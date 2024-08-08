Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $10 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON).

Expion360 Inc.

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER brand name. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP 600; terminal blocks; bus bars; e360 SmartTalk mobile application; and e360 lithium power bundle. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. Its products are used for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, home energy storage, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

For more information, please visit: https://www.expion360.com

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research, sales and trading services to institutional and retail investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

