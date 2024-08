Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) has published its Q125 NAV and trading update. With rental growth continuing, Q125 DPS (+9% vs Q124) is in line with the full year target of 6.0p and was fully covered. The dividend-driven quarterly NAV total return was 1.6%, while the share price yield is almost 8%. Property values appear to have stabilised and CREI expects a benefit from interest rate reductions.

