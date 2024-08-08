Legendary Throttleman Giovanni Carpitella Joins Montlick Injury Attorneys Race Team

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / In a thrilling mid-season change, the Montlick Injury Attorneys 450R Factory Stock Race Team has secured the talents of world-class throttleman Giovanni Carpitella. Joining forces with driver Logan Adan at the Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 10, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Carpitella is known for his unparalleled achievements in offshore powerboat racing.

Giovanni Carpitella, Legendary Throttleman Joins Montlick Injury Attorneys Race Team

Montlick Injury Attorneys Throttleman Giovanni Carpitella

With over 30 years of racing experience, Giovanni Carpitella is a veteran in offshore powerboat racing with a career marked by multiple World and European Championships. He won his first APBA World Title in 2003 and his first Class 1 Grand Prix in 2014. Since then, he has added five more victories, 21 podium finishes, and achieved seven top-three World Championship finishes.

"I'm excited to continue Montlick's impressive season. Together, with Logan, I'm confident we can achieve even greater success," says Giovanni Carpitella. "I know a winning team when I see one, and Montlick is it."

"We know that the right team can make all the difference, in the courtroom and on the water," says David Montlick, CEO of Montlick Injury Attorneys. "We're excited to continue our amazing inaugural season and welcome Giovanni."

The Montlick Injury Attorneys Race Team currently leads in points in both the American Power Boat Association and in the Offshore Powerboat National Series.

About Montlick Injury Attorneys: Montlick Injury Attorneys is a leading personal injury law firm dedicated to providing legal representation to individuals and families nationwide. Founded over 40 years ago, Montlick is renowned for its advocacy and unwavering commitment to securing justice for its clients.

Contact Information

Jenny Harty

jharty@montlick.com

770-265-7404

SOURCE: Montlick Injury Attorneys

View the original press release on newswire.com.