amazon Aurora, AWS IAM, Amazon DynamoDB and AWS Lambda. In addition, HYCU expanded coverage for Google AlloyDB, Google BigQuery, Google CloudSQL, Google Cloud AppEngine, Google Cloud Artifacts, Google Cloud Functions, Google Cloud Run, as well as Azure Compute, Azure Gov Cloud, Nutanix NC2 on AWS, and Nutanix NC2 on Azure.

: HYCU expanded coverage of AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and SaaS Services with the addition of instant data and configuration restores for multiple AWS Services, including Amazon Aurora, AWS IAM, Amazon DynamoDB and AWS Lambda. In addition, HYCU expanded coverage for Google AlloyDB, Google BigQuery, Google CloudSQL, Google Cloud AppEngine, Google Cloud Artifacts, Google Cloud Functions, Google Cloud Run, as well as Azure Compute, Azure Gov Cloud, Nutanix NC2 on AWS, and Nutanix NC2 on Azure. Broader SaaS Integration Support : HYCU added SaaS application support including Asana, Atlassian Confluence, Atlassian Jira Service Management, Atlassian Jira Asset Management, Atlassian Jira Config Management, Atlassian Jira Software, Atlassian Jira Work Management, Atlassian Product Discovery, Atlassian Trello, ClickUp, Docusign, GitHub, GitLab, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Miro, monday.com, Notion, Okta CIAM, Okta Workforce Identity Cloud, Salesforce, Typeform, Terraform, and others to make it possible to protect modern applications and associated microservices from initial design throughout the application lifecycle.

: HYCU added SaaS application support including Asana, Atlassian Confluence, Atlassian Jira Service Management, Atlassian Jira Asset Management, Atlassian Jira Config Management, Atlassian Jira Software, Atlassian Jira Work Management, Atlassian Product Discovery, Atlassian Trello, ClickUp, Docusign, GitHub, GitLab, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Miro, monday.com, Notion, Okta CIAM, Okta Workforce Identity Cloud, Salesforce, Typeform, Terraform, and others to make it possible to protect modern applications and associated microservices from initial design throughout the application lifecycle. Advancements with HYCU R-Graph : HYCU introduced several new capabilities to R-Graph, including customizable view options and insights to native application protection capabilities, supporting many of the leading PaaS, IaaS, DBaaS, and SaaS data sources.

: HYCU introduced several new capabilities to R-Graph, including customizable view options and insights to native application protection capabilities, supporting many of the leading PaaS, IaaS, DBaaS, and SaaS data sources. HYCU Generative AI Initiative: In January 2024, HYCU made HYCU R-Cloud easy to extend to new data sources to help protect data at scale and to help cover new data sources efficiently by integrating Anthropics' AI assistant Claude with R-Cloud (https://www.hycu.com/news/hycu-inc-leverages-anthropic-to-revolutionize-data-protection-through-generative-ai-technology). This initiative redefined the development process of data protection integrations and allowed development partners to create SaaS integrations easily and efficiently. This innovation also reduced the time to build new data protection modules from months to hours.

