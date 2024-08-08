Planet Technology USA: PlanetechUSA Announces the AVS-4210-24HP4X Managed AV Switch

A Simplified, Intuitive Design Facilitates Effortless Adjustments to Basic Settings

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Planet Technology USA (PLANET), a division of Versa Technology that supplies cost-effective, last-mile Power over Ethernet (PoE) networking solutions, announces the release of the AVS-4210-24HP4X Managed AV Switch designed explicitly for the evolving needs of the Professional AV industry.

Optimized for seamless integration within AV systems, the AVS-4210-24HP4X is a sophisticated fanless switch designed to handle complex AV signals, including 4K and 8K video streaming. With 24 10/100/1000BASE-T RJ45 ports and 4 10G SFP+ slots for higher uplink bandwidth, the AVS-4210 offers a variety of setup options. Furthermore, this versatile switch also provides 8-Port 802.3bt PoE + 16-Port 802.3at PoE + 4-Port 10G SFP+ with a PoE power budget of 400W (maximum) or 200W when operating in fanless mode.

"AV switch fans are adjustable and can be turned off for noise reduction," says Joe Williams, Planet Technology Director of Distributed Sales. "When turned off, the PoE budget on fans will drop to 200W due to heat constraints. Configurable fanless mode allows further control options during live events."

The AVS-4210-24HP4X also features ERPS Ring, CloudViewerPro app, MQTT, and cybersecurity features, which add flexibility and ease of use. Other features include an access control list, MAC security, port security-DOS protection, and IP source guard.

Planet's innovative AV switch boasts a simplified, intuitive web interface. This user-friendly interface not only facilitates effortless adjustments to basic settings but also enables rapid AV-over-IP system deployment. These updates broaden access to AV networking by offering a more accessible interface, reducing the need for extensive technical skills.

Ready-to-Use Multicast Management

IGMP and MLD snooping are available from the moment the AVS-4210 powers up. These features ensure efficient multicast traffic management, a critical aspect in AV networks where multiple content streams are often delivered simultaneously.

Planet's Pro AV switch integrates key Audio/Video IP Networking Protocols like Dante and NDI, enabling effortless plug-and-play functionality. These integrations eliminate the complexity of configuring protocols, streamlining the setup process. Dante is widely used in professional audio, including live sound, residential AV systems, recording studios, broadcast, and commercial industry settings.

