The Israeli authorities have introduced new regulations requiring rooftop PV on new large buildings, with plans to install 3. 5 GW by 2040. The minimum production capacity has been set at 5 kW. The Israeli National Planning and Building Council has approved regulations requiring new buildings to install rooftop PV systems, according to a statement from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. The rules apply to all new non-residential buildings with rooftop areas of more than 250 square meters and detached residential buildings with roofs larger than 100 square meters. "We estimate that these ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...