Graid Technology Inc.: Graid Technology & Partners Named Most Innovative Enterprise Business Application, Best of Show at FMS 2024

The combined solution of SupremeRAID with Solidigm SSDs, CheetahRAID RAPTOR edge servers and Tuxera Fusion File Share is recognized for excellence in high-performance media and entertainment applications.

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Graid Technology, alongside industry partners Solidigm, CheetahRAID, and Tuxera, is proud to announce that our collaboration has been awarded the Best of Show award at FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, recognized as the world's foremost conference highlighting the key advancements, trends, and industry figures shaping the high-speed memory, storage, and SSD markets.

The Best of Show award is given to the most outstanding product, service, or innovation showcased at FMS. The combined solution of SupremeRAID with Solidigm SSDs, CheetahRAID RAPTOR edge servers and Tuxera Fusion File Share received this honor for its groundbreaking innovation in media production and post-production workflows, recognized for unparalleled performance, massive storage capacity, rapid on-set data transport, and best-in-class offloading capabilities to streamline complex workflows.

"We are honored to once again receive the Best of Show award at FMS," said Leander Yu, President and CEO of Graid Technology. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in high-performance environments. Performance, efficiency and reliability are our customers' highest priorities, and that is exactly what this solution delivers."

"We are honored to have received the Best in Show Award for Most Innovative Enterprise Business Application in Media & Entertainment alongside our partners Graid, Tuxera, and CheetahRAID. Innovative solutions that enable high-capacity SSDs bring substantial benefits to the media and entertainment industries. Where speed and reliability are crucial for handling large files, the Solidigm 61.44TB D5-P5336 can handle the complexities that come with high-definition videos, intricate graphics, and extensive audio tracks." - Greg Matson, Senior Vice President Strategic Planning and Marketing at Solidigm.

Doug Emby, VP of Sales and Business Development at Cheetah RAID Storage, stated, "Cheetah has set itself apart in the industry by delivering cutting-edge solutions and is the only company offering hot-swap NVMe drive canisters, allowing for the fast transfer of very large amounts of data. This high performance would not have been possible without cutting-edge SupremeRAID GPU-based RAID, Solidigm's high-performance/high-capacity NVMe SSDs, and Tuxera's high-performance Fusion SMB software."

"Today's large production teams need technology that allows seamless collaboration to deliver brilliant productions on time and within budget. Fusion Fileshare by Tuxera ensures full saturation of the interface for market-leading performance with Solidigm SSDs, RAPTOR edge server, and SupremeRAID. This unique collaboration enables technology-driven magic while delivering scale-out capabilities that allow complex productions to move swiftly," said Heather Goring, Director of America Sales for Tuxera.

"Media professionals dealing with film and TV workflows demand unparalleled speed along with the delivery of fully integrated and supported end-to-end storage solutions," said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. "We are proud to recognize the collaboration and combined solution of Graid Technology's SupremeRAID with Solidigm SSDs, CheetahRAID RAPTOR edge servers and Tuxera's Fusion File Share, resulting in a powerful, efficient, and reliable solution for the media and entertainment industry."

Held annually in August in the heart of Silicon Valley, FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage is the premier memory and storage event attracting top professionals, innovators, and companies from around the world. The Best of Show award is one of the highest honors given at the event, recognizing outstanding achievement and innovation. For more information about FMS, please visit FutureMemoryStorage.com.

Learn More: https://www.graidtech.com/storage-for-media-and-entertainment/

About Graid Technology

Graid Technology, led by a dedicated team of experts with decades of experience in the SDS, ASIC, and storage industries, continues to push boundaries in data storage innovation. SupremeRAID eliminates traditional RAID bottlenecks, leveraging GPU acceleration to maximize enterprise SSD performance. With headquarters in Silicon Valley supported by a robust R&D center in Taiwan, we are globally committed to spearheading advancements in storage solutions. For detailed product information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Solidigm: https://www.solidigm.com/

About CheetahRAID: https://www.cheetahraid.com/

About Tuxera: https://www.tuxera.com/

